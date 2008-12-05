Cosmetic Dermatology
1st Edition
Requisites in Dermatology Series
Description
Shape the future of dermatology by enhancing your knowledge with this innovative series!
Consult with the experts in dermatology on their best practice approaches on cosmeceuticals, botulinum toxin, fillers, chemical peels, vascular and pigment lasers, ablative devices, nonablative light sources, tightening devices, hair transplants, liposuction, and advanced cosmetic surgical techniques. This title in the Requisites in Dermatology series is the perfect resource for quick reference and rapid review in cosmetic dermatology. It succinctly presents all of the most essential clinical and foundational knowledge you need for certification, recertification or practice.
Plus, full-text online access lets you consult the book from any computer, download all of the images, watch online lectures, and much more.
Key Features
- Expert discussions help you obtain the best results from today’s most popular cosmetic approaches: cosmeceuticals, botulinum toxin, fillers, chemical peels, vascular and pigment lasers, ablative devices (including dermabrasion and plasma), nonablative light sources, tightening devices, hair transplants, liposuction, and advanced cosmetic surgical techniques.
- Full-text online access lets you consult the book from any computer, perform quick searches, download all of the illustrations, and clip content for download onto your handheld device. You’ll also find online lectures from the chapter authors, self tests, additional downloadable figures, and other exciting materials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 5th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702031434
About the Authors
Murad Alam
Dr. Murad Alam is an author of over 250 scientific publications and is the Editor of Archives of Dermatological Research. He is the Associate Editor of JAAD; Lasers in Medical Science; Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology; the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, and he is the Assistant Editor of Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. Alam is series co-editor of the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology books and has overall edited 20 books. Dr. Alam is current President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and an incoming member of the Board of the American Academy of Dermatology. He is also the vice-president of the Blade and Light Society, an organization of volunteer dermatologic surgeons who perform charitable mission work to treat skin cancers and train surgical dermatologists in underserved countries. Dr. Alam’s clinical practice includes the treatment of skin cancer, as well as cosmetic dermatology, and laser surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery in the Department of Dermatology; Professor of Dermatology (Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery), Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and Surgery (Organ Transplantation)Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, U.S.A.
Hayes Gladstone
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Mohs Micrographic Surgery, Cutaneous Laser Surgery, and Aesthetic Dermatologic Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford CA USA
Rebecca Tung
Affiliations and Expertise
DuPage Medical Group, Illinois and Case Western Reserve University, MetroHealth Medical Center, Ohio, USA Staff Physician
