Cottrell and Young's Neuroanesthesia - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323059084

Cottrell and Young's Neuroanesthesia

5th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: James Cottrell William Young
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323059084
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th March 2010
Page Count: 480
Description

Cottrell's Neuroanesthesia 5th Edition, edited by James E. Cottrell, MD, FRCA and William L. Young, MD, delivers the complete and authoritative guidance you need to ensure optimal perioperative safety for neurosurgical patients. Integrating current scientific principles with the newest clinical applications, it not only explains what to do under any set of circumstances but also why to do it and how to avoid complications. Comprehensive updates reflect all of the latest developments in neurosurgical anesthesia, and contributions from many new experts provide fresh insights into overcoming tough clinical challenges. Access to the complete contents online at expertconsult.com enables you to rapidly and conveniently consult the book from any computer.

Key Features

    • New co-editor William L. Young, MD joins James E. Cottrell, MD, FRCA at the book's editorial helm, providing additional, complementary expertise and further enhancing the book's authority.

    • New chapters keep you current on interventional neuroradiology, anesthetic management of patients with arteriovenous malformations and aneurysms, awake craniotomy, epilepsy, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, and pregnancy and neurologic disease.

    • Comprehensive updates reflect all of the latest developments in neurosurgical anesthesia, and contributions from many new experts provide fresh insights into overcoming tough clinical challenges.

    • Access to the complete contents online at expertconsult.com enables you to rapidly and conveniently consult the book from any computer and follow links to Medline abstracts for the bibliographical references.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
16th March 2010
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323059084

About the Authors

James Cottrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean for Clinical Practice, Distinguished Service Professor, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, New York, USA

William Young

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Professor of Neurological Surgery and Neurology, Director, Center for Cerebrovascular Research, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

