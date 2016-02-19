Corrosion, Volume 1: Metal/Environment Reactions is concerned with the subject of corrosion, with emphasis on the control of the environmental interactions of metals and alloys used as materials of construction. Corrosion is treated as a synthesis of corrosion science and corrosion engineering. This volume is comprised of nine chapters; the first of which provides an overview of the principles of corrosion and oxidation, with emphasis on the electrochemical mechanism of corrosion and how the kinetics of cathodic and anodic partial reactions control the rate of overall corrosion reaction. Attention then turns to the effects of environmental factors such as concentration, velocity, and temperature based on the assumption that either the anodic or cathodic reaction, but not both, is rate-controlling. The corrosion of ferrous and non-ferrous metals and alloys, as well as rarer and noble metals, is considered. The reader is also introduced to high-temperature corrosion and mechanical factors that affect corrosion. This book concludes with topics of electrochemistry and metallurgy relevant to corrosion, including the nature of the electrified interface between the metal and the solution; charge transfer across the interface under equilibrium and non-equilibrium conditions; overpotential and the rate of an electrode reaction; and the hydrogen evolution reaction and hydrogen absorption by ferrous alloys. This book will be of value to students as well as workers and engineers in the field of corrosion.

Table of Contents



Volume 1. Metal/Environment Reactions

1. Principles of Corrosion and Oxidation

1.1 Basic Concepts of Corrosion

1.1A Appendix—Classification of Corrosion Processes

1.2 Nature of Films, Scales and Corrosion Products on Metals

1.3 Effects of Metallurgical Structure on Corrosion

1.4 Corrosion in Aqueous Solutions

1.5 Passivity, Passivation, Breakdown and Pitting

1.6 Localized Corrosion

1.7 Bimetallic Corrosion

1.7A Appendix—Bimetallic Corrosion

1.7B Appendix—Bimetallic Corrosion

1.8 Lattice Defects in Metal Oxides

1.9 Continuous Oxide Films

1.10 Discontinuous Oxide Films

2. Environments

2.1 Effect of Concentration, Velocity and Temperature

2.2 The Atmosphere

2.3 Natural Waters

2.4 Sea Water

2.5 Soil in the Corrosion Process

2.6 The Microbiology of Corrosion

2.7 Chemicals

2.8 Corrosion by Foodstuffs

2.9 Mechanisms of Liquid-metal Corrosion

2.10 Corrosion in Fused Salts

2.11 Corrosion in Lubricant Systems

3. Ferrous Metals and Alloys

3.1 Iron and Steel

3.2 Low-alloy Steels

3.3 Stainless Steels

3.4 Corrosion Resistance of Maraging Steels

3.5 Nickel-Iron Alloys

3.6 Cast Iron

3.7 High-Nickel Cast Irons

3.8 High-Chromium Cast Irons

3.9 Silicon-Iron Alloys

4. Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys

4.1 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

4.2 Copper and Copper Alloys

4.3 Lead and Lead Alloys

4.4 Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys

4.5 Nickel and Nickel Alloys

4.6 Tin and Tin Alloys

4.7 Zinc and Zinc Alloys

5. Rarer Metals

5.1 Beryllium

5.2 Molybdenum

5.3 Niobium

5.4 Titanium and Zirconium

5.5 Tantalum

5.6 Uranium

6. The Noble Metals

6. The Noble Metals

7. High-Temperature Corrosion

7.1 Environments

7.2 The Oxidation Resistance of Low-alloy Steels

7.3 High-temperature Corrosion of Cast Iron

7.4 High-Alloy Steels

7.5 Nickel and Its Alloys

7.6 Thermodynamics of Gas-Metal Systems

8. Effect of Mechanical Factors on Corrosion

8.1 Mechanisms of Stress-corrosion Cracking

8.2 Stress-corrosion Cracking of Ferritic Steels

8.3 Stress-corrosion Cracking of Stainless Steels

8.4 Stress-corrosion Cracking of High-tensile Steels

8.5 Stress-corrosion Cracking of Titanium, Magnesium, and Aluminum Alloys

8.6 Corrosion Fatigue

8.7 Fretting Corrosion

8.8 Cavitation Damage

8.9 Outline of Fracture Mechanics

8.10 Stress-corrosion Test Methods

8.10A Appendix—Stresses in Bent Specimens

9. Electrochemistry and Metallurgy Relevant to Corrosion

9.1 Outline of Electrochemistry

9.1A Appendix—Outline of Chemical Thermodynamics

9.1B Appendix—The Potential Difference at a Metal/Solution Interface

9.2 Outline of Structural Metallurgy Relevant to Corrosion

Volume 2. Corrosion Control

Introduction to Volume 2

10. Design and Economic Aspects of Corrosion

10.1 Economic Aspects of Corrosion

10.2 Corrosion Control in Chemical and Petrochemical Plant

10.3 Design for Prevention of Corrosion in Buildings and Structures

10.4 Design in Marine Engineering

10.5 Design in Relation to Welding and Joining

10.5A Appendix—Terms Commonly Used in Joining

11. Cathodic and Anodic Protection

11.1 Principles of Cathodic Protection

11.2 Sacrificial Anodes

11.3 Power-impressed Anodes

11.4 Practical Applications of Cathodic Protection

11.5 Stray-current Corrosion

11.6 Cathodic-protection Interaction

11.7 Cathodic-protection Instruments

11.8 Anodic Protection

12. Pretreatment and Design for Metal Finishing

12.1 Pretreatment Prior to Applying Coatings

12.2 Pickling in Acid

12.3 Chemical and Electrochemical Polishing

12.4 Design for Corrosion Protection by Electroplated Coatings

12.5 Design for Corrosion Protection by Paint Coatings

13. Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings

13.1 Electroplating

13.2 Principles of Applying Coatings by Hot Dipping

13.3 Principles of Applying Coatings by Diffusion

13.4 Principles of Applying Coatings by Metal Spraying

13.5 Miscellaneous Methods of Applying Metallic Coatings

14. Protection by Metallic Coatings

14.1 The Protective Action of Metallic Coatings

14.2 Aluminum Coatings

14.3 Cadmium Coatings

14.4 Zinc Coatings

14.5 Tin and Tin Alloy Coatings

14.6 Copper and Copper Alloy Coatings

14.7 Nickel Coatings

14.8 Chromium Coatings

14.9 Noble Metal Coatings

15. Protection by Paint Coatings

15.1 Paint Application Methods

15.2 Paint Formulation

15.3 The Mechanism of the Protective Action of Paints

15.4 Paint Failure

15.5 Paint Finishes for Industrial Applications

15.6 Paint Finishes for Structural Steel for Atmospheric Exposure

15.7 Paint Finishes for Marine Application

15.8 Protective Coatings for Underground Use

15.9 Synthetic Resins

15.10 Glossary of Paint Terms

16. Chemical Conversion Coatings

16.1 Coatings Produced by Anodic Oxidation

16.2 Phosphate Coatings

16.3 Chromate Treatments

17. Miscellaneous Coatings

17.1 Vitreous Enamel Coatings

17.2 Thermoplastics

17.3 Temporary Protectives

18. Conditioning the Environment

18.1 Conditioning the Atmosphere to Reduce Corrosion

18.2 Corrosion Inhibition: Principles and Practice

18.3 The Mechanism of Corrosion Prevention by Inhibitors

18.4 Boiler Feed-Water Treatment

19. Non-Metallic Materials

19.1 Carbon

19.2 Glass and Glass-ceramics

19.3 Vitreous Silica

19.4 Glass Linings and Coatings

19.5 Stoneware

19.6 Plastics and Reinforced Plastics

19.7 Rubber and Synthetic Elastomers

19.8 Corrosion of Metals by Plastics

19.9 Wood

19.10 The Corrosion of Metals by Wood

20. Corrosion Testing, Monitoring and Inspection

20.1 Corrosion Testing

20.1A Appendix—Removal of Corrosion Products

20.1B Appendix—Standards for Testing

20.2 The Potentiostat and Its Applications to Corrosion Studies

20.3 Corrosion Monitoring in Chemical Plant

20.4 Inspection of Paints and Painting Operations

21. Tables and Specifications

21.1 Tables

21.2 British and American Standards

21.3 Calculations Illustrating the Economics of Corrosion Protection

22. Terms and Abbreviations

22.1 Glossary of Terms

22.2 Symbols and Abbrev

Index

