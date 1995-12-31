Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 4

Section 1. Antiperspirants and Deodorants Aluminum Chlorohydrate Antiperspirant Stick Aluminum Chlorohydrate Antiper Antiperspirant Aerosol Antiperspirant Antiperspirant Cream Oil/Water Antiperspirant Cream Antiperspirant Roll-On Roll-On Antiperspirant Antiperspirant Stick Oil-in-Water Antiperspirant Lotion Antiperspirant Lotion Deodorant Deodorant Stick Dry Antiperspirant Stick Quick Drying Roll-On Antiperspirant Dry Roll-On Antiperspirant Talc Spray Antiperspirant General Purpose Stick Formulation-1 General Purpose Stick Formulation-2 Stick Antiperspirant Roll-On Antiperspirant Quick Dry Roll-On Lotion Clear Roll-On A.P. Lotion Spray Powder Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Stick Formulation Section 2. Baby Products Baby Bath Baby Lotion Mousse Baby Oil Baby Shampoo Baby Foam Baths Tear Free Baby Bath Baby Wipes Mild Children's Bubble Bath Section 3. Bath and Shower Products Aerosol Bath Oil Dispersible Bath Oil Bath Gel Bath Gelee with Natural Lipid Protein Bath Gelee Emollient Bath Gelee Bath Milk Washing Lotion Bath Oil, De Luxe with Plant Oils Foam Bath with Almond Oil Foam Bath Oil Bubble Bath & Bath Oil Bubble Bath Clear Gel High Foaming Shower Gel Foam Baths, Clear Foam Baths, Pearlescent Herbal Foam Bath Foam Bath, Transparent Mild Shower Gel Shower Bath Gel with Pearl Lustre Clear, Mild to the Skin Shower Bath Refreshing Shower Gel Shower Gel Shower Bath for Everyday Use Mild Foam Bath Shower Baths, Clear Shower Baths, Pearlescent Shower Gel Cleanser Bath Crystals Silky Bath Gel Water White Shower Gel Shower Gel Section 4. Beauty Aids Aloe Vera Skin Freshener Powder Mask Activator Blemish/Scar Concealer Skin Cleanser with Porous Cellulose Particles Body Scrub Body Powder Cheek Rouge Concealing Stick Cream Eye Shadow Dry Powder Rouge Base Cream Facial Scrub Oil-in-Water Cream and Its Scrub Derivative Cream-to-Powder Eye Shadow with Dry-Floc PC Liquid Talc Creamy Eye Shadow Waterproof Eye Liner Creamy Matte Make Up Base Liquid Make-up Creamy Roll-On Lip Gloss Deep Extra Body Conditioner Emollient Liquid Make-up Emulsion Makeup Water-in-Oil Lotion Makeup Eye Contour Balm Eye Mascara Eyeliner Stick/Pencil Face and Body Milk Lip Care Stick Face-Lotion Skin Tonic Water Without Alcohol Facial Cleanser Sting Free Facial Cleanser Fluid Make-up Compact Make-up Fluid Make Up Regenerating Lipcare-Stick Gelled Aloe Vera with Sunscreen Aloe Vera Jelly Gentle Beauty Wash Hair and Skin Moisturizing Mist Hair and Skin Moisturizing Spray Hair Liquid (Soft Type) High Shine Lipstick Lipstick Formulation Lip Balm White Lip Balm I Lip Balm II Lip Gloss (Souffle) Roll-On Lip Gloss Lip Pencil New Look Lipstick Lipstick Lip-Gloss Lipstick Lipstick, Glossy Lipstick Lipstick Formulae Liquid Foundation Powder Foundation Liquid Make-up Silky Facial Mask Lotion Scrub Lotion Hand Scrub Low Cost, Extended Wear Lipstick Low Cost Lipstick Lip Balm Makeup Foundation Mascara Eyebrow Pencil, Heat Stable Moisture Stick Base Cream Rouge Formula Pot Eyeshadow Moisturizing Liposomal Gel Skin Tightening Gel Moisturizing Make-up Foundation Skin Cleanser Moisturizing Milk with High Electrolyte Content W/O Hydrating Body Milk Nail Polish Remover Non-Feathering Extended Wear Lipstick Oil/Water Matte Cream Makeup Lip Balm Oil-in-Water Milk Emulsion One Coat Mascara Overnight Facial Moisturizer Moisturizing Make-up Foundation O/W Cleansing Milk W/O Cleansing Milk O/W Cleansing Milk Dry Skin Oil with Alcohol Petroleum Oil/Petroleum Wax Free Lipstick Pressed Powder Eye Shadow (Pearlescent Type) Face Mask Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Molded Eye Shadow Cosmetic Aerosol Foam Pressed Powder with 1% Eldew Pressed Powder with 3% Eldew Prolonged Skin Moisturizer Skin Lightening Composition Three Layer Facial Moisturizer Purifying Clay Face Mask Slenderizing Cream with Green Tea Extract Amidroxy Sugar Cane Cream Soothing Body Gel Anhydrous Deep Penetrating Gel Stick Type Lip Gloss Thickening Mascara Thigh Slimming Cream Ultra Rich Hand and Body Nourisher Vegetable Based Moisturizing Cream Liquifying Cream Makeup Remover Water Resistant Liquid Foundation Lip Gloss Section 5. Creams All Purpose Cream Vanishing Cream All Purpose Dry Skin Cream Dry Skin Cream Almond Vanishing Cream with Collagen Dry Skin Cream Alpha Hydroxy Acid Cream Alpha Hydroxy Acid Cream with 10% Aloe Vera Gel Aloe Vera Night Cream Night Cream Anti-Cellulite Cream Antiwrinkle Daycream Daycream Benzoyl Peroxide Cream Day Cream O/W for Sensitive Skin Cleansing Cream Mascara Cream Cold Cream Cream Facial Washing Cream Daily Facial Cream with UV Protection (O/W) Day Cream, Oily Moisturizing Cream, Slightly Oily Deep Moisturizing Cream Apricot Vanishing Cream Emollient Cream Stabilized Urea Moisturizing Cream Emollient Cream for Dry Flaking Skin Facial Cleansing Cream Emollient Cream Non-Greasy Emollient Cream Emollient Cream Vanishing Cream European O/W Day Cream Cream Exfoliating Cream Facial Moisturizing Cream Moisturizing Hand and Body Cream Facial Night Cream Age Spot Treatment Cream General Purpose Cream General Purpose Water/Oil Cream General Purpose O/W Cream Acne Scrub Cream Emollient Cream, Water/Oil General Purpose Cream Water-in-Oil Cream General Purpose Water/Oil Cream Mineral Oil Cream-W/O General Purpose W/O Cream Oil-in-Water Cream and Its Scrub Derivative General Purpose W/O Hand Cream Oil-in-Water Cream Gentle Night Repair Cream Glossy Cream Glycolic Acid Cream Hand and Body Cream High Content Mineral Oil Cream O/W Petrolatum Cream Hydrocortisone Cream All Natural Cream (W/O Type) Hydrogen Peroxide Cream Hydroxy Acid Cream (W/O Emulsion) Moisturizing Cream Cold Process W/O Light Texture Hand Creme Facial Moisture Creme Mixed Alpha Hydroxy Acid Cream Multi-Functional Day Cream Multi-Purpose Cream Versatile Cream Night Cream (15% Aloe) Aloe Bath Soap Oil/Water Cold Cream O/W Cold Cream (Soap Free) Oil/Water Moisturizing Cream Oil/Water Night Cream W/O Night Cream Oil/Water Pigmented Cream O/W All-Purpose Cream Oil-in-Water-in-Oil Cream Transparent Cleansing Cream O/W Protective Hand Cream Hand Cream Modified Oil-in-Water Stearic Acid Cream Skin Cream Hand Cream Moisturizer O/W Cream Moisturizing Cream Neck Firming Cream Night Cream, Non-Greasy O/W Cream, with Bacteriostat Protective Face and Body Cream Eye Cream Protective Face and Body Cream Moisturizing Cream Rejuvenating Cream W/O Night Repair Cream ""Cold Procedure"" Silk Protein Skin Cream Moisturizing Cream with Tritosol Silky-Smooth Lotion/Cream-A Silky-Smooth Lotion/Cream-B Silky-Smooth Lotion/Cream-C Silky Smooth Cream Base Skin Cream Skin Cream with CAE and Amihope Cleansing Cream Skin Care Cream Soft Cream Jojoba Oil Cream Vanishing Cream Ross Cold Cream Formulation with Jojoba Oil W/O Cream with Eldew Cleansing Cream 90% Water Cream Soft and Silky Vanishing Cream Section 6. Hair Care Products Artic Mist Spray Gel Super Hard Hold Hair Spray Balsam Conditioner Clear Conditioner with Wheat Germ Cationic Clear Leave-On Conditioner Birch Hair Lotion Invigorating Hair Lotion Hair Conditioner Brushing Gel Hair Brushing Lotion Brushing Lotion Hair Rinse Clear Conditioner Light Hair Conditioner Clear Gel Hairdressing Water/Oil Hair Dressing Clear 'N' Natural Conditioner Cream of Wheat Conditioner Conditioner and Setting Lotion Curl Conditioner and Oil Sheen Foaming Conditioner Conditioner with Croquat HH High Performance Creme Rinse Conditioner Cream Curl Activator Hair Relaxer Emulsion Cream Hair Conditioner Hair Conditioner Pearl Conditioner Cream Hair Rinse Hydrogen Peroxide Emulsion Permanent Wave Lotion Deep Conditioning Treatment Intensive Conditioner with Body Ethnic Hair Care Clear Hair Rinse Ethnic Hair Care Hair Dressings Ethnic Hair Care Curl Activation Gels Hair Repair Ethnic Hair Care Pump Spray-On Moisturizing/Oil-Sheens Conditioning Sheen Ethnic Hair Care Curl Activation Gel for Shine Ethnic Hair Care Curl Activation Gel Moisturizing Ethnic Hair Care Leave-In Moisturizing/Sheen Ethnic Hair Care Hair Cuticle Coat Conditioner Ethnic Hair Care Pump Spray-On Moisturizing/Oil-Sheens Conditioning Sheen Ethnic Hair Care Pump Spray-On Moisturizing/Oil-Sheens Extra Sheen Ethnic Hair Glosser/Conditioner Ethnic Pump Spray Conditioner Ethnic Hair Glosser/Extra Conditioning Ethnic Hair Care Extra Conditioning Coat Conditioner Extra Hold Conditioning Mousse Leave-On Hair Conditioner Firm Hold Hairspray High Performance Styling Spray Gel Curl Activator Alcohol Free Styling Gel pH: 7 Guanidine No Base Relaxer Potassium Relaxer Hair Brushing Lotion Hair Conditioner Hair Conditioner with Moisturizers and Quatemium-79 Hydrolyzed Animal Protein High Quality Conditioner Hair Conditioning Gel Hair Conditioner with CAE Hair Conditioning Lotion Clear Hair Conditioner Lotion Hair Conditioning Gel Hair Cream Hair Tonic Hair Dressing W/O Cold Process Hair Styling Gel Hair Gloss to Control Gel Concentrate Iridescent Hair Gel Concentrate Hair Pomade Hair Relaxer-Glycerine Hair Relaxer-Glycol Hair Sculpting Cream Hair Conditioner Hair Straightener Conditioning Styling Gel High Petrolatum Mousse Aerosol Hot Oil Hair Treatment Mousse Hot Oil Conditioner Hot Oil Super Conditioner Soft Glossing Spritz Intensive Conditioning Pomade Light Oil Free Conditioner Intensive Hair Conditioner Salon Strength Hair Conditioner Leave-On Scalp and Hair Conditioner Extra Hold Conditioning Mousse Light Oil Free Conditioner Aloe Vera air Conditioner (Light) Low Cost Relaxer Extra Stable Relaxer Medium Hold, 80% VOC Pump Hair Spray 55% VOC Pump Hair Spray Medium Strength Hair Conditioner Medium Hair Conditioner Moisture Balance Conditioner w/Cropeptide W Leave-On Conditioner Concentrate Natural Lipid Conditioner for Professional Salon Mild Opaque Conditioner Mild Pearl Conditioner Non-Aerosol Hair Spray with Protein Hair Rinse for Stressed Hair Pearly Lotion Conditioner Protein Lotion Conditioner Spray Leave-On Conditioner Pump Gel Type Spritz Moisturizing Hair Styling Gel Pump Spray Hair Detangler Hot Oil Treatment Ringing Gel Micro Emulsion Ringing Gel Salon Type Hair Conditioner Silicone Hair Gel Shebu Hair Setting Gel Stiff Holding Hairspray Aerosol Shaping Hairspray Styling/Conditioning Mousse Clear Gel Grooming Agent and Conditioner Hair Straightening Cream Styling Mousse X22176-106 (Hydroalcoholic) Styling Mousse X22176-107 (Alcohol-Free) Water-Based Hair Spray X21980-057 (Pump) Water-Based Hair Spray X21980-058 (Aerosol) Wheat Germ Foaming Conditioner Natural Lipid Styling Mousse Pump Type Hair Spray 55% VOC Aerosol Hair Spray 80% VOC Non-Aerosol Hair Spray 80% VOC Hair Spray 55% VOC Aerosol Hair Spray 80% VOC Hair Spray High Humidity Hair Spray 80% VOC Aerosol Shaper Hair Spray High Solids 80% VOC Hair Spray Section 7. Lotions After Exercise Body Lotion Therapeutic Humectant Lotion Alcoholic Milk Lotion Milk Lotion Alpha Hydroxy Acid Lotion Banana Hand Lotion O/W Lotion Behenyl Hand Lotion Velvet Body Lotion Emollient Lotion O/W Cold Process Body Lotion Moisturizing Hand Lotion Concentrated Alpha Hydroxy Acid Lotion Deep Skin Cleansing Lotion Hand Lotion Deep Moisturizing Lotion Hand and Body Lotion Emollient Lotion Hand and Body Lotion European O/W Cleansing Lotion Water/Oil Cleansing Lotion Gentle Moisturizing Alpha Hydroxy Acid Lotion Hand Lotion Protective Hand Lotion Soft Hand Lotion Hand and Body Lotion Jojoba Lotion High Petrolatum Lotion Low Irritation Moisturizing Lotion Hydroalcoholic Mineral Oil Emulsion Mineral Oil Lotion Hydrogen Peroxide Lotion Isopropyl Myristate Lotion Vanishing Lotion Lanolin and Aloe Lotion Lotion Glossy Lotion Low Solids Almond Lotion II Peach Hand Lotion Milk Lotion Mineral Oil Lotion Mineral Oil Lotion-O/W Mineral Oil Free Lotion Contains Ethanol (20%) Lotion Moisturizing Lotion Pomade Lotion Neutralizing Lotion Quick Dry Roll-On Lotion O/W Broad Spectrum Protective Moisturizing Lotion with Vitamins O/W Lotion O/W Lotion with alpha-Hydroxy Acids O/W Lotion Cold/Cold Process Oil-in-Water Body Care Lotion Oil/Water Foundation Lotion Oil/Water Emollient Lotion Perfumed Body Lotion Silk Protein Skin Lotion Pearlescent Bath Lotion Skin Care Body Lotion Skin Moisturizing Lotion Dry Skin Lotion Skin Softening Lotion Skin Lotion Soft and Silky Lotion Low Cost Low Solids Lotion Strawberry Hand Lotion Apricot Hand Lotion Super Moisturizing Lotion IRF Facial Lotion Facial Moisturizing Lotion (W/O) Ultra Moisturizing Lotion Un-Buffered Alpha Hydroxy Acid Lotion W/O Lotion Body Lotion W/O Lotion with Eldew Mild Lotion with Amihope Section 8. Shampoos Acid Balanced Conditioning Shampoo All Purpose Shampoo Aloe Vera Gel Shampoo Aloe Vera Premium-Type Shampoo with Protein Anti-Dandruff Lotion Shampoo Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Cream Type Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Cleaning Shampoo Type Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Shampoos for Greasy Hair Antidandruff Shampoo Protein Shampoo Balsam and Protein Shampoo Cleaning Shampoo Conditioning Shampoo Professional Salon Type Shampoo Conditioning Shampoo Cold Mix Shampoo w/Crosultaine C-50 Conditioning Shampoo Everyday Hair Shampoo Conditioning Shampoo Gentle Shampoo Conditioning Shampoo Mild Conditioning Shampoo Cream Shampoo Highly Pearlescent Shampoo Emollient Shampoo Moisturizing Shampoo Shampoo Concentrate Ethnic Hair Care Amphoteric Shampoo (Cold Process) Clear Ethnic Hair Care Amphoteric Shampoo (Cold Process) Pearled Everyday Family Shampoo Gel Shampoo Mild Conditioning Shampoo Conditioning Shampoo Hair Shampoo Viscous Consumer Shampoo Transparent Shampoo Lotion Shampoo Hair Shampoo, Clear Hair Shampoo Hair Shampoo, Clear Hair Shampoos, Pearlescent Hair Shampoo with Conditioner Hair Shampoo with Conditioner for Everyday Use Herbal Shampoo Highly Concentrated Hair Shampoo High Foaming 2 in 1 Shampoo Silicone Free 2:1 Shampoo Light Conditioning Shampoo Low pH, Mild Conditioning Shampoo Economy Shampoo Mild Shampoo Moisture Balance Shampoo with Cropeptide W Shampoo with Tritisol Protein Shampoos Vitamin Shampoos Shampoo for Dry Hair Salon Conditioning Shampoo Salon Style Shampoo 2 in 1 High Conditioning Shampoo Shampoo for Permed Hair Pearlescent Shampoo Concentrate Neutralizer Shampoo Sport Shampoo Herbal Shampoo Against Greasy Hair Two in One Shampoo Three in One Shampoo Wheat and Sesame Shampoo Detangling Shampoo Wheat Germ Conditioning Shampoo No-Sting 2:1 Shampoo Stripper Shampoo Section 9. Shaving Products Aerosol Shaving Cream Nonionic Aerosol Foam After Shave Balm Shave Gel After Shave Conditioner Alcohol Free After Shave Lotion Conditioning After Shave Toner Brushless Shave Cream Emulsion for Shaving Soap Free - Nonionic Shaving Emul Hemostatic After Shave Shaving Foam Shaving Creme Shaving Gel Ultra Aerosol Shave Cream for Sensitive Skin Section 10. Soaps and Hand Cleaners Economy Heavy-Duty and Cleaners Emulsion Cleaner Waterless Hand Cleaner Emulsion Cleaner and Waterless Hand Cleaner Emulsion Cleaner Waterless Hand Cleaner Fast Set Waterless Hand Cleaner with d-Limonene F-453 Clear Gel d-Limonene Waterless Hand Cleaner F-454 Hand Cleaning Paste Hand Cleaning Cream, Free of Solvents Hand Cleaning Cream with Solvent Hand Cleaners from Concentrate Industrial and Institutional Liquid Hand Soaps Liquid Hand Soap Concentrate (Antimicrobial) Waterless Hand Cleaner (Gel) Waterless Hand Cleaner (Lotion) Liquid Hand Soap Formulations Lotion Hand Soap Requires No Heat Cream Soap (Requires Heat) Liquid Hand Soap Liquid Soap Liquid Synthetic Soaps Liquid Soap with Aloe Vera Gel Pearlescent Liquid Hand Soap Low Cost Clear Cleansing Bar Shower Soap Medicated Skin Cleaner Heavy-Duty Hand Cleaner Mild Lotion Soap Liquid Hand Soap Premium Emollient Hand Soap Hand Cleaner Water Free Hand Cleaner Waterless Hand Cleaner Waterless Hand Cleaner No. 390 Liquid Waterless Hand Cleaner No. 243 Section 11. Sun Care Products Absorbing Sunscreen Synergistic Sunscreen Absorbing Sunscreen Water Resistant SP4 Sunscreen Composition Non-Alcoholic Sunscreen After Sun Lotion Solar Tanning Oil Mousse Aloe After Sun Lotion (40% Aloe) Suntan Lotion Aloe Suntan Lotion After Sun Lotion Buffered Self Tanning Lotion Cooling After Sun Lotion Suntan Lotion Daily UV Protection Lotion (Approximate SPF 18) European O/W Sun Protection Cream O/W Moisturizing Sunscreen Cream Lip Balm with Sunscreen-A Lip Balm with Sunscreen-B Non-Chemical Sunscreen Lotion (Approximate SPF 15) O/W After Sun Milk W/O After Sun Cream O/W Cream (SPF 5) (UVA/UVB Ratio 0.9) W/O Sun Protection Cream (SPF 15 +) (UVA/UVB Ratio 0.75) O/W Hydroalcoholic Sunscreen W/O Sunscreen (SPF 17) O/W Moisturizing Sunscreen Cream W/O Sunscreen Cream O/W Sunscreen Lotion O/W Emollient Sunscreen Lotion O/W Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 12) O/W Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 15) O N Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 10) W/O Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 20) O/W Vitaminized Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Lotion (Indicative SPF 8) O/W Vitaminized Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Lotion (Indicative SPF 25+) O/W Vitaminized Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Lotion (Indicative SPF 15) Solar Tanning Cream Solar Tanning Cream High Protection Tanning Jelly Solar Tanning Cream Super Protection Jojoba After Sun Lotion Solar Tanning Lotion-A Solar Tanning Lotion-B Solar Tanning Lotion-C Solar Tanning Lotion-D Solar Tanning Lotion High Protection Solar Tanning Lotion Super Protection Solar Tanning Oil-A Solar Tanning Oil-B Solar Tanning Oil-C Solar Tanning Oil-D Solar Tanning Stick White Color Solar Tanning Stick Tan Color Sun Block Soft Cream (O/W ) Tested SPF 26 Sun Filter Foam After Sun Stick Sun Protection Lotion Sunscreen with Amihope W/O SPF20 Sunscreen with Elder Sunscreen Balm (Cold Processing) SPF 8 (DIN 67501) Sunscreen Cream W/O Sunscreen Cream Sunscreen Cream Water-in-Oil (Expected SPF 15+) Skin Bronzing Cream Sunscreen Cream O/W Sunscreen Lotion Sun Screen Cream W/O Sun Screen Cream W/O, Oily Self Tanning Lotion Sunscreen Cream Suntan Cream Sunscreen Gel (approx. SPF 10) Sunscreen Gel (approx. SPF 12) Sunscreen Gel SPF 6 (FDA-OTC) Sunscreen Lotion Sunscreen Lotion (approx. SPF 15) Sunscreen Lotion O/W Emollient Sunscreen Lotion Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 6 (DIN 67501) Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 10 Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 4 (DIN 67501) Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 18 (FDA-OTC) Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 10 (DIN 67501) Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) (Cold Processing) SPF 6 (FDA-OTC) Waterproof Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 30 (FDA-OTC) Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) Tested SPF 10 Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) Tested SPF 16 Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) SPF 6 (FDA-OTC), Waterproof Sunscreen Lotion (O/W) Tested SPF 11 Sunscreen Moisturizing Cream Tanning Accelerator Sun Screen Stick Titanium Dioxide Based Waterproof Sunscreen SPF 12 (Tested) Ultra Violet Absorbing Sunscreen Unbuffered Self Tanning Cream Waterproof Sun Protection Lotion (with 8% Titanium Dioxide) SPF 15 W/O Sunscreen Lotion SPF 22 Waterproof Sunscreen Gel (Tested SPF 30) Waterproof Sunscreen Spray Mist SPF 16 (Tested) Waterproof Sunscreen W/O Emulsion SPF 22 (Static) SPF 21 (Waterproof) Waterproof Sunscreen W/O Emulsion SPF 15 Waterproof W/O Sunscreen Lotion Base 3.5, 3.7 Waterproof W/O Sunscreen Lotion SPF 21, 15 Waterproof W/O Sunscreen Lotion SPF 17, 12 Water Resistant Sunscreen W/O SPF 15 Sunscreen with Ajidew and Eldew Sunscreen Lip Balm with Eldew W/O SPF 15 Sunscreen with Ajidew and Eldew W/O Sunscreen Lotion SPF-18 W/O Sunscreen Lotion SPF-17 Section 12. Miscellaneous Aloe Medicated Gel With Alcohol (SDA 39C) Aloe Medicated Gel Without Alcohol Cetylpyridinium Chloride Mouthwash Spearmint Mouthwash Clear Gel Without DEA Silicone Emulsion Clear Ringing Gel Clear Gel Base Cream Sachet Liquid Cologne Solid Cologne High-Luster Toothpaste Denture Cleaner Hydrophilic O/W Ointment Base Emollient Anhydrous Ointment W/O Ointment Base Washable Anhydrous Base Jojoba Massage Oil Massage Oil Micro-Emulsions with Aloe Vera and d-Limonene Modified Petrolatum Washable Oil Ointment Base Anhydrous Ointment Zinc Oxide Ointment-Anhydrous O/W Ointment Base Oil-in-Water-in-Silicone Emulsion Protein-Lecithin Complex Emulsion Skin Growth Accelerator Pharmaceutical Cream Base Pharmaceutical Ointment Base Washable Oil Wound Healing Accelerator Massage Gel Petrolatum Stick W/O Ointment Base Section 13. Trade-Named Raw Materials Section 14. Suppliers' Addresse