Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 7
1st Edition
Description
This book contains hundreds of cosmetic and toiletry formulations based on information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations. Each formulation is indentified by a description of end use. The formulations contains a listing of each raw material, processing procedure, and source of the formula.
Readership
All cosmetic manufacturers, large and small.
Table of Contents
Antiperspirants and Deodorants Baby Products Bath and Shower Products Beauty Aids Creams Hair Care Products Lotions Shampoos Shaving Products Soaps and Hand Cleaners Sun Care Products Miscellaneous Trade-Named Raw Materials Suppliers' Addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516750
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514305
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer