Cost Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434908301, 9781483105826

Cost Accounting

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Lee Inman
eBook ISBN: 9781483105826
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 308
Description

Cost Accounting, Stage 2 discusses the basic elements of cost, cost collection, and cost accounting techniques and methods. The book provides an introduction to the concept of cost accounting and tackles cost ascertainment and conversion costs. The text discusses the various types of costing such as job, process, marginal, and standards. A whole chapter is also dedicated to budgets, variance analysis, and presentation of cost accounting information. The text will be of great reference material for both students and practitioners of accounting.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

2 Cost Ascertainment - Materials

3 Conversion Costs

4 Types of Costing

5 Job Costing

6 Process Costing

7 Marginal Costing

8 Budgets

9 Standard Costing

10 Variance Analysis

11 Cost Accounting Systems

12 Integrated Accounts

13 Presentation of Cost Accounting Information

Index


Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105826

