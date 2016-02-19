Corticotrophin (ACTH)
1st Edition
Description
Hormonal Proteins and Peptides: Corticotrophin (ACTH) is a collection of papers dealing with the chemistry and biology of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). One paper describes the structure-function studies made on ACTH, with reference to the steroidogenic activity of synthetic ACTH fragments and analogs. The paper also discusses the melanocyte-stimulating hormone (MSH) activity, as well as the behavioral effects among the extraadrenal properties of ACTH. Some problems related to ACTH receptors include the role of extracellular calcium and the characterization of ACTH receptors in fetal and adult human adrenocortical cells. Another paper describes ACTH synthesis in the pituitary and extrapituitary tissues. One paper analyzes the role of ACTH in the regulation process concerning the production of steroid hormones, particularly, on the generation of glucocorticoids. Glucocorticoids are the characteristic products of the zona fasciculata. Another paper shows that the steady-state level of ACTH synthesis and release are due to the effects of stimulatory factors such as CRF and inhibitory hormones (namely, the glucocorticoids on the corticotroph). The maintenance of responsiveness of ACTH-secreting cells (as a response to individual stress in humans) can be a manifestation of an inherent molecular characteristic. This collection will prove valuable to microbiologists, biotechnologists, and academicians connected with the biological sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 ACTH: Structure—Function Relationship
I. Introduction
II. Structure of ACTH
III. Structure—Function Relationships
IV. Conclusions
References
2 ACTH Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Detection of ACTH Receptors
III. Characterization of ACTH Receptors in Rat Adrenocortical Cells
IV. ACTH Receptors in Human Adrenocortical Cells
V. ACTH Receptors in Rat Adipocytes
VI. ACTH Receptors in 3T3-L1 Cells
References
3 Biosynthesis of ACTH and Related Peptides
I. Introduction
II. Structure of POMC Gene and Protein in Different Species
III. Distribution and Site of Synthesis of POMC-Derived Peptides
IV. Regulation of Expression of POMC Genes
V. Processing of POMC in the Pituitary and Brain
VI. Processing Pathways of POMC in the Anterior and Neurointermediate Lobes of the Pituitary and the Brain
VII. Approaches to the Identification of Prohormone Processing Enzymes
VIII. Conclusions
References
4 ACTH and Corticosteroidogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Production of Steroids by the Adrenal Cortex
III. Stimulation of Steroid Synthesis
IV. Site of Action of ACTH in the Steroidogenic Pathway: Cholesterol Transport
V. The Role of Cyclic AMP
VI. The Role of Protein Synthesis
VII. The Role of Phosphorylation
VIII. The Role of Ca2+
IX. The Possible Role of Protein Kinase C
X. The Possible Role of Phospholipids
XI. The Roles of Subcellular Components of the Adrenal Cell
XII. Synthesis and Conclusions
References
5 Effect of ACTH and Other Proopiomelanocortin-Derived Peptides on Aldosterone Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Aldosterone Biosynthetic Pathway
III. ACTH Action on Aldosterone Biosynthesis
IV. Non-ACTH Pituitary Factors Controlling Aldosterone Secretion
References
6 Behavioral Actions of ACTH and Related Peptides
I. Introduction
II. Stress
III. Opiate-Like Behavioral Effects
IV. Learning, Attention, and Memory
V. Behavioral Studies in Human Beings
VI. Electrophysiological Effects
VII. Developmental Studies: Organizational Influences of Neuropeptides on the Brain
VIII. Endogenous Levels
IX. Conclusion
References
7 Regulation of ACTH Secretion and Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Multireceptor Release of ACTH
III. Intracellular Mechanisms of ACTH Release
IV. Inhibition of ACTH Release
V. Interactions of Corticotropin Releasing Factors
VI. Desensitization
VII. The Multireceptor Release of ACTH In Vivo
VIII. Regulation of ACTH Synthesis
IX. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 12th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160124