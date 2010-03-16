Cottrell and Young's Neuroanesthesia
5th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Cottrell's Neuroanesthesia 5th Edition, edited by James E. Cottrell, MD, FRCA and William L. Young, MD, delivers the complete and authoritative guidance you need to ensure optimal perioperative safety for neurosurgical patients. Integrating current scientific principles with the newest clinical applications, it not only explains what to do under any set of circumstances but also why to do it and how to avoid complications. Comprehensive updates reflect all of the latest developments in neurosurgical anesthesia, and contributions from many new experts provide fresh insights into overcoming tough clinical challenges. Access to the complete contents online at expertconsult.com enables you to rapidly and conveniently consult the book from any computer.
Key Features
- New co-editor William L. Young, MD joins James E. Cottrell, MD, FRCA at the book's editorial helm, providing additional, complementary expertise and further enhancing the book's authority.
- New chapters keep you current on interventional neuroradiology, anesthetic management of patients with arteriovenous malformations and aneurysms, awake craniotomy, epilepsy, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, and pregnancy and neurologic disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 16th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323059084
About the Authors
James Cottrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean for Clinical Practice, Distinguished Service Professor, Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, New York, USA
William Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Professor of Neurological Surgery and Neurology, Director, Center for Cerebrovascular Research, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
