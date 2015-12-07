Corticosteroids, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 42-1
1st Edition
Authors: Marcy Bolster
eBook ISBN: 9780323417136
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417129
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description
Corticosteroids represent the most important and frequently used class of anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant agents in the management of many rheumatological conditions. Included in this issue will be articles on the following topics: Glucocorticoid use in intra-articular and soft tissue injections, corticosteroids and osteoporosis, corticosteroids in lupus, ANCA associated vasculitis, and many more!
About the Authors
Marcy Bolster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School
