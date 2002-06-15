The current economic climate has meant that cost control is firmly back on the corporate agenda. This edition maintains that all too often, costs are cut in a way that is actually detrimental to the company in the short and long-term. The author highlights and examines the many pitfalls managers face, and suggests a more flexible model which will offer stability and sustainability in the modern global marketplace.

Getting maximum results out of organisational resources while minimising costs will continue to rank as one of the main strategic issues facing managers for many generations to come.