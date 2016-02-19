Corrosion
Corrosion, Volume 2: Corrosion Control deals with corrosion and corrosion control. Topics covered range from the design and economic aspects of corrosion to cathodic and anodic protection; pretreatment and design for metal finishing; protective action of metallic coatings; and methods of applying metallic coatings. Corrosion testing, monitoring, and inspection are also considered. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters; the first of which provides an overview of corrosion control, with emphasis on the classification of practical methods of corrosion control. Attention then turns to the economic aspects of corrosion; how corrosion control is implemented in chemical and petrochemical plants; and design considerations to prevent corrosion in buildings and structures. Design in marine engineering and in relation to welding and joining is also discussed. The chapters that follow focus on the principles and practical applications of cathodic and anodic protection; chemical and mechanical pretreatments for metal finishing; and design for corrosion protection by electroplated and paint coatings. Chemical conversion coatings and miscellaneous coatings such as vitreous enamel coatings are also considered. Finally, this book describes the conditioning of the atmosphere to reduce corrosion. Tables and specifications as well as terms and abbreviations are included. This book will be of value to students as well as workers and engineers involved in corrosion and corrosion control.
Table of Contents
Volume 2. Corrosion Control
Introduction to Volume 2
10. Design and Economic Aspects of Corrosion
10.1 Economic Aspects of Corrosion
10.2 Corrosion Control in Chemical and Petrochemical Plant
10.3 Design for Prevention of Corrosion in Buildings and Structures
10.4 Design in Marine Engineering
10.5 Design in Relation to Welding and Joining
10.5A Appendix—Terms Commonly Used in Joining
11. Cathodic and Anodic Protection
11.1 Principles of Cathodic Protection
11.2 Sacrificial Anodes
11.3 Power-impressed Anodes
11.4 Practical Applications of Cathodic Protection
11.5 Stray-current Corrosion
11.6 Cathodic-protection Interaction
11.7 Cathodic-protection Instruments
11.8 Anodic Protection
12. Pretreatment and Design for Metal Finishing
12.1 Pretreatment Prior to Applying Coatings
12.2 Pickling in Acid
12.3 Chemical and Electrochemical Polishing
12.4 Design for Corrosion Protection by Electroplated Coatings
12.5 Design for Corrosion Protection by Paint Coatings
13. Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings
13.1 Electroplating
13.2 Principles of Applying Coatings by Hot Dipping
13.3 Principles of Applying Coatings by Diffusion
13.4 Principles of Applying Coatings by Metal Spraying
13.5 Miscellaneous Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings
14. Protection by Metallic Coatings
14.1 The Protective Action of Metallic Coatings
14.2 Aluminum Coatings
14.3 Cadmium Coatings
14.4 Zinc Coatings
14.5 Tin and Tin Alloy Coatings
14.6 Copper and Copper Alloy Coatings
14.7 Nickel Coatings
14.8 Chromium Coatings
14.9 Noble Metal Coatings
15. Protection by Paint Coatings
15.1 Paint Application Methods
15.2 Paint Formulation
15.3 The Mechanism of the Protective Action of Paints
15.4 Paint Failure
15.5 Paint Finishes for Industrial Applications
15.6 Paint Finishes for Structural Steel for Atmospheric Exposure
15.7 Paint Finishes for Marine Application
15.8 Protective Coatings for Underground Use
15.9 Synthetic Resins
15.10 Glossary of Paint Terms
16. Chemical Conversion Coatings
16.1 Coatings Produced by Anodic Oxidation
16.2 Phosphate Coatings
16.3 Chromate Treatments
17. Miscellaneous Coatings
17.1 Vitreous Enamel Coatings
17.2 Thermoplastics
17.3 Temporary Protectives
18. Conditioning the Environment
18.1 Conditioning the Atmosphere to Reduce Corrosion
18.2 Corrosion Inhibition: Principles and Practice
18.3 The Mechanism of Corrosion Prevention by Inhibitors
18.4 Boiler Feed-Water Treatment
19. Non-Metallic Materials
19.1 Carbon
19.2 Glass and Glass-ceramics
19.3 Vitreous Silica
19.4 Glass Linings and Coatings
19.5 Stoneware
19.6 Plastics and Reinforced Plastics
19.7 Rubber and Synthetic Elastomers
19.8 Corrosion of Metals by Plastics
19.9 Wood
19.10 The Corrosion of Metals by Wood
20. Corrosion Testing, Monitoring and Inspection
20.1 Corrosion Testing
20.1 A Appendix—Removal of Corrosion Products
20.IB Appendix—Standards for Testing
20.2 The Potentiostat and its Applications to Corrosion Studies
20.3 Corrosion Monitoring in Chemical Plant
20.4 Inspection of Paints and Painting Operations
21. Tables and Specifications
21.1 Tables
21.2 British and American Standards
21.3 Calculations Illustrating the Economics of Corrosion Protection
22. Terms and Abbreviations
22.1 Glossary of Terms
22.2 Symbols and Abbreviations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 1145
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1976
- Published:
- 15th April 1976
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164120