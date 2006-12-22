Cotton
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Table of Contents
Part 1 The structure and properties of cotton: Chemical structure and properties of cotton; Physical structure and properties of cotton; Cotton fibre quality. Part 2 Production processes for cotton: The genetic modification of cotton; Organic cotton; The harvesting and ginning of cotton; The opening, blending, cleaning and carding of cotton; Cotton spinning technology; Cotton knitting technology; Cotton weaving technology; Dyeing cotton and cotton products. Part 3 Quality and other issues: Testing cotton yarns and fabrics; Controlling costs in cotton production; Health and safety issues in cotton production; Recycling of cotton; Nonwoven technology for cotton.
Description
Despite the increased variety of manufactured fibres available to the textile industry, demand for cotton remains high because of its suitability on the basis of price, quality and comfort across a wide range of textile products. Cotton producing nations are also embracing sustainable production practices to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable resource production. This important book provides a comprehensive analysis of the key scientific and technological advances that ensure the quality of cotton is maintained from the field to fabric.
The first part of the book discusses the fundamental chemical and physical structure of cotton and its various properties. Advice is offered on measuring and ensuring the quality of cotton fibre. Building on these basics, Part two analyses various means for producing cotton such as genetic modification and organic production. Chapters focus on spinning, knitting and weaving technologies as well as techniques in dyeing. The final section of the book concludes with chapters concerned with practical aspects within the industry such as health and safety issues and recycling methods for used cotton.
Written by an array of international experts within the field, Cotton: science and technology is an essential reference for all those concerned with the manufacture and quality control of cotton.
Key Features
- Summarises key scientific and technological issues in ensuring cotton quality
- Discusses the fundamental chemical and physical structure of cotton
- Individual chapters focus on spinning, knitting and weaving technologies
Readership
All those concerned with the manufacture and quality control of cotton
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 22nd December 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690267
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692483
Reviews
…provides a comprehensive analysis of the key scientific and technological advances., Melliand International
About the Editors
S. Gordon Editor
Dr Stuart Gordon works at the internationally respected CSIRO Textile and Fibre Technology in Australia. Both are well-known for their research in textile science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Y L Hsieh Editor
Professor You-Lo Hsieh is in the Department of Textiles and Clothing at the renowned University of California, Davis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, USA