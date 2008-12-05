Dr. Murad Alam is an author of over 250 scientific publications and is the Editor of Archives of Dermatological Research. He is the Associate Editor of JAAD; Lasers in Medical Science; Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology; the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, and he is the Assistant Editor of Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. Alam is series co-editor of the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology books and has overall edited 20 books. Dr. Alam is current President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and an incoming member of the Board of the American Academy of Dermatology. He is also the vice-president of the Blade and Light Society, an organization of volunteer dermatologic surgeons who perform charitable mission work to treat skin cancers and train surgical dermatologists in underserved countries. Dr. Alam’s clinical practice includes the treatment of skin cancer, as well as cosmetic dermatology, and laser surgery.