Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780081010952, 9780081012246

Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering

4th Edition

Volume 3B: Process Control

Authors: Sohrab Rohani
eBook ISBN: 9780081012246
Paperback ISBN: 9780081010952
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th August 2017
Page Count: 630
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.41
115.10
116.00
98.60
126.00
107.10
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
107.10
116.00
98.60
99.95
84.96
176.32
149.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Volume 3B: Process Control, Fourth Edition, covers reactor design, flow modeling, and gas-liquid and gas-solid reactions and reactors.

Key Features

  • Converted from textbooks into fully revised reference material
  • Content ranges from foundational through to technical
  • Added emerging applications, numerical methods and computational tools

Readership

Academic and Professional Chemical and Process Engineers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Process Dynamics and Control Systems
2. Nonlinear Dynamic Mathematical Modeling of Chemical/Biological/Green Processes
3. Laplace Transforms, Linear State Space Models and Transfer Functions
4. Empirical Models and Process Identification
5. Control System Instrumentation and Controllers
6. Closed-Loop Systems, Stability and Design of PID controllers
7. Feedforward Control and Enhanced Single-Loop Controllers
8. Frequency Response and Stability in the Frequency Domain
9. Design of Discrete Controllers in the z-domain
10. Stochastic Processes
11. Design of Deterministic Controllers in the State-Space
12. Nonlinear Geometric Control
13. Control and Optimization of Batch Processes
14. Model Predictive Controllers
15. Control of Distributed Parameter Systems

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780081012246
Paperback ISBN:
9780081010952

About the Author

Sohrab Rohani

Dr. Rohani is the past Chair of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Department at the University of Western Ontario. He obtained his B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Pahlavi (Shiraz) University and his Ph.D. from the University of Wales in Process Control. He spent two years at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich before joining the Chemical Engineering Department of the University of Saskatchewan in 1982. He has spent sabbatical leaves at the University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST), England; ETH (Switzerland); the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Industries Chimiques (ENSIC), Nancy, France; and ApotexPharmaChem Inc. (Canada). He has been the recipient of Engineering Medal in Research and Development from the Professional Engineers, Ontario, in 2008 and Western Faculty of Engineering Award for Excellence in Research in 2009.

Affiliations and Expertise

Past Chair, Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Department, University of Western Ontario

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.