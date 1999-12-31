Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 7 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514305, 9780815516750

Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 7

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815516750
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514305
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1999
Page Count: 423
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
250.00
212.50
150.00
127.50
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
220.00
187.00
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book contains hundreds of cosmetic and toiletry formulations based on information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations. Each formulation is indentified by a description of end use. The formulations contains a listing of each raw material, processing procedure, and source of the formula.

Readership

All cosmetic manufacturers, large and small.

Table of Contents

Antiperspirants and Deodorants Baby Products Bath and Shower Products Beauty Aids Creams Hair Care Products Lotions Shampoos Shaving Products Soaps and Hand Cleaners Sun Care Products Miscellaneous Trade-Named Raw Materials Suppliers' Addresses

Details

No. of pages:
423
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1999
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516750
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514305

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.