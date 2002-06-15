Cost Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859715178, 9780080950297

Cost Control

1st Edition

A Strategic Guide

Authors: David Doyle
eBook ISBN: 9780080950297
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715178
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2002
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5500.00
4125.00
3850.00
4125.00
4400.00
4125.00
4125.00
4400.00
70.91
49.64
49.64
49.64
56.73
49.64
49.64
56.73
47.95
33.56
33.56
33.56
38.36
33.56
33.56
38.36
39.99
27.99
27.99
27.99
31.99
27.99
27.99
31.99
65.95
46.16
46.16
46.16
52.76
46.16
46.16
52.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1: Adjusting to Continuously Changing Times
2: The Corporate Budget Process - moving beyond the incremental approach
3: Outsourcing Non-core Activities
4: Efficiency or Effectiveness? - the role of performance management
5: Tracing the Real Costs of Organisational Activities - activity-based costing
6: Overhead Value Analysis
7: Cost Responsibility and Cultivating Cost Awareness
8: The Cost and Value of Information Technology
9: Strategic Reappraisal - The Ultimate Thrust in Cost Control

Description

The current economic climate has meant that cost control is firmly back on the corporate agenda. This edition maintains that all too often, costs are cut in a way that is actually detrimental to the company in the short and long-term. The author highlights and examines the many pitfalls managers face, and suggests a more flexible model which will offer stability and sustainability in the modern global marketplace.

Getting maximum results out of organisational resources while minimising costs will continue to rank as one of the main strategic issues facing managers for many generations to come.

Key Features

  • Key points and a checklist are included at the end of every chapter
  • Highlights and examines the many pitfalls managers face in the current economic climate
  • The author is a cost management and marketing expert and lectures in management control at the HEC School of Management

Readership

Managers; CEOs; CFOs; accountants and anyone looking to control costs in a corporate environment

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950297
Paperback ISBN:
9781859715178

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

David Doyle Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.