Coulson and Richardson’s Chemical Engineering
6th Edition
Volume 2A: Particulate Systems and Particle Technology
Description
Coulson and Richardson's Chemical Engineering: Volume 2A: Particulate Systems and Particle Technology, Sixth Edition, has been fully revised and updated to provide practitioners with an overview of chemical engineering, including clear explanations of theory and thorough coverage of practical applications, all supported by case studies. A worldwide team of contributors has pooled their experience to revise old content and add new content. The content has been updated to be more useful to practicing engineers. This complete reference to chemical engineering will support you throughout your career, as it covers every key chemical engineering topic.
Fluid Flow, Heat Transfer and Mass Transfer has been developed from the series’ volume 1, 6th edition. This volume covers the three main transport process of interest to chemical engineers: momentum transfer (fluid flow), heat transfer and mass transfer and the relationships between them. Particulate Systems and Particle Technology has been developed from the series’ volume 2, 5th edition. This volume covers the properties of particulate systems, including the character of individual particles and their behavior in fluids. Sedimentation of particles, both singly and at high concentrations, flow in packed and fluidized beads and filtration are then examined. Separation Processes has been developed from the series’ volume 2, 5th edition. This volume covers distillation and gas absorption, which illustrate applications of the fundamental principles of mass transfer. Several techniques—adsorption, ion exchange, chromatographic and membrane separations, and process intensification—are described. Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Reaction Engineering has been developed from the series’ volume 3, 3rd edition.
Key Features
- Features fully revised reference material converted from textbooks
- Covers foundational to technical topics
- Features emerging applications, numerical methods and computational tools
Readership
Academic and Professional Chemical and Process Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Abhijit Deshpande and Kanjarla Anand Krishna
2. Particulate Solids
Anurag Tripathi
3. Particulate solids in bulk: Storage and Flow
Anurag Tripathi
4. Mixing and segregation of bulk solids
Anurag Tripathi
5. Classification of solid particles from liquids and gases
Madivala G. Basavaraj
6. Particle size reduction and enlargement
Jayanta Chakraborty
7. Motion of particles in a fluid
Rajendra P. Chhabra
8. Flow of fluids through granular beds, packed columns and porous media
Rajendra P. Chhabra
9. Sedimentation
Rajendra P. Chhabra
10. Fluidisation
Anand Prakash
11. Liquid Filtration
Rajendra P. Chhabra
12. Centrifugal separations
Rajendra P. Chhabra
13. Product design and process intensification
Rajendra P. Chhabra
14. Particles in Solution – Colloids and Nanoparticles
Madivala G. Basavaraj
15. Particle handling, safety and health hazard
Rajendra P. Chhabra
16. Advanced Topics in Particle Technology
Madivala G. Basavaraj and V Shankar
Details
- No. of pages:
- 871
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 12th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012208
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010983
About the Editor
R. P. Chhabra
Raj Chhabra earned his BS, MS, and PhD degrees, all in Chemical Engineering, from the erstwhile University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) in 1974, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (1976), and Monash University, Melbourne, Australia (1980), respectively. Following a postdoc with the late Professor J.F. Richardson at the University of Swansea, Swansea (UK), in 1984, he joined as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in India. Currently, he is a professor in the same department. His research interests are in the area of multiphase systems, especially involving non-Newtonian fluids. He has more than 300 journal papers to his credit. In addition, he has authored/coauthored four books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Basavaraj Gurappa
Before joining IIT-Madras in February 2011, Dr. Gurappa spent 3 months as visiting fellow at KULeuven (Belgium) in Prof. Jan Vermant’s group. He was a postdoctoral researcher with Prof. Norman J. Wagner at the University of Delaware (USA). He studied chemical engineering at SIT, Tumkur (Bangalore University), and received a M.S (Research) from IISc, Bangalore, by working on - the determination of local dispersion coefficient and local holdup in a packed bed using X-rays. His PhD in chemical engineering is from KULeuven, Belgium (Prof. Jan Vermant) and his PhD thesis was on - Tailoring colloidal gel rheology in bulk and at interfaces: Exploiting shape and surface chemistry effects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polymer Engineering and Colloid Science Lab Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Madras, Chennai, India