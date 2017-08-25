Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering
4th Edition
Volume 3B: Process Control
Description
Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Volume 3B: Process Control, Fourth Edition, covers reactor design, flow modeling, and gas-liquid and gas-solid reactions and reactors.
Key Features
- Converted from textbooks into fully revised reference material
- Content ranges from foundational through to technical
- Added emerging applications, numerical methods and computational tools
Readership
Academic and Professional Chemical and Process Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Process Dynamics and Control Systems
2. Nonlinear Dynamic Mathematical Modeling of Chemical/Biological/Green Processes
3. Laplace Transforms, Linear State Space Models and Transfer Functions
4. Empirical Models and Process Identification
5. Control System Instrumentation and Controllers
6. Closed-Loop Systems, Stability and Design of PID controllers
7. Feedforward Control and Enhanced Single-Loop Controllers
8. Frequency Response and Stability in the Frequency Domain
9. Design of Discrete Controllers in the z-domain
10. Stochastic Processes
11. Design of Deterministic Controllers in the State-Space
12. Nonlinear Geometric Control
13. Control and Optimization of Batch Processes
14. Model Predictive Controllers
15. Control of Distributed Parameter Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 25th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012246
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010952
About the Author
Sohrab Rohani
Dr. Rohani is the past Chair of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Department at the University of Western Ontario. He obtained his B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Pahlavi (Shiraz) University and his Ph.D. from the University of Wales in Process Control. He spent two years at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich before joining the Chemical Engineering Department of the University of Saskatchewan in 1982. He has spent sabbatical leaves at the University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST), England; ETH (Switzerland); the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Industries Chimiques (ENSIC), Nancy, France; and ApotexPharmaChem Inc. (Canada). He has been the recipient of Engineering Medal in Research and Development from the Professional Engineers, Ontario, in 2008 and Western Faculty of Engineering Award for Excellence in Research in 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Past Chair, Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Department, University of Western Ontario