Coulometry in Analytical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780082033141, 9781483159997

Coulometry in Analytical Chemistry

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: G. W. C. Milner G. Phillips
Editors: R. J. Magee
eBook ISBN: 9781483159997
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 220
Description

Coulometry in Analytical Chemistry reviews significant developments concerning the applications of coulometry, particularly constant-current coulometry and constant-potential coulometry, to analytical chemistry. Topics covered include the equipment and technique for constant-current coulometry and controlled-potential coulometry; titrations in organic and inorganic analysis using constant-current coulometry; and applications of controlled-potential coulometry to analysis of organic and inorganic compounds. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the principles of electrolysis and the emergence of coulometry as a technique in analytical chemistry. The distinction between coulometry at constant current and coulometry at constant potential is considered, along with the difficulties associated with each technique. The next chapter examines the electrochemistry of each system. The discussion then turns to the equipment and technique for constant-current coulometry, coulometers for controlled-potential coulometry, and controlled-potential coulometric titrators. The use of controlled-potential coulometry in the analysis of organic and inorganic compounds is also discussed. The final chapter presents some papers of major importance in the historical development of coulometry as an analytical method. This book will be of interest to undergraduate students and practicing analytical chemists, as well as those who wish to learn the great development in analytical chemistry in general, or electro analytical chemistry in particular.

Table of Contents


Basic References Reproduced in Chapter VII

Preface

1 Introduction

2 Theoretical Treatment

2.1. Constant-Current Coulometry

2.1.1. Methods of End-Point Determination

2.2. Constant-Potential Coulometry

2.2.1. Measurement of Total Current

2.2.2. Working Electrode Potentials

3 Equipment and Technique for Constant-Current Coulometry

3.1. Current Sources

3.2. Measurement of the Quantity of Electricity

3.3. Electrolysis Cells

3.3.1. Cells for the External Generation of Titrants

3.4. Differential Coulometric Titrations

4 Equipment for Controlled-Potential Coulometry

4.1. Coulometers for Controlled-Potential Coulometry

4.1.1. Chemical Integration

4.1.2. Electrical and Electromechanical Integration

4.1.3. Electronic Integration

4.2. Controlled-Potential Coulometric Titrators

4.3. High Sensitivity Controlled-Potential Coulometric Titrators

4.4. Differential Controlled-Potential Coulometry

4.5. Cells for Controlled-Potential Coulometry

4.5.1. Cells for Use with Solid-Working Electrodes

4.5.2. Cells for Use with a Stirred-Mercury Electrode

5. Applications of Controlled-Potential Coulometry

5.1. Inorganic

5.2. Organic

6. Constant-Current Coulometric Titrations

6.1. Redox, Complexometric and Precipitation Titrations for Inorganic Substances

6.2. Redox, Complexometric and Precipitation Titrations for Organic Substances

6.3. Neutralization Titrations in Inorganic and Organic Analysis

7. Fundamental Papers in the Development of Coulometry

7.1. Constant-Current Coulometry

7.2. Controlled-Potential Coulometry

7.2.1. Control of Potential

7.2.2. Developments in Integration

7.2.3. Fundamental Principles

7.2.4. Background Corrections in Controlled Potential Coulometric Analysis

Index

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159997

About the Author

G. W. C. Milner

G. Phillips

George M. Phillips is Reader in Mathematics at the University of St. Andrews, UK. His longstanding collaboration in mathematics has encompassed both teaching and research. Both authors have published many papers in numerical analysis and approximation theory.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Andrews

About the Editor

R. J. Magee

