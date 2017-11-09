Cosmetic Dermatology for Men, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dermatologic Clinics
Cosmetic Dermatology for Men
Preface: Cosmetic Dermatology for Men
The Pathophysiology of the Male Aging Face and Body
Cosmetic Concerns Among Men
Cosmetic Concerns Among Ethnic Men
Cosmeceuticals for Male Skin
Energy-Based Devices in Male Skin Rejuvenation
The Use of Neurotoxins in the Male Face
Volumetric Structural Rejuvenation for the Male Face
Noninvasive Body Contouring: A Male Perspective
Advances in Hair Restoration
New-Generation Therapies for the Treatment of Hair Loss in Men
Combination Therapy for Male Cosmetic Patients
Liposuction Considerations in Men
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Neil S. Sadick, is devoted to Cosmetic Dermatology for Men. Articles in this outstanding and timely issue include: The Pathophysiology of the Male Aging Face and Body; Cosmetic Concerns Amongst Men; Cosmetic Concerns Amongst Ethnic Men; Cosmeceuticals for Male Skin Rejuvenation; Energy-based Devices in Male Skin Rejuvenation; The Use of Neurotoxins in the Male Face; Volumetric Structural Rejuvenation for the Male Face; Body Contouring in Men: Upper and Lower Body; Recent Advances in Hair Transplantation; New Generation Therapies for the Treatment of Hair Loss in Men; Combination Therapies for Male Body Rejuvenation; and Liposuction Considerations in Men.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566384
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566377
Neil Sadick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY; Director, Sadick Derrmatology, New York, NY, USA