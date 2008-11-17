Cosmetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery with DVD
1st Edition
A Volume in The Procedures in Reconstructive Surgery Series
Description
This volume in the Procedures in Reconstructive Surgery Series covers the key cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery techniques you need to stay on the cutting edge of this rapidly evolving specialty. Experts clearly explain how to perform procedures, sharing “tricks of the trade” and clinical pearls so you can offer your patients superior results. Each book uses a concise, consistent format that complements the commentary and procedures in operative clips on the accompanying DVD. Master essential reconstructive surgical techniques with the comprehensive titles in this series!
Key Features
- Provides real-life clinical details and clear visual guidance to the different operative steps with full-color illustrations and original artwork.
- Offers complete coverage of reconstructive techniques provided by well-recognized international authorities to provide balanced and comprehensive perspectives.
- Discusses common pitfalls, emphasizing optimizing outcomes, to refine the quality of your technique.
- Presents a DVD of video clips of key procedures performed by experts to show you how to enhance your skills.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 17th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702029158
About the Author
Maurice Nahabedian
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC
