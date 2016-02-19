Coulometry in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Analytical Chemistry
Description
Coulometry in Analytical Chemistry reviews significant developments concerning the applications of coulometry, particularly constant-current coulometry and constant-potential coulometry, to analytical chemistry. Topics covered include the equipment and technique for constant-current coulometry and controlled-potential coulometry; titrations in organic and inorganic analysis using constant-current coulometry; and applications of controlled-potential coulometry to analysis of organic and inorganic compounds. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the principles of electrolysis and the emergence of coulometry as a technique in analytical chemistry. The distinction between coulometry at constant current and coulometry at constant potential is considered, along with the difficulties associated with each technique. The next chapter examines the electrochemistry of each system. The discussion then turns to the equipment and technique for constant-current coulometry, coulometers for controlled-potential coulometry, and controlled-potential coulometric titrators. The use of controlled-potential coulometry in the analysis of organic and inorganic compounds is also discussed. The final chapter presents some papers of major importance in the historical development of coulometry as an analytical method. This book will be of interest to undergraduate students and practicing analytical chemists, as well as those who wish to learn the great development in analytical chemistry in general, or electro analytical chemistry in particular.
Table of Contents
Basic References Reproduced in Chapter VII
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Treatment
2.1. Constant-Current Coulometry
2.1.1. Methods of End-Point Determination
2.2. Constant-Potential Coulometry
2.2.1. Measurement of Total Current
2.2.2. Working Electrode Potentials
3 Equipment and Technique for Constant-Current Coulometry
3.1. Current Sources
3.2. Measurement of the Quantity of Electricity
3.3. Electrolysis Cells
3.3.1. Cells for the External Generation of Titrants
3.4. Differential Coulometric Titrations
4 Equipment for Controlled-Potential Coulometry
4.1. Coulometers for Controlled-Potential Coulometry
4.1.1. Chemical Integration
4.1.2. Electrical and Electromechanical Integration
4.1.3. Electronic Integration
4.2. Controlled-Potential Coulometric Titrators
4.3. High Sensitivity Controlled-Potential Coulometric Titrators
4.4. Differential Controlled-Potential Coulometry
4.5. Cells for Controlled-Potential Coulometry
4.5.1. Cells for Use with Solid-Working Electrodes
4.5.2. Cells for Use with a Stirred-Mercury Electrode
5. Applications of Controlled-Potential Coulometry
5.1. Inorganic
5.2. Organic
6. Constant-Current Coulometric Titrations
6.1. Redox, Complexometric and Precipitation Titrations for Inorganic Substances
6.2. Redox, Complexometric and Precipitation Titrations for Organic Substances
6.3. Neutralization Titrations in Inorganic and Organic Analysis
7. Fundamental Papers in the Development of Coulometry
7.1. Constant-Current Coulometry
7.2. Controlled-Potential Coulometry
7.2.1. Control of Potential
7.2.2. Developments in Integration
7.2.3. Fundamental Principles
7.2.4. Background Corrections in Controlled Potential Coulometric Analysis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159997
About the Author
G. W. C. Milner
G. Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Andrews