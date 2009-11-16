Cosmetic Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Authors: Vic Narurkar
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712094
eBook ISBN: 9781455700240
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th November 2009
Description
Cosmetic Dermatology is reviewed in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics. Dr. Vic Narukar has assembled a panel of experts to pen articles on topics including Cosmeceuticals, Botulinum Toxins, Dermal Fillers, Permanent Fillers, Fillers on the Horizon, Photorejuvenation, Acne Treatments, Non Ablative Fractional Lasers, Ablative and Fractional Ablative Lasers, Tissue Tightening Technologies, Leg Vein Treatments, Medicolegal Issues, Complications, New Research in Aesthetics, and Skin Classification and Aesthetic Procedures in Global Skin.
Details
About the Authors
Vic Narurkar Author
