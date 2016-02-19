Corrosion
2nd Edition
Metal/Environment Reactions
Description
Corrosion, Volume 1: Metal/Environment Reactions is concerned with the subject of corrosion, with emphasis on the control of the environmental interactions of metals and alloys used as materials of construction. Corrosion is treated as a synthesis of corrosion science and corrosion engineering. This volume is comprised of nine chapters; the first of which provides an overview of the principles of corrosion and oxidation, with emphasis on the electrochemical mechanism of corrosion and how the kinetics of cathodic and anodic partial reactions control the rate of overall corrosion reaction. Attention then turns to the effects of environmental factors such as concentration, velocity, and temperature based on the assumption that either the anodic or cathodic reaction, but not both, is rate-controlling. The corrosion of ferrous and non-ferrous metals and alloys, as well as rarer and noble metals, is considered. The reader is also introduced to high-temperature corrosion and mechanical factors that affect corrosion. This book concludes with topics of electrochemistry and metallurgy relevant to corrosion, including the nature of the electrified interface between the metal and the solution; charge transfer across the interface under equilibrium and non-equilibrium conditions; overpotential and the rate of an electrode reaction; and the hydrogen evolution reaction and hydrogen absorption by ferrous alloys. This book will be of value to students as well as workers and engineers in the field of corrosion.
Table of Contents
Volume 1. Metal/Environment Reactions
1. Principles of Corrosion and Oxidation
1.1 Basic Concepts of Corrosion
1.1A Appendix—Classification of Corrosion Processes
1.2 Nature of Films, Scales and Corrosion Products on Metals
1.3 Effects of Metallurgical Structure on Corrosion
1.4 Corrosion in Aqueous Solutions
1.5 Passivity, Passivation, Breakdown and Pitting
1.6 Localized Corrosion
1.7 Bimetallic Corrosion
1.7A Appendix—Bimetallic Corrosion
1.7B Appendix—Bimetallic Corrosion
1.8 Lattice Defects in Metal Oxides
1.9 Continuous Oxide Films
1.10 Discontinuous Oxide Films
2. Environments
2.1 Effect of Concentration, Velocity and Temperature
2.2 The Atmosphere
2.3 Natural Waters
2.4 Sea Water
2.5 Soil in the Corrosion Process
2.6 The Microbiology of Corrosion
2.7 Chemicals
2.8 Corrosion by Foodstuffs
2.9 Mechanisms of Liquid-metal Corrosion
2.10 Corrosion in Fused Salts
2.11 Corrosion in Lubricant Systems
3. Ferrous Metals and Alloys
3.1 Iron and Steel
3.2 Low-alloy Steels
3.3 Stainless Steels
3.4 Corrosion Resistance of Maraging Steels
3.5 Nickel-Iron Alloys
3.6 Cast Iron
3.7 High-Nickel Cast Irons
3.8 High-Chromium Cast Irons
3.9 Silicon-Iron Alloys
4. Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys
4.1 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys
4.2 Copper and Copper Alloys
4.3 Lead and Lead Alloys
4.4 Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys
4.5 Nickel and Nickel Alloys
4.6 Tin and Tin Alloys
4.7 Zinc and Zinc Alloys
5. Rarer Metals
5.1 Beryllium
5.2 Molybdenum
5.3 Niobium
5.4 Titanium and Zirconium
5.5 Tantalum
5.6 Uranium
6. The Noble Metals
6. The Noble Metals
7. High-Temperature Corrosion
7.1 Environments
7.2 The Oxidation Resistance of Low-alloy Steels
7.3 High-temperature Corrosion of Cast Iron
7.4 High-Alloy Steels
7.5 Nickel and Its Alloys
7.6 Thermodynamics of Gas-Metal Systems
8. Effect of Mechanical Factors on Corrosion
8.1 Mechanisms of Stress-corrosion Cracking
8.2 Stress-corrosion Cracking of Ferritic Steels
8.3 Stress-corrosion Cracking of Stainless Steels
8.4 Stress-corrosion Cracking of High-tensile Steels
8.5 Stress-corrosion Cracking of Titanium, Magnesium, and Aluminum Alloys
8.6 Corrosion Fatigue
8.7 Fretting Corrosion
8.8 Cavitation Damage
8.9 Outline of Fracture Mechanics
8.10 Stress-corrosion Test Methods
8.10A Appendix—Stresses in Bent Specimens
9. Electrochemistry and Metallurgy Relevant to Corrosion
9.1 Outline of Electrochemistry
9.1A Appendix—Outline of Chemical Thermodynamics
9.1B Appendix—The Potential Difference at a Metal/Solution Interface
9.2 Outline of Structural Metallurgy Relevant to Corrosion
Volume 2. Corrosion Control
Introduction to Volume 2
10. Design and Economic Aspects of Corrosion
10.1 Economic Aspects of Corrosion
10.2 Corrosion Control in Chemical and Petrochemical Plant
10.3 Design for Prevention of Corrosion in Buildings and Structures
10.4 Design in Marine Engineering
10.5 Design in Relation to Welding and Joining
10.5A Appendix—Terms Commonly Used in Joining
11. Cathodic and Anodic Protection
11.1 Principles of Cathodic Protection
11.2 Sacrificial Anodes
11.3 Power-impressed Anodes
11.4 Practical Applications of Cathodic Protection
11.5 Stray-current Corrosion
11.6 Cathodic-protection Interaction
11.7 Cathodic-protection Instruments
11.8 Anodic Protection
12. Pretreatment and Design for Metal Finishing
12.1 Pretreatment Prior to Applying Coatings
12.2 Pickling in Acid
12.3 Chemical and Electrochemical Polishing
12.4 Design for Corrosion Protection by Electroplated Coatings
12.5 Design for Corrosion Protection by Paint Coatings
13. Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings
13.1 Electroplating
13.2 Principles of Applying Coatings by Hot Dipping
13.3 Principles of Applying Coatings by Diffusion
13.4 Principles of Applying Coatings by Metal Spraying
13.5 Miscellaneous Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings
14. Protection by Metallic Coatings
14.1 The Protective Action of Metallic Coatings
14.2 Aluminum Coatings
14.3 Cadmium Coatings
14.4 Zinc Coatings
14.5 Tin and Tin Alloy Coatings
14.6 Copper and Copper Alloy Coatings
14.7 Nickel Coatings
14.8 Chromium Coatings
14.9 Noble Metal Coatings
15. Protection by Paint Coatings
15.1 Paint Application Methods
15.2 Paint Formulation
15.3 The Mechanism of the Protective Action of Paints
15.4 Paint Failure
15.5 Paint Finishes for Industrial Applications
15.6 Paint Finishes for Structural Steel for Atmospheric Exposure
15.7 Paint Finishes for Marine Application
15.8 Protective Coatings for Underground Use
15.9 Synthetic Resins
15.10 Glossary of Paint Terms
16. Chemical Conversion Coatings
16.1 Coatings Produced by Anodic Oxidation
16.2 Phosphate Coatings
16.3 Chromate Treatments
17. Miscellaneous Coatings
17.1 Vitreous Enamel Coatings
17.2 Thermoplastics
17.3 Temporary Protectives
18. Conditioning the Environment
18.1 Conditioning the Atmosphere to Reduce Corrosion
18.2 Corrosion Inhibition: Principles and Practice
18.3 The Mechanism of Corrosion Prevention by Inhibitors
18.4 Boiler Feed-Water Treatment
19. Non-Metallic Materials
19.1 Carbon
19.2 Glass and Glass-ceramics
19.3 Vitreous Silica
19.4 Glass Linings and Coatings
19.5 Stoneware
19.6 Plastics and Reinforced Plastics
19.7 Rubber and Synthetic Elastomers
19.8 Corrosion of Metals by Plastics
19.9 Wood
19.10 The Corrosion of Metals by Wood
20. Corrosion Testing, Monitoring and Inspection
20.1 Corrosion Testing
20.1A Appendix—Removal of Corrosion Products
20.1B Appendix—Standards for Testing
20.2 The Potentiostat and Its Applications to Corrosion Studies
20.3 Corrosion Monitoring in Chemical Plant
20.4 Inspection of Paints and Painting Operations
21. Tables and Specifications
21.1 Tables
21.2 British and American Standards
21.3 Calculations Illustrating the Economics of Corrosion Protection
22. Terms and Abbreviations
22.1 Glossary of Terms
22.2 Symbols and Abbrev
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164106