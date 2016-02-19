Countermeasures to Airborne Hazardous Chemicals
1st Edition
Authors: J.M. Holmes C.H. Byers
eBook ISBN: 9780815516798
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512325
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 343
Description
Presents a study which reviews the entire spectrum of activities, recommends appropriate action, and gives technical guidance. the information in the book is from Countermeasures to hazardous chemicals, prepared for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, April 1989. No index. Annotation copyright Book News, Inc. Portland, Or.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- The Nature of the Threat û Task 1
- Existing Responsibilities and Instructional Options-Task II 3.1 Federal Responsibilities 3.2 State and Local Responsibilities 3.3 Private Sector Activities 3.4 Overlaps and Gaps in Responsibilties and Programs 3.5 Prevention 3.6 Response Systems 3.7 Training
- Technical Options for Countermeasures-Task III 4.1 Characterization of Emergency Releases 4.2 Technical Basis for Needed Countermeasures 4.3 Evaluation of Available Resources 4.4 New Technical Approaches 4.5 Methodology for Ranking of Chemical Hazards
- Introduction
- Overview of Recent Chemical Emergencies 2.1 Bhopal Disaster 2.2 Pemex Disaster 2.3 Incident at Institute, West Virginia 2.4 Acute Hazardous Events Data Base
- Relative Accident Frequencies and Severity 3.1 Relative Accident Frequency by Sector 3.2 Relative Accident Severity by Sector 3.3 Relative Accident Frequencies and Severity by Hazardous Chemical 3.4 Events Involving Death or Injury
- Current Responsibilities 4.1 Prevention 4.2 Planning 4.3 Response 4.4 Training
- Federal and State Statutes for Hazardous Materials 5.1 Clean Water Act (CWA) of 1977 5.2 Hazardous Materials Transportation Act (HMTA) 5.3 Clean Air Act of 1970 and Clean Air Act Amendments of 1977 5.4 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) of 1976 5.5 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) of 1980 5.6 Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) 5.7 Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA) of 1986 5.8 Occupational Safety and Health Act 5.9 State Statutes for Hazardous Materials
- Federal Agency Responsibilities and Programs 6.1 Federal Emergency Mangement Agency 6.2 National Response Center (NRC) 6.3 National and Regional Response Teams 6.4 Environmental Response Team (ERT) and National Strike Force 6.5 Environmental Protection Agency 6.6 Department of Transportation Research and Special Programs Administration 6.7 U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) 6.8 Department of Labor Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) 6.9 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hazardous Materials Response Branch
- State of Tennessee
- Local/Regional Responsibilities û Memphis/Shelby County, Tennessee
- Industrial and Private Initiatives 9.1 CMC Community Awareness and Emergency Response Program (CAER) 9.2 CMA Chemical Transportation Emergency Center (CHEMTREC) 9.3 CMA CHEMNET Network 9.4 CMA Chemical Referral Center (CRC) 9.5 Chlorine Institute Emergency Plan (CHLOREP) 9.6 NACA Pesticide Safety Team (PSTN) 9.7 Association of American Railroads Field Force 9.8 Hazardous Materials Advisory Council-Information Services 9.9 AlChE Center for Process Safety 9.10 Institute of Hazardous Materials Management
- Survey of Responsibility Gap 10.1 Planning 10.2 Prevention 10.3 Response Systems 10.4 Training
- Survey of Technical Options
- Characterization of Emergency Releases 12.1 Characterization of Disaster Level 12.2 Types and Extent of Response Required
- Technical Basis For Needed Countermeasures
- Evaluation of Available Resources 14.1 Vapor Hazard Control 14.2 Emergency Equipment 14.3 Emergency Warning and Evacuation Systems 14.4 Hazmat Monitoring and Ambient-Air Dispersion Modeling Systems 14.5 Toxic Gas Dispersion Modeling 14.6 Hazards Evaluations of Processing Facilities Handling Toxic Materials 14.7 Emergency Response Information and Data Bases 14.8 Community and Facility Planning for Toxic Chemical Emergencies
- New Technical Approaches 15.1 Prevention of Chemical Accidents 15.2 Detection and Warning Systems 15.3 Minimizing Transportation Risks 15.4 Large-Scale Test Facilities 15.5 Miscellaneous Countermeasures
- Methodology For Ranking of Chemical Hazards 16.1 Toxicity Level 16.2 Fire and Explosion Hazards 16.3 Mobility in the Atmosphere 16.4 Domestic Production/Location 16.5 Domestic Shipments 16.6 Overall Rating Procedure
- Proposed Hazardous Materials Rating System 17.1 Selection of Hazardous Materials 17.2 Overall Categorization of Hazardous Materials 17.3 Results of Material Categorization
- Summary and Conclusions for Technical Options 18.1 Characterization of Emergency Releases 18.2 Technical Basis for Needed Countermeasures 18.3 Evaluation of Available Resources 18.4 New Technical Approaches 18.5 Methodology for Banking of Chemical Hazards 19 References 20 Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 343
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516798
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512325
About the Author
J.M. Holmes
C.H. Byers
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.