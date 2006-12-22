Cotton - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845690267, 9781845692483

Cotton

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: S. Gordon Y L Hsieh
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845690267
eBook ISBN: 9781845692483
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd December 2006
Page Count: 568
Table of Contents

Part 1 The structure and properties of cotton: Chemical structure and properties of cotton; Physical structure and properties of cotton; Cotton fibre quality. Part 2 Production processes for cotton: The genetic modification of cotton; Organic cotton; The harvesting and ginning of cotton; The opening, blending, cleaning and carding of cotton; Cotton spinning technology; Cotton knitting technology; Cotton weaving technology; Dyeing cotton and cotton products. Part 3 Quality and other issues: Testing cotton yarns and fabrics; Controlling costs in cotton production; Health and safety issues in cotton production; Recycling of cotton; Nonwoven technology for cotton.

Description

Despite the increased variety of manufactured fibres available to the textile industry, demand for cotton remains high because of its suitability on the basis of price, quality and comfort across a wide range of textile products. Cotton producing nations are also embracing sustainable production practices to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable resource production. This important book provides a comprehensive analysis of the key scientific and technological advances that ensure the quality of cotton is maintained from the field to fabric.

The first part of the book discusses the fundamental chemical and physical structure of cotton and its various properties. Advice is offered on measuring and ensuring the quality of cotton fibre. Building on these basics, Part two analyses various means for producing cotton such as genetic modification and organic production. Chapters focus on spinning, knitting and weaving technologies as well as techniques in dyeing. The final section of the book concludes with chapters concerned with practical aspects within the industry such as health and safety issues and recycling methods for used cotton.

Written by an array of international experts within the field, Cotton: science and technology is an essential reference for all those concerned with the manufacture and quality control of cotton.

Key Features

  • Summarises key scientific and technological issues in ensuring cotton quality
  • Discusses the fundamental chemical and physical structure of cotton
  • Individual chapters focus on spinning, knitting and weaving technologies

Readership

All those concerned with the manufacture and quality control of cotton

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845690267
eBook ISBN:
9781845692483

Reviews

…provides a comprehensive analysis of the key scientific and technological advances., Melliand International

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

S. Gordon Editor

Dr Stuart Gordon works at the internationally respected CSIRO Textile and Fibre Technology in Australia. Both are well-known for their research in textile science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

Y L Hsieh Editor

Professor You-Lo Hsieh is in the Department of Textiles and Clothing at the renowned University of California, Davis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, USA

