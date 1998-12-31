Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 6
1st Edition
Description
More than 650 cosmetics and toiletry formulations are detailed in this well-received and useful book. It is based on information obtained from industrial suppliers.
Readership
Cosmetics formulators, scientists, chemists, and anyone involved with the manufacture of cosmetics.
Table of Contents
Antiperspirants and Deodorants (2) Baby Products (18) Bath and Shower Products (59) Beauty Aids (120) Creams (84) Hair Care Products (106) Lotions (58) Shampoos (78) Shaving Products (6) Soaps and Hand Cleaners (53) Sun Care Products (60) Miscellaneous (8) Trade-Named Raw Materials Suppliers' Addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1998
- Published:
- 31st December 1998
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516743
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514121
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer