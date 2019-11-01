Cost-Benefit Analysis of Environmental Health Interventions
1st Edition
Description
Cost-benefit Analysis of Environmental Health Interventions clearly articulates the core principles and fundamental methodologies underpinning the modern economic assessment of environmental intervention on human health. Taking a practical approach, the book provides a step-by-step approach to assigning a monetary value to the health benefits and disbenefits arising from interventions, using environmental information and epidemiological evidence. It summarizes environmental risk factors and explores how to interpret and understand epidemiological data using concentration-response, exposure-response or dose-response techniques, explaining the environmental interventions available for each environmental risk factor. It evaluates in detail two of the most challenging stages of Cost-Benefit Analysis in ‘discounting’ and ‘accounting for uncertainty’. Further chapters describe how to analyze and critique results, evaluate potential alternatives to Cost-Benefit Analysis, and on how to engage with stakeholders to communicate the results of Cost-Benefit Analysis. The book includes a detailed case study how to conduct a Cost-Benefit Analysis. It is supported by an online website providing solution files and detailing the design of models using Excel.
Key Features
- Provides a clear understanding of the core theory of cost-benefit analysis in environmental health interventions
- Provides practical guidance using real-world case studies to motivate and expand understanding
- Describes the challenging ‘discounting’ and ‘accounting for uncertainty’ problems at chapter length
- Supported by a practical case study, online solution files, and a practical guide to the design of CBA models using Excel
Readership
Graduate and PhD students / early career researchers working in Health Economics, Environmental Epidemiology and Engineering (e.g. Environmental Engineering, Transportation Engineering). Policy Makers (e.g. Health, Transport). Private Sector Operators (e.g. consultancy services). NGOs willing to perform Cost-Benefit Analysis of their interventions
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The key steps in Cost-Benefit Analysis of Environmental Health Interventions
3. Environmental Hazards affecting Health
4. Health Benefit Analysis
5. Monetary Analysis of Health Outcomes
6. Costing Environmental Health Intervention
7. Discounting
8. Addressing Uncertainty in Cost-Benefit Analysis
9. Producing and Apprising CBA Results
10. Issues and Limitations to consider when using Cost-Benefit Analysis
11. Alternatives to Cost-Benefit Analysis for Economic Evaluation
12. Communicating Results of Cost-Benefit Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128855
About the Editor
Carla Guerriero
Carla Guerriero is Research Fellow at the Department of Economics and Statistics, University of Naples Federico II and honorary Research Fellow at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Since 2009, her research and teaching focuses on the methodology and the application of Cost-Benefit Analysis to Environmental Health Interventions and on the development of novel techniques to value children’s health. Carla has published her research in national and international research journals including PLoS One, The European Journal of Health Economics and Environmental Health. Carla conducted the first cost-benefit analysis of remediating polluted sites. She is currently responsible for the test and the design of the Cost-Benefit Analysis tool in the LIFE+ Gioconda Project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Economics and Statistics, University of Naples Federico II