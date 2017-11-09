Cosmetic Dermatology for Men, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-1

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Neil S. Sadick, is devoted to Cosmetic Dermatology for Men. Articles in this outstanding and timely issue include: The Pathophysiology of the Male Aging Face and Body; Cosmetic Concerns Amongst Men; Cosmetic Concerns Amongst Ethnic Men; Cosmeceuticals for Male Skin Rejuvenation; Energy-based Devices in Male Skin Rejuvenation; The Use of Neurotoxins in the Male Face; Volumetric Structural Rejuvenation for the Male Face; Body Contouring in Men: Upper and Lower Body; Recent Advances in Hair Transplantation; New Generation Therapies for the Treatment of Hair Loss in Men; Combination Therapies for Male Body Rejuvenation; and Liposuction Considerations in Men.