Corrosion Prevention of Magnesium Alloys
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Alloying and inhibition
Chapter 1: Corrosion behavior and prevention strategies for magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Corrosion characteristics and implications in protection
1.3 Corrosion mitigation strategy
1.4 Selection of corrosion protection techniques
1.5 Future trends
Chapter 2: Corrosion performance of magnesium (Mg) alloys containing rare-earth (RE) elements
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Factors affecting the Mg-RE alloy corrosion reaction
2.3 Structural analysis of the Mg-RE alloys containing Ce or La
2.4 Structural analysis of the Mg-RE alloys containing Y
2.5 Structural analysis of the Mg-RE alloys containing Nd
2.6 Structural analysis of Mg-RE alloys containing Gd
2.7 The effect of the cathode area and current density on corrosion
2.8 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Corrosion inhibition of magnesium (Mg) Alloys
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Inhibitors for magnesium
3.3 The behavior of different inhibitors on magnesium and its alloys
3.4 The influence of inhibitors on other materials
3.5 Inhibition and other corrosion protection techniques
3.6 Conclusions and future trends
Part II: Surface treatment and conversion
Chapter 4: Surface cleaning and pre-conditioning surface treatments to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Principles of physical or mechanical cleaning
4.3 Principles of chemical cleaning
4.4 Application of cleaning solutions to achieve the desired finish
4.5 Conclusion and sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Surface processing and alloying to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Surface processing techniques to improve corrosion resistance
5.3 Effect of surface processing and corrosion resistance
5.4 Alloying and corrosion resistance
5.5 Conclusions and future trends
5.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Laser treatment to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Surface engineering for combating corrosion
6.3 Laser surface alloying for combating corrosion
6.4 Laser surface cladding for combating corrosion
6.5 Conclusions and future trends
6.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 7: Micro-arc oxidation (MAO) to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Micro-arc oxidation fundamentals
7.3 Techniques for the MAO process
7.4 Corrosion resistance properties of MAO coating
7.5 Applications, industrial MAO processing and exploration of new processes
7.6 Future trends
7.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: Anodization of magnesium (Mg) alloys to improve corrosion resistance
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Anodization treatment
8.3 Effects of anodizing parameters
8.4 Commercial magnesium anodizing processes
8.5 Other methods and recent developments in anodizing treatment of magnesium
8.6 Applications of magnesium alloys
8.7 Future trends
Chapter 9: Anodization and corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
9.1 Overview of anodizing techniq
9.2 Characteristics of anodizing behavior
9.3 Anodized coating/film
9.4 Influencing factors
9.5 Anodizing mechanism
9.6 Corrosion of anodized magnesium (Mg) alloys
9.7 Application examples
Chapter 10: Corrosion-resistant coatings for magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Conversion coatings for Mg alloys: chromate and phosphate coatings
10.3 Conversion coatings for Mg alloys: fluoride (F) and stannate coatings
10.4 Conversion coatings for Mg alloys: rare earth (RE) and other coatings
10.5 Coating pretreatment processes
10.6 Evaluation of the coating (corrosion) performance
10.7 Conclusions
Part III: Coatings
Chapter 11: Corrosion-resistant electrochemical plating of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aqueous plating: pretreatment, undercoating and electroplating
11.3 Electroless Ni-P plating
11.4 Platings from non-aqueous electrolytes
11.5 Evaluation of coatings
11.6 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Plating techniques to protect magnesium (Mg) alloys from corrosion
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Coating processes
12.3 Electroplating of Al from a non-aqueous plating bath
12.4 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Electroless nickel-boron plating to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Electroless Ni-B plating process and deposition mechanisms
13.3 Ni-B plating characterization
13.4 Applications and future trends
Chapter 14: Electrodeposition of aluminum on magnesium (Mg) alloys in ionic liquids to improve corrosion resistance
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Basics for ionic liquid plating
14.3 Electrochemical characteristics of AlCl3–EMIC ionic liquids
14.4 Material characteristics
14.5 Electrochemical and corrosion resistance of aluminum (Al) and aluminum/zinc (Al/Zn)-coated magnesium (Mg) alloys
14.6 Conclusions
14.7 Acknowledgement
Chapter 15: Cold spray coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Cold spray technology
15.3 Cold spray commercial equipment
15.4 Corrosion protection by cold spray
15.5 Conclusions
Chapter 16: Electroless electrophoresis coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Electroless electrophoresis coating on Mg
16.3 Coating protection performance
16.4 Factors influencing the formation of electroless electrophoresis coatings
16.5 Potential applications of electroless electrophoresis coatings
16.6 Conclusions and future trends
16.7 Acknowledgments
Chapter 17: Sol-gel coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Sol-gel coatings and how they improve the corrosion resistance of Mg alloys
17.3 Applications of sol-gel coatings
17.4 Future trends
Part IV: Case studies
Chapter 18: Magnesium (Mg) corrosion protection techniques in the automotive industry
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Corrosion of magnesium
18.3 Preventing corrosion
18.4 The use of coatings in corrosion prevention
18.5 Applications of corrosion mitigation for magnesium automotive parts
18.6 Future trends
Chapter 19: Control of biodegradation of magnesium (Mg) alloys for medical applications
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Mg alloys studied for medical applications
19.3 Corrosion/biodegradation of Mg alloys in the body environment
19.4 Corrosion control techniques for biodegradable Mg alloys
19.5 Future trends
Index
Description
Magnesium (Mg) alloys are receiving increasing attention due to their abundance, light weight, castability, formability, mechanical properties and corrosion performance. By selecting the appropriate combination of materials, coatings and surface modifications, their corrosion resistance can be greatly enhanced. Corrosion prevention of magnesium alloys is a comprehensive guide to the effective prevention of corrosion in these important light metals.
Part one discusses alloying, inhibition and prevention strategies for magnesium alloys as well as corrosion and prevention principles. Part two reviews surface treatment and conversion. Beginning with an overview of surface cleaning and pre-conditioning, the book goes on to discuss the use of surface processing and alloying, laser treatments, chemical conversion and electrochemical anodization to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium alloys. Coatings are then the focus of part three, including varied plating techniques, cold spray coatings, gel and electroless electrophoresis coatings. Finally, the book concludes in part four with a selection of case studies investigating the application of preventative techniques for both automotive and medical applications.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Corrosion prevention of magnesium alloys is a key reference tool for all those working with magnesium and its alloys, including scientists, engineers, metallurgists, aerospace and automotive professionals, and academics interested in this field.
Key Features
- Chapters provide an overview of surface cleaning and pre-conditioning
- Examines processes to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium alloys, including laser treatments and chemical conversion and electrochemical anodization
- Discusses cold spray, sol-gel and electrophoretic coatings
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in the fields of materials science and engineering and surface engineering; Corrosion engineers; Engineers and professionals in the automotive, aerospace industries
About the Editors
Guang-Ling Song Editor
Guang-Ling Song is currently a Research Scientist in ORNL National Lab, USA after 5 years working for General Motors Global Research and Development. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland, Australia, known internationally for his research in the field of corrosion and corrosion protection.
