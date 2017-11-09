Cosmetic Dermatology for Men, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566377, 9780323566384

Cosmetic Dermatology for Men, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Authors: Neil Sadick
eBook ISBN: 9780323566384
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566377
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th November 2017
Table of Contents

Dermatologic Clinics

Cosmetic Dermatology for Men

Preface: Cosmetic Dermatology for Men

The Pathophysiology of the Male Aging Face and Body

Cosmetic Concerns Among Men

Cosmetic Concerns Among Ethnic Men

Cosmeceuticals for Male Skin

Energy-Based Devices in Male Skin Rejuvenation

The Use of Neurotoxins in the Male Face

Volumetric Structural Rejuvenation for the Male Face

Noninvasive Body Contouring: A Male Perspective

Advances in Hair Restoration

New-Generation Therapies for the Treatment of Hair Loss in Men

Combination Therapy for Male Cosmetic Patients

Liposuction Considerations in Men

Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Neil S. Sadick, is devoted to Cosmetic Dermatology for Men. Articles in this outstanding and timely issue include: The Pathophysiology of the Male Aging Face and Body; Cosmetic Concerns Amongst Men; Cosmetic Concerns Amongst Ethnic Men; Cosmeceuticals for Male Skin Rejuvenation; Energy-based Devices in Male Skin Rejuvenation; The Use of Neurotoxins in the Male Face; Volumetric Structural Rejuvenation for the Male Face; Body Contouring in Men: Upper and Lower Body; Recent Advances in Hair Transplantation; New Generation Therapies for the Treatment of Hair Loss in Men; Combination Therapies for Male Body Rejuvenation; and Liposuction Considerations in Men.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323566384
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566377

About the Authors

Neil Sadick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY; Director, Sadick Derrmatology, New York, NY, USA

