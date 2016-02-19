Coulometry in Analytical Chemistry reviews significant developments concerning the applications of coulometry, particularly constant-current coulometry and constant-potential coulometry, to analytical chemistry. Topics covered include the equipment and technique for constant-current coulometry and controlled-potential coulometry; titrations in organic and inorganic analysis using constant-current coulometry; and applications of controlled-potential coulometry to analysis of organic and inorganic compounds. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the principles of electrolysis and the emergence of coulometry as a technique in analytical chemistry. The distinction between coulometry at constant current and coulometry at constant potential is considered, along with the difficulties associated with each technique. The next chapter examines the electrochemistry of each system. The discussion then turns to the equipment and technique for constant-current coulometry, coulometers for controlled-potential coulometry, and controlled-potential coulometric titrators. The use of controlled-potential coulometry in the analysis of organic and inorganic compounds is also discussed. The final chapter presents some papers of major importance in the historical development of coulometry as an analytical method. This book will be of interest to undergraduate students and practicing analytical chemists, as well as those who wish to learn the great development in analytical chemistry in general, or electro analytical chemistry in particular.