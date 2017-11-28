Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering
7th Edition
Volume 1B: Heat and Mass Transfer: Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Coulson and Richardson's Chemical Engineering has been fully revised and updated to provide practitioners with an overview of chemical engineering. Each reference book provides clear explanations of theory and thorough coverage of practical applications, supported by case studies. A worldwide team of editors and contributors have pooled their experience in adding new content and revising the old. The authoritative style of the original volumes 1 to 3 has been retained, but the content has been brought up to date and altered to be more useful to practicing engineers. This complete reference to chemical engineering will support you throughout your career, as it covers every key chemical engineering topic.
Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Volume 1B: Heat and Mass Transfer: Fundamentals and Applications, Seventh Edition, covers two of the main transport processes of interest to chemical engineers: heat transfer and mass transfer, and the relationships among them.
Key Features
- Covers two of the three main transport processes of interest to chemical engineers: heat transfer and mass transfer, and the relationships between them
- Includes reference material converted from textbooks
- Explores topics, from foundational through technical
- Includes emerging applications, numerical methods, and computational tools
Readership
Academic and Professional Chemical and Process Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Heat Transfer
2. Mass Transfer
3. The Boundary Layer
4. Momentum, Heat, and Mass Transfer
5. Humidification and Water Cooling
Appendix
Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 28th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025512
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025505
About the Editor
R. P. Chhabra
Raj Chhabra earned his BS, MS, and PhD degrees, all in Chemical Engineering, from the erstwhile University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) in 1974, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (1976), and Monash University, Melbourne, Australia (1980), respectively. Following a postdoc with the late Professor J.F. Richardson at the University of Swansea, Swansea (UK), in 1984, he joined as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in India. Currently, he is a professor in the same department. His research interests are in the area of multiphase systems, especially involving non-Newtonian fluids. He has more than 300 journal papers to his credit. In addition, he has authored/coauthored four books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
V. Shankar
V. Shankar is currently the Sajani Kumar Roy Chair Professor and Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Kanpur. He obtained his B.Tech in Electrochemical Engineering from the Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, and his Masters and PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. After a post-doctoral stint at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, he joined IIT Kanpur in 2002, where he currently leads a group working in the general area of stability of fluid flows, with focus on fluids with complex rheology, and in flow past deformable solid surfaces. His research group uses a combination of theory, computation and experiments to understand and unravel new physical phenomena in such systems
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology