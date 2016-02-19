Corrosion - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408001106, 9781483164120

Corrosion

2nd Edition

Corrosion Control

Editors: L L Shreir
eBook ISBN: 9781483164120
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 15th April 1976
Page Count: 1145
Description

Corrosion, Volume 2: Corrosion Control deals with corrosion and corrosion control. Topics covered range from the design and economic aspects of corrosion to cathodic and anodic protection; pretreatment and design for metal finishing; protective action of metallic coatings; and methods of applying metallic coatings. Corrosion testing, monitoring, and inspection are also considered. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters; the first of which provides an overview of corrosion control, with emphasis on the classification of practical methods of corrosion control. Attention then turns to the economic aspects of corrosion; how corrosion control is implemented in chemical and petrochemical plants; and design considerations to prevent corrosion in buildings and structures. Design in marine engineering and in relation to welding and joining is also discussed. The chapters that follow focus on the principles and practical applications of cathodic and anodic protection; chemical and mechanical pretreatments for metal finishing; and design for corrosion protection by electroplated and paint coatings. Chemical conversion coatings and miscellaneous coatings such as vitreous enamel coatings are also considered. Finally, this book describes the conditioning of the atmosphere to reduce corrosion. Tables and specifications as well as terms and abbreviations are included. This book will be of value to students as well as workers and engineers involved in corrosion and corrosion control.

Table of Contents


Volume 2. Corrosion Control

Introduction to Volume 2

10. Design and Economic Aspects of Corrosion

10.1 Economic Aspects of Corrosion

10.2 Corrosion Control in Chemical and Petrochemical Plant

10.3 Design for Prevention of Corrosion in Buildings and Structures

10.4 Design in Marine Engineering

10.5 Design in Relation to Welding and Joining

10.5A Appendix—Terms Commonly Used in Joining

11. Cathodic and Anodic Protection

11.1 Principles of Cathodic Protection

11.2 Sacrificial Anodes

11.3 Power-impressed Anodes

11.4 Practical Applications of Cathodic Protection

11.5 Stray-current Corrosion

11.6 Cathodic-protection Interaction

11.7 Cathodic-protection Instruments

11.8 Anodic Protection

12. Pretreatment and Design for Metal Finishing

12.1 Pretreatment Prior to Applying Coatings

12.2 Pickling in Acid

12.3 Chemical and Electrochemical Polishing

12.4 Design for Corrosion Protection by Electroplated Coatings

12.5 Design for Corrosion Protection by Paint Coatings

13. Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings

13.1 Electroplating

13.2 Principles of Applying Coatings by Hot Dipping

13.3 Principles of Applying Coatings by Diffusion

13.4 Principles of Applying Coatings by Metal Spraying

13.5 Miscellaneous Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings

14. Protection by Metallic Coatings

14.1 The Protective Action of Metallic Coatings

14.2 Aluminum Coatings

14.3 Cadmium Coatings

14.4 Zinc Coatings

14.5 Tin and Tin Alloy Coatings

14.6 Copper and Copper Alloy Coatings

14.7 Nickel Coatings

14.8 Chromium Coatings

14.9 Noble Metal Coatings

15. Protection by Paint Coatings

15.1 Paint Application Methods

15.2 Paint Formulation

15.3 The Mechanism of the Protective Action of Paints

15.4 Paint Failure

15.5 Paint Finishes for Industrial Applications

15.6 Paint Finishes for Structural Steel for Atmospheric Exposure

15.7 Paint Finishes for Marine Application

15.8 Protective Coatings for Underground Use

15.9 Synthetic Resins

15.10 Glossary of Paint Terms

16. Chemical Conversion Coatings

16.1 Coatings Produced by Anodic Oxidation

16.2 Phosphate Coatings

16.3 Chromate Treatments

17. Miscellaneous Coatings

17.1 Vitreous Enamel Coatings

17.2 Thermoplastics

17.3 Temporary Protectives

18. Conditioning the Environment

18.1 Conditioning the Atmosphere to Reduce Corrosion

18.2 Corrosion Inhibition: Principles and Practice

18.3 The Mechanism of Corrosion Prevention by Inhibitors

18.4 Boiler Feed-Water Treatment

19. Non-Metallic Materials

19.1 Carbon

19.2 Glass and Glass-ceramics

19.3 Vitreous Silica

19.4 Glass Linings and Coatings

19.5 Stoneware

19.6 Plastics and Reinforced Plastics

19.7 Rubber and Synthetic Elastomers

19.8 Corrosion of Metals by Plastics

19.9 Wood

19.10 The Corrosion of Metals by Wood

20. Corrosion Testing, Monitoring and Inspection

20.1 Corrosion Testing

20.1 A Appendix—Removal of Corrosion Products

20.IB Appendix—Standards for Testing

20.2 The Potentiostat and its Applications to Corrosion Studies

20.3 Corrosion Monitoring in Chemical Plant

20.4 Inspection of Paints and Painting Operations

21. Tables and Specifications

21.1 Tables

21.2 British and American Standards

21.3 Calculations Illustrating the Economics of Corrosion Protection

22. Terms and Abbreviations

22.1 Glossary of Terms

22.2 Symbols and Abbreviations

Index


Details

No. of pages:
1145
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483164120

