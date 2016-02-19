Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations Volume 2
1st Edition
Description
Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Second Edition, Volume 2, contains more than 1,900 cosmetic and toiletry formulations, based on information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations. The data represent selections from manufacturers' descriptions made at no cost to, nor influence from, the makers or distributors of these materials. All of the trademarked raw materials listed are believed to be available, which will be of interest to readers concerned with raw material discontinuances. Each formulation in the book is identified by a description of end use. The formulations include the following as available, in the manufacturer's own words: a listing of each raw material contained; the percent by weight of each raw material; suggested formulation procedure; and the formula source, which is the company or organization that supplied the formula.
Table of Contents
Section I: Antiperspirants and Deodorants
Alcohol-Free Roll-On Deodorant
Antiperspirant Stick
Antiperspirant(s)
Quick Drying Aerosol Antiperspirant
Anti-Perspirant Cream(s)
Antiperspirant Pump
Antiperspirant Suspension Roll-On(s)
Deodorant Stick(s)
Deodorant/Antiperspirant Spray
Deodorant Pump Spray(s)
Dry Roll-On Antiperspirant(s)
Enhanced Clear Hydro-Alcoholic Roll-On
Soft Stick Antiperspirant(s)
Spray Deodorant
Solid Antiperspirant
Transparent Deodorant Stick(s)
Underarm Roll-On Deodorant Lotion
Section II: Baby Products
Baby Bath(s)
Baby Care Cream W/O
Baby's Skin Smoothing Cream
Baby Cream(s)
Baby Foam Bath, with Herbs, Re-Fatting
Baby Protective Cream, Type W/O
Baby Lotion(s)
Babymilk without Perfume
Baby Powder
Baby Oil(s)
Baby Oil Spray, Herb/Vitamin Content
Baby Shampoo(s)
W/O-Babycreme
Conditioning Baby Shampoo
Mild Baby Bubble Bath
Baby Wash
Baby Milk
Mild Baby Shampoo(s)
Pearlescent Baby Shampoo
Section III: Bath and Shower Products
After Shower Rinse off Body Mousse
Body Mousse
Alcoholic after Bath Splash
Pearl Body Cleanser
Liquid Bath Lather
All over the Body: Shampoos, Shower Baths, Foam Baths
Bath Foam
Mild Body Shampoo
Bath Gel(s)
Bath Lotion
Bath Oil(s)
Foot-Care Bath with Vitamins, Deodorizing
Body Oil
Bath Salt with Pearl Pigments
Silky Bubble Bath
Blooming Bath Lotion
Pearlescent Bath Lotion
Body Contouring Gel
Silky Bath Gel
Body Emulsion, Herb Content Type O/W
Cream Bath, Vitamin/Herb Content
Bubble Bath(s)
Clear Bath Gelee
Clear Liquid Foam Bath(s)
Clear Shower Gel(s)
Cream Bath(s)
Fitness-Shower-Bath
Special-Bath
Foam Bath
Foaming Bath Oil(s)
Hand and Body Cleanser
Skin Cleanser
Herbal Foam Bath(s)
High Foaming Shower Gel
Showerbath
Low Irritation Foam Bath/Body Shampoo
Shower Gel
Oil Foam Bath(s)
Shower-Bath(s)
Shower Foam
Cream Foam Bath
Shower Gel(s)
Shower Soap(s)
Foaming Bath Oil
Transparent Bath and Shower Bar
Non-Defatting Body Wash
Foam Bath(s)
Vitamin Bath Gel
Vitamin Shower Foam
Section IV: Beauty Tips
Absorbant Facial Mask for Oily Skin
Acne Lotion with Microencapsulated Salicylic Acid
Body Moisturizer Balm
Acne Scrub
Facial Scrub
Aerosol Moisturizing Facial Mask(s)
Airy Skin Conditioning Mousse(s)
Aloe Anionic Moisturizer
Aloe Nonionic Moisturizer
Overnight Moisturizer
Aloe Vera Gel Mask
Syndet Beauty Bar
Anhydrous Cream Makeup
Emulsion Makeup
Anhydrous Makeup Base
Makeup Foundation Cream with Silicone Oil
Anti-Ash Moisturizer
Pressed Powder Blush
Anti-Bacterial Cleansing Cream
Neutra Facial Cleanser Type
Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Black Makeup Film Prototype
Nonionic Makeup
Body Oil Spray(s)
Body Powder
Face Mask
Botanical Nail Strengthener
Cuticle Massage Oil
Cuticle Softener
Clay Mask
Vitamin Mask
Cleanser for around the Eyes and Face
Conditioning Facial Cleanser
Cleansing Gel
Cleansing Milk(s)
Compact Powder
Facial Gel Cleaner
Clear Body/Facial Cleanser and Shampoo
Conditioning Facial and Body Cleanser
Clear Eye Gel
Cleansing Gel(s)
Compact Makeup
Fluid Makeup
Compact Rouge Base
Protective Emulsion Film
Complexion Toning Mask(s)
Mascara(s)
Cream Rouge Formula
Jojoba Mousse
Moisture Stick Base
Creamy Frosted Eyeshadow, Crease Resistant
Long Wearing Pressed Eyeshadow
Depilatory-Cream(s)
Facial Exfoliating Cream
Detergent Cleansing Gel
Facial Cleanser
Dry Hand and Skin Formula
Makeup Foundation
Elastin Skin Gel
Moisture Emulsion Type O/W
Enriched Cream Conditioner
O/W-Cleansing-Milk
Enriched Makeup Foundation
Replenishing Creme Rinse
Essential Skin Moisturizer
Hydroalcoholic Facial Toner
Eye Makeup Remover(s)
Makeup Remover
Eye Shadow(s)
Waterproof Mascara
Face Cleansing Foam, Lecithin Content
Placenta Foam Mask, for Application to Ageing Skin Type O/W
Face Gel, for Application to Greasy and Blemished Skin
Face Mask as Foam, for Application to Ageing Skin Type O/W
Face Powder(s)
Overnight Moisture Replenishing Creme
Facial Beauty Lotion
Placenta Skin Treatment
Facial Cleanser(s)
Night Time Moisturizer
Facial Moisturizer
Hand and Body Moisturizer
Facial Scrub, Water-Free
Herbal Aerosol Facial Mask
Facial Toner(s)
Blush
Fluid Makeup
Waterproof Makeup
Foundation Makeup
Eye-Liner (W/O-Emulsion)
Full Body Scrub
Hand Scrub
Gel Facial Cleanser(s)
Makeup Remover Lotion(s)
Hands, Face, and Body Nourisher(s)
Herb/Vitamin Skin Oil(s)
Liposome Eye Treatment
Moisturizing Skin Milk
Skin Oil
Liquid Eyeliner(s)
Liquid Makeup(s)
Liquifying Cream Makeup Remover
Compact Makeup
Long Wearing Creamy Lipstick
Abrasive Facial Scrub Lotion
Low Irritation Facial Cleanser/Makeup Remover(s)
Cleansing Towelette
Luxurious Makeup (W/O)
Compact Cream Makeup
Makeup Foundation(s)
Mascara(s)
Masking Stick
Masque with White Clay and Fruits
"Matte-Finished" Makeup
Makeup Remover
Mild Facial Cleanser(s)
Moisturizing Emulsion(s)
Astringent
Moisturizing Milk(s)
Multi-Protection Skin Moisturizer (Cationic)
Multivitamin Face Foam, Type O/W
Emulsion, for Application to Greasy and Blemished Skin Type O/W
Skin Care Gel(s)
Liquid Makeup(s)
Oil Free Makeup Beige
Oily Skin Mask(s)
O/W-Skinmilk(s)
Pearlescent Body/Facial Cleanser and Shampoo(s)
Placenta Gel, for Application to Ageing Skin
Placenta Skin Oil, for Application to Ageing Skin
Placenta Eye Balsam, Anhydrous
Herbal Moisturizing Mist
Rouge Stick
Body Oil(s)
Skin Tonic(s)
Styling Mousse with Pearl Pigments
Transparent Mascara
Translucent Face Powder with Humectant Protein
Face Mask Concentrate for Oily Skin
W/O Creamy Foundation
Liquid Makeup(s)
Section V: Creams
Acne Cream
Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Aerosol Hand Cream Mousse
Non-Stripping Cleansing Cream
All-Purpose Cream(s) with Conventional Emulsifier Basis
All-Purpose Dry Skin Cream
Hand Cream O/W
Vanishing Cream(s)
Aloe Vera Night Cream
Allround-Cream
Tindet-Day-Cream
Anti-Acne Cream
Athlete's Medicated Foot Cream
Antiwrinkle Cream(s)
Arnica Cream
Day Cream
Non-Ionic Hydrophilic Cream
Avocado Cream, Paraffin-Free
Oily Cream (Cold Cream)
Barrier Cream(s)
Facial Washing Cream(s)
Barrier Cream(s)
O/W Night Cream
Bleach Cream
Glycerin Cream without Paraffin
Body Cream
Cover Cream
Body Cream(s)
Care Cream(s)
Chamomile Cream W/O
Hand Cream
Cleansing Cream(s)
Cold Cream(s)
Emollient Cleansing Cream
Enriched Night Cream (W/O)
Cream Concealer
Cleansing Cream (Makeup Remover)
Cream Mask, for Application to Greasy and Blemished Skin Type O/W
Cream(s)
Cream, W/O
Day Cream(s)
Face/Neck Cream Type O/W
Depilatory Cream(s)
Peeling Cream with Pearl Pigments
Placenta Skin Cream
Dry Skin Care Cream(s)
Hands Cream
All Purpose Cream
Elegant Collagen Cream(s)
Emollient Cream(s)
Foundation Cream(s)
Extra Body Conditioning Cream
Night Cream
Extreme Protection Type Cream
Eye Cream(s)
Depilatory Cream
Face Cleansing Cream(s)
Placenta Skin Treatment Cream
Facial Night Cream
W/O Skin Care Cream
Facial Scrub Cream
Foundation Cream(s)
General Purpose O/W Cream(s)
W/O Softcreme(s)
Glycerin Hand Cream(s)
Hand Cream(s)
Herbal Cream(s)
Hydroquinone Cream
Jelly Cream
Topical Anhydrous Cream
Light Cream(s)
Night Cream(s)
Ointment Cream
Massage Cream(s)
Miglyol Gel Cream
W/O Cream, Paraffin-Free
Mineral Oil Free Moisturizing Night Cream
Moisture Replenishing Creme
Therapeutic Humectant Creme
Moisturizing Cream(s)
Nail Treatment Cream
Natural Protective Cream
Night Cream(s)
Soft Cream
Nourishing Nail Cream(s)
O/W Cream(s)
O/W Soft Cream(s)
Topical Cream(s)
Petroleum Skin Protectant Cream
Vitamin Cream
Pigmented Cover Creme(s)
Placenta Cream(s)
Hand Cream(s)
Daily Skin Care Cream
Skin Cream(s)
Regenerative Cream(s)
Silk Protein Skin Cream
Multivitamin Skin Cream Type W/O
Skin Care Cream(s)
Facial Cleansing Cream
Skin Cream(s)
Slenderizing Cream
Soft Cream(s)
Supexmoisturizing Creme with Vitamins
Vanishing Cream(s)
Vitamin Foot Cream
Sport Cream
Wash Cream(s)
W/O Cleansing Cream
W/O Cold Mix Cream
W/O Emulsion Emollient Cream
W/O Cream(s)
90% Water Cream
Glycerin Hand Cream, Herb/Vitamin Content Type O/W
Section VI: Fragrances and Perfumes
Aerosol Fragrance Mousse(s)
Men's Finishing Fragrance Mousse
Parfum Compact
Perfume Stick
Perfume Gel
Section VII: Hair Care Products
Acid Permanent Wave
Acid-Wave Solution
Cold-Wave-Emulsion
Aerosol Hairspray(s)
Modified F&S Type Pump Hairspray
Alcohol Free Styling Gel(s)
Sculpting Conditioning Reconstruction Spray
Anionic Creme Rinse(s)
Balsam Conditioner
Comb out and Conditioner Spray
Conditioner and Setting Lotion
Bodifying Hair Dressing
High Gloss Brilliantine
Cholesterol Type Hair Treatment
Hair Tonic
Clear Clean Conditioner(s)
Clear Conditioning Rinse(s)
Cold Permanent Wave Lotion(s)
Oxidizing Solution
Cold-Wave-Solution(s)
Permanent-Wave-Neutralizer
Color Sprays
Antidandruff-Hairtonic
Conditioner(s)
Hair Gel
Mousse Conditioner
Conditioning Creme Rinse(s)
Conditioning Hair Setting Gel
Conditioning and Styling Mousse
Conditioning Hair Spray
Conventional Package Hair Groom
Aerosol Hair Groom
Curl Conditioner and Oil Sheen
Cream-Rinse(s)
Hair Conditioning Rinse
Creme Hair Treatment(s)
Hydrogen Peroxide Perm Neutralizer(s)
Curl Activator(s)
Deep Softening Conditioner
Desensitizing Spray
Hair Relaxer Cream
Jerry Curl Lotion
Easy to Rinse Pomade
Emollient Hair Dressing
Scalp Treatment
Exothermic Permanent Wave Lotion(s)
Fine, Misty Hairspray(s)
High Gloss Hairspray
Finishing Rinse
Hair Mask and Intensive Hair Conditioning Treatment
Firm Holding/High Humidity Hair Spray
Firm Holding Luster Spritz
Conditioning Firm Hold Hair Spray
Foam Conditioner(s)
Foam Rinse
Hair Rinse for Stressed and Damaged Hair
Hair Setting Lotion
Glossing Hair Conditioner
Pump Spray Conditioner
Hair Care Lotion(s)
Hair Care Rinse(s)
Hair Colorant Shampoo Base(s)
Hair Conditioner(s)
Hairspray
Hair Conditioning Rinse(s)
Hair Dressing(s)
Hair Gel(s)
Nonaerosol Hairspray
Hair Gloss Spray(s)
Hair Groom to Gradually Darken Grey
Improved Ethnic Hair Spray
Hair Laminator Liquid
Leave-on Hair Conditioner
Hair Mask(s)
Hair Moisturizer
Hot Oil Treatment
Hair Moisturizing Spray(s)
Hair Repair and Conditioner
Hair Rinse(s)
Hair/Scalp Stimulant
Hair Styling Gel
Hair Softening Gel
Pre Softener Gel
Hairspray(s)
Hair Treatment Cream(s)
Hair Treatment Foam
Hard Holding Mist
Hair Treatment Fixative
"Herbal" Hair Conditioner
Styling Mousse
Hair Lotion(s)
Conditioner(s)
HKP Chemical Scavenger and Conditioner for Straightened and Relaxed Hair
Hair Cream
HKP Finishing Rinse
HKP Intensive Conditioning PAC
HKP Low pH Rebonding Lotion
HKP Sculpting Lotion
HKP Pump Hairspray
HKP Supermoisturizing Hair Gel/Activator
HKP Conditioning Spray Moisturizer
HKP Permanent Wave-In Process Conditioning Treatment
Hot Oil Conditioner
Wheat Germ Foaming Conditioner
Conditioner(s)
Light Moisturizing 525 Hair Creme
Hair Care Rinse for Stressed Hair
Lite Creme Conditioning Hair Treatment
Hair Fixative
Low pH, Protein Gel Shampoo
Mild Conditioning Shampoo
Medium Hold Sheen Spray
Light Holding/Body Building Hair Spray
Conditioning Mousse(s)
Natural Lipid Conditioner for Professional Salon
Natural Lipid Hair Treatment and Restructurant
Natural Lipid Styling Mousse
Light Moisturizing Hair Creme
No Base Hair Relaxer
Non-Aerosol Finishing Spray
Creme Rinse(s)
Protein Pak for Hair
Root Stimulator
Prototype Aerosol Hair Spray
Prototype Pump Hair Spray
Pump Spray(s)
Pump Spray Conditioner(s)
Conditioner(s)
Self-Timing Permanent Wave Lotion(s)
Setting Foam(s)
Setting Gel(s)
Setting Lotion(s)
Setting Mousse
Cream-Rinse
Shampoo Conditioner
Apricot Hair Conditioner
Section VIII: Lipsticks
Fluid Lipstick
Lipstick
Lips Ointment
Glossy Lipstick
Lip-Gloss Stick
Lip Balm(s)
Lip Care Stick with Sun Screen
Lip Balm Stick(s)
Lip Care Stick(s)
Lip-Gloss(es)
Lip Powder-Water Resistant
Lipsticks with Volatile Silicones
Lip Repair
Lip Gloss
High Shine Lipstick
Lip Ointment
Lipstick(s)
Lipstick Base(s)
Lip Care Stick
Protective Lip Balm
Lip Pomade
Section IX: Lotions
Acne Treatment Lotion
Hand and Body Lotion
All-Purpose Skin Conditioning Lotion
Body Lotion
Banana Hand Lotion
Peach Hand Lotion
Basic Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Emollient Body Lotion
Benzoyl Peroxide Lotion
Low Cost Low Solids Lotion
Body Lotion(s)
Body and Hand Lotion
Hand Lotion(s)
Cationic Moisturizing Lotion
Universal Skin Lotion, W/O Liquid
Chamomile Lotion
W/O Lotion
Cleansing Lotion(s)
Moisturizing Lotion
Clear Body Lotion
Cold Mix-W/O Emulsion: Dihydroxyacetone Lotion
Conditioning Facial Lotion
Body Lotion
Daily Protective Lotion (with Sunscreen)
Lotion with Wheat Germ Oil
Day Lotion
Deep Moisturizing Lotion(s)
Dry Skin Lotion
Face Lotion with Moisturizing Factor
Emollient Lotion
All Purpose Lotion (Non-Oily)
Enriched Moisturizing Lotion (before and after Tanning)
Waste-in-Oil Moisturizing Lotion
Face Lotion(s)
Collagen Lotion
Protective Barrier Lotion
Hair Conditioner Lotion
Hair Setting Lotion(s)
Hand Lotion
Body Lotion
Hand and Body Lotion(s)
Soft and Silky Lotion
Herbal All Purpose Lotion
High-Grade Hair Lotion(s)
Conditioning/Styling Lotion
Hydrocortisone Lotion
Face Lotion with Herbs
Light Conditioning Hand Lotion
Moisturizing Lotion(s)
Massage Lotion(s)
Lotion Based on Sodium Alginate
Regenerating Beauty Lotion
Lotion for Dry Skin
Low Solids Almond Lotion
Apricot Hand Lotion
Moisture Lotion
Moisturizing Cleansing Lotion
Moisturization Lotion(s)
"Non-Oily" Hand and Body Lotion
Nutritive Lotion
O/W Lotion(s)
Performing Treatment Lotion
PHOSPHOLIPID EFA Remedial Skincare Lotion
Milk Lotion
Hand and Body Lotion
Hand Lotion(s)
Pourable Moisturizing Lotion(s)
Protective Emollient Lotion
Face Lotion
Serum Contour Lotion
Shiny, Non-Fatting Care Lotion(s)
Silk Protein Skin Lotion(s)
Body Lotion, Herb Content
Vitamin Body Lotion
Strawberry Hand Lotion
Jojoba Lotion
Super Moisturizing Lotion
Washing Lotion Based on Mild Surfactants
Tonic Lotion
Ultra Moisturizing Lotion
Vaseline-Intensive-Care-Type Formula
Washing Lotion(s) Based on Mild Surfactants
Body Lotion, O/W
Section X: Shampoos
Acid Balanced Conditioning Shampoo
All Natural Shampoo
All Purpose Shampoo
Acid Conditioning Shampoo
High Lather Creme Rinse Shampoo
Low Cost Shampoo
Aloe-Seaweed Shampoo(s)
Aloe Vera Shampoo(s)
Animal Free Shampoo
High Lather Acid pH Shampoo
Detangling Shampoo
Anti-Dandruff Shampoo(s)
Medicated Shampoo
Apricot Shower Shampoo Gel
Natural Mild (Apricot) Conditioning Shampoo
Basic Shampoo
Cleansing Shampoo
Children's Conditioning Shampoo
Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Clean Scalp Type Shampoo
All Natural Shampoo
Clear Clean Shampoo(s)
Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Clear Liquid Baby Shampoo(s)
Clear Mild Shampoo(s)
Baby and Family Shampoo
Clear Shampoo(s)
Non-Alkaline Shampoo
Clear Shampoo/Conditioner
Coal Tar Shampoo(s)
Gel Shampoo
Concentrated Conditioning Creme Shampoo
Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Wheat Shampoo
Cream Shampoo
Dilutable Shampoo Concentrate
Economy Shampoo
Cream Shampoo, for Application to Greasy Hair and Dandruff
Cream Family Shampoo(s)
Daily Use Conditioning Shampoo for Oily Hair
Damaged Hair Shampoo
Bio-Intensive Shampoo
Detangling and Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Economy Shampoo
Gel Shampoo-Natural Scents
Egg Shampoo, Lecithin Content
Protein Shampoo, Lecithin Content
Pearlized Family Shampoo(s)
Everyday Conditioning Shampoo
Self Adjusting Conditioning Shampoo
Every Day Shampoo
Clear Liquid Family Shampoo
Extra Gentle Shampoo
Shampoo for Oily Hair
Family Shampoo(s)
Gel Conditioning Shampoo
Cream Shampoo
Gel Shampoo
Hair Bath(s)
Hair Repair Shampoo
Herbal Shampoo(s)
High Active Shampoo
Antidandruff Shampoo for Oily Hair
Rich Lather Oily Hair Shampoo
High Foaming Shampoo
High Foaming 2 in 1 Shampoo Containing Selenium Disulfide
Highly Concentrated Detangling Shampoo
Super Detangling Shampoo Clear
HKP Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Shampoo with Awapuhi Extract Type
Lotion Shampoo(s)
Mild, Clear Shampoo(s)
Mild Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Mild Protein Shampoo
Natural Shampoo
Mild Salt Free Conditioner
Pearly Lotion Conditioner
Protein Lotion Conditioner
Mild Shampoo(s)
Moisturizing Shampoo
Shampoo with Conditioning and Easy Combing Action
Moisturizing Shampoo for Oily Hair
Mousse Shampoo
Natural Mild (Wheat Germ) Conditioning Shampoo
Clear Conditioning Shampoo
Neutralizer Shampoo(s)
Crystal Shampoo
Non-Irritating and Mildly Conditioning Shampoo
Non-Alkaline Shampoo High Viscosity
One Step Shampoo/Conditioner(s)
Pearlescent Liquid Shampoo
Clear Shampoo with Protein
Family Shampoo(s)
Pearlized Conditioning Shampoo
Pearly Shampoo
Pearlescent Shampoo Concentrate
Pearly Silver Shampoo for Gray or White Hair
"Beer" Shampoo
Powder Family Shampoo(s)
Professional Formula Conditioning Shampoo
Protein Shampoo(s)
Salicylic Acid Shampoo(s)
Aloe Vera Gel Shampoo
Shampoo(s)
Shower Shampoo(s)
Shampoo for Stressed Hair
Conditioning Shampoo
Non-Alkaline Shampoo
Shampoo for Oily Hair
Clear Liquid Family Shampoo
Shampoo for Penned Hair-Damaged
Shampoo with Care Effect
Clear Shampoo with Protein Hydrolysate
Aerosol Dry Shampoo
Conditioning Shampoo(s)
Shampoo with Egg Yolk
Shampoo with Lecithin
Pearlescent Luxury Shampoo
Shampoo(s) with Pearl Shine
Shampoo and Conditioner
Shampoo and Conditioning Rinse(s)
Shampoo, Clear, Antidandruff
Shampoo(s), for Application to Greasy Hair and Dandruff
Shampoo for Dyed and Permed Hair
Shampoo for Permed Hair
Shampoo and Rinse
Viscous Clear Shampoo
Shampoo for Normal/Dry Hair
Clear Liquid Family Shampoo
Shampoo(s)
Shower Shampoo(s)
Supermild Conditioning Shampoo
Mild Shampoo(s)
Ultra Pearlescent Conditioning Shampoo
Conditioning Shampoo for Dry Scalp
Vitamin Shampoo(s)
Volumizing Shampoo-Extra Body
Pearlized Family Shampoo(s)
2 in 1 Shampoo(s)
Section XI: Shaving Products
Aerosol Shave Cream(s)
Shaving Creme
After-Shave
Pre-Shave
After Shave Lotion(s)
After Shave Balm(s)
Conditioning After Shave
After Shave Emulsion(s)
After Shave Gel(s)
After Shave Spray with Vitamins, Quick-Breaking Foam
After Shave Lotion for Sensitive Skin
After Shave Soother
After Shave Soothing Gel(s)
After-Shave-Emulsion
After Shave Toner
After-Shave
Brushless Shave Cream(s)
Shave Cream
Ultra Aerosol Shave Cream for Sensitive Skin
Cooling Lotion
Hydroalcoholic Aftershave Balm
Pre-Shave Lotion(s)
Shaving Gel
Shave Cream(s)
Tube Cream Shave
Section XII: Soaps
Cream Hand Cleanser
Handsoap with Salicylic Acid
Detergent Free Hand Soap
Heavy Duty Liquid Handsoap
General Purpose "Liquid Soap(s)"
Mild "Liquid Soap"
Germicidal Hand Cleanser
Hand Cleaner/Shower Soap
Hand Cleaner(s)
Liquid Pearlescent Handsoap
Liquid Hand Soap(s)
Jojoba Soap Bar
Liquid Soap(s)
Lotionized Liquid Soap(s)
Opaque Liquid Soap
Transparent Toilet Soap
Pearlized Hand Soap
Liquid Soap(s)
Section XIII: Sun Care Products
After Sun Care Lotion(s)
After-Sun Cream(s)
Sunscreen Oil
Sunscreen Cream W/O
Sun Tan Cream
After Sun Foam
Sun Protection Gel
After Sun Gel
After Sun Lotion(s)
Sun Tan Cream
After Sun Skin Repair(s)
Aloe Cationic Suntan Lotion
Sunscreen Oil
Child's Delicate Skin Sunblock Lotion SPF 30+
Clear Anhydrous Sunscreen
Cold Mix—W/O Emulsion Sunscreen
Clear Sunscreen Oil
Clear Liquid Sunblock(s)
After Sun Lotion O/W
Cold Mix Sunscreen Oil
Sunscreen Cream
Day Cream SPF 15
Dihydroxyacetone Self Tanning Lotion
Suntan Oil Spray
Midrange SPF Suntan Lotion
Tropical Suntan Oil
"Mineral Oil Free" Suntan Oil
Suntan Cream
Oil Free Waterproof Tanning Cream SPF 8
Sun Lotion
O/W Sun Protection Cream
Sun Protection Milk
O/W Sunscreen Cream
Sunscreen Gel
O/W Sunscreen Lotion(s)
Sun Tan Cream
Sun Tan Lotion
"PABA Free" Waterproof Sunscreen
Self Tanning Cream(s)
Self Tanning Lotion(s)
After Sun Gel
Solar Tanning Cream(s)
Tanning Jelly
Sun Screen Stick
Solar Tanning Lotion(s)
Solar Tanning Oil(s)
Solar Tanning Stick(s)
'Sun Bloc' Sunscreen SPF 15
Sun Care SPF 15
Sun Protectant Lotion SPF 8
Sun-Protection-Cream(s)
Sun-Protection-Lotion (W/O)
Sun-Protection-Gel(s)
Sun-Protection-Stick
Sun-Protection-Oil
Sun Protection Lotion(s)
After Sun Emulsion, for Stressed Skin Type O/W
Suntan Stick
Sun-Protection-Oil
Sunscreen(s)
Sunscreen Cream(s)
After Sun Milk
Sun Tan Cream
Sunscreen Facial Creme with SPF 4
Sunscreen Oil Spray
Sun Screen Foam
Water Resistant Sunscreen Mousse
Sunscreen Gel
Silky Suntan Oil
Sunscreen Lotion(s)
Anhydrous Sun Gel
Sun Screen O/W
Sun Screen Cream(s)
Sunscreen Oil
Sunscreen Lotion
Sunscreen Foam
Sun Screen Milk
Sun Screen Oil(s)
O/W Sunscreen
O/W-Sun-Screen-Milk
Sun Screen Stick(s)
Aloe After Sun Lotion (40% Aloe)
Sun Tan Cream
Sun Tan Lotion W/O
Tanning Accelerator
Solar Tanning Oil Mousse
Titanium Dioxide Based Waterproof Sunscreen
After Sun Lotion(s)
Ultra Violet Absorbing Sunscreen
Vitamin Sun Gel
Waterproof Sunscreen Gel
Sun Protection Mask
Waterproof Sunscreen SPF 22
Sunscreen Cream(s)
Section XIV: Toothpastes
Chalk Toothpaste
Aluminum Hydroxide Toothpaste(s)
Clear Gel Toothpaste
Phosphate Toothpaste(s)
Chalk Toothpaste
Silica Toothpaste(s)
Tartar Control Toothpaste
Toothgel
Toothpaste(s)
Conventional Paste
Silica Paste
Section XV: Miscellaneous
Acne Scrub Cream
Skin Fluid, O/W, "High Quality"
Ampoule(s)
Child's Wound Ointment
Ampoule Preparation
Talcum Powder
Benzocaine Ointment(s)
Anti-Acne-Stick
Mustache Wax
Benzocaine Aerosol Spray Non-Alcohol
Gel Formulation
Bio Complex
Protective Stick
Body Oil Spray
Massage Oil
Vitamin Leg Balsam Type O/W
Dental-Cream
Dental-Powder
Dental-Gel (Blue)
Denture Adhesive(s)
Emulsion(s)
Foot Balsam
Remedy for Skin Diseases
Formula AY 43T
50% Silicone DC200/350 Emulsion
Gel(s)
Germicidal Hand Cleanser
Hand Safety Cleaner
Hand-Care Foam
Hand Soap
High-Water-Content Gel
Homopolymer Gels
A-C 617 Mineral Oil Gel
Nail Polish Remover with Natural Lipid Conditioner
Body Building Conditioner
Invisible Glove Formula
Siltech Wax(es)
Liposome Gel(s)
Liquid W/O Emulsion for Use as Facial Lotion
Liquid W/O
Emollient Transparent Gel
Massage Oil(s)
Mild Hand Cleanser
Pumice Hand Cleanser(s)
Mouth-Wash-Concentrate(s)
Muscle Rub(s)
Retoner
Anhydrous Ointment
OiWater Emulsion(s)
Emulsion Ointment(s)
Quick Emulsifying Base(s)
Soft Set Conditioning Mousse
Clear Gel Activator/Conditioner
Sport Body Cooler
Super Hot Oil
Section XVI: Trade-Named and Other Raw Materials Descriptions
Section XVII: Suppliers' Addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1026
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1992
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516699
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513063
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer