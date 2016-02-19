Cost Accounting
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Lee Inman
eBook ISBN: 9781483105826
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 308
Description
Cost Accounting, Stage 2 discusses the basic elements of cost, cost collection, and cost accounting techniques and methods. The book provides an introduction to the concept of cost accounting and tackles cost ascertainment and conversion costs. The text discusses the various types of costing such as job, process, marginal, and standards. A whole chapter is also dedicated to budgets, variance analysis, and presentation of cost accounting information. The text will be of great reference material for both students and practitioners of accounting.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Cost Ascertainment - Materials
3 Conversion Costs
4 Types of Costing
5 Job Costing
6 Process Costing
7 Marginal Costing
8 Budgets
9 Standard Costing
10 Variance Analysis
11 Cost Accounting Systems
12 Integrated Accounts
13 Presentation of Cost Accounting Information
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105826
About the Author
Mark Lee Inman
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.