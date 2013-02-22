Corrosion Prevention of Magnesium Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094377, 9780857098962

Corrosion Prevention of Magnesium Alloys

1st Edition

Editors: Guang-Ling Song
eBook ISBN: 9780857098962
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094377
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd February 2013
Page Count: 582
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Alloying and inhibition

Chapter 1: Corrosion behavior and prevention strategies for magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Corrosion characteristics and implications in protection

1.3 Corrosion mitigation strategy

1.4 Selection of corrosion protection techniques

1.5 Future trends

Chapter 2: Corrosion performance of magnesium (Mg) alloys containing rare-earth (RE) elements

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Factors affecting the Mg-RE alloy corrosion reaction

2.3 Structural analysis of the Mg-RE alloys containing Ce or La

2.4 Structural analysis of the Mg-RE alloys containing Y

2.5 Structural analysis of the Mg-RE alloys containing Nd

2.6 Structural analysis of Mg-RE alloys containing Gd

2.7 The effect of the cathode area and current density on corrosion

2.8 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Corrosion inhibition of magnesium (Mg) Alloys

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Inhibitors for magnesium

3.3 The behavior of different inhibitors on magnesium and its alloys

3.4 The influence of inhibitors on other materials

3.5 Inhibition and other corrosion protection techniques

3.6 Conclusions and future trends

Part II: Surface treatment and conversion

Chapter 4: Surface cleaning and pre-conditioning surface treatments to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Principles of physical or mechanical cleaning

4.3 Principles of chemical cleaning

4.4 Application of cleaning solutions to achieve the desired finish

4.5 Conclusion and sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Surface processing and alloying to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surface processing techniques to improve corrosion resistance

5.3 Effect of surface processing and corrosion resistance

5.4 Alloying and corrosion resistance

5.5 Conclusions and future trends

5.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Laser treatment to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface engineering for combating corrosion

6.3 Laser surface alloying for combating corrosion

6.4 Laser surface cladding for combating corrosion

6.5 Conclusions and future trends

6.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 7: Micro-arc oxidation (MAO) to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Micro-arc oxidation fundamentals

7.3 Techniques for the MAO process

7.4 Corrosion resistance properties of MAO coating

7.5 Applications, industrial MAO processing and exploration of new processes

7.6 Future trends

7.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Anodization of magnesium (Mg) alloys to improve corrosion resistance

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Anodization treatment

8.3 Effects of anodizing parameters

8.4 Commercial magnesium anodizing processes

8.5 Other methods and recent developments in anodizing treatment of magnesium

8.6 Applications of magnesium alloys

8.7 Future trends

Chapter 9: Anodization and corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

9.1 Overview of anodizing techniq

9.2 Characteristics of anodizing behavior

9.3 Anodized coating/film

9.4 Influencing factors

9.5 Anodizing mechanism

9.6 Corrosion of anodized magnesium (Mg) alloys

9.7 Application examples

Chapter 10: Corrosion-resistant coatings for magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Conversion coatings for Mg alloys: chromate and phosphate coatings

10.3 Conversion coatings for Mg alloys: fluoride (F) and stannate coatings

10.4 Conversion coatings for Mg alloys: rare earth (RE) and other coatings

10.5 Coating pretreatment processes

10.6 Evaluation of the coating (corrosion) performance

10.7 Conclusions

Part III: Coatings

Chapter 11: Corrosion-resistant electrochemical plating of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aqueous plating: pretreatment, undercoating and electroplating

11.3 Electroless Ni-P plating

11.4 Platings from non-aqueous electrolytes

11.5 Evaluation of coatings

11.6 Conclusions

Chapter 12: Plating techniques to protect magnesium (Mg) alloys from corrosion

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Coating processes

12.3 Electroplating of Al from a non-aqueous plating bath

12.4 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Electroless nickel-boron plating to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Electroless Ni-B plating process and deposition mechanisms

13.3 Ni-B plating characterization

13.4 Applications and future trends

Chapter 14: Electrodeposition of aluminum on magnesium (Mg) alloys in ionic liquids to improve corrosion resistance

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Basics for ionic liquid plating

14.3 Electrochemical characteristics of AlCl3–EMIC ionic liquids

14.4 Material characteristics

14.5 Electrochemical and corrosion resistance of aluminum (Al) and aluminum/zinc (Al/Zn)-coated magnesium (Mg) alloys

14.6 Conclusions

14.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 15: Cold spray coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Cold spray technology

15.3 Cold spray commercial equipment

15.4 Corrosion protection by cold spray

15.5 Conclusions

Chapter 16: Electroless electrophoresis coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Electroless electrophoresis coating on Mg

16.3 Coating protection performance

16.4 Factors influencing the formation of electroless electrophoresis coatings

16.5 Potential applications of electroless electrophoresis coatings

16.6 Conclusions and future trends

16.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 17: Sol-gel coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Sol-gel coatings and how they improve the corrosion resistance of Mg alloys

17.3 Applications of sol-gel coatings

17.4 Future trends

Part IV: Case studies

Chapter 18: Magnesium (Mg) corrosion protection techniques in the automotive industry

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Corrosion of magnesium

18.3 Preventing corrosion

18.4 The use of coatings in corrosion prevention

18.5 Applications of corrosion mitigation for magnesium automotive parts

18.6 Future trends

Chapter 19: Control of biodegradation of magnesium (Mg) alloys for medical applications

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Mg alloys studied for medical applications

19.3 Corrosion/biodegradation of Mg alloys in the body environment

19.4 Corrosion control techniques for biodegradable Mg alloys

19.5 Future trends

Index

Description

Magnesium (Mg) alloys are receiving increasing attention due to their abundance, light weight, castability, formability, mechanical properties and corrosion performance. By selecting the appropriate combination of materials, coatings and surface modifications, their corrosion resistance can be greatly enhanced. Corrosion prevention of magnesium alloys is a comprehensive guide to the effective prevention of corrosion in these important light metals.

Part one discusses alloying, inhibition and prevention strategies for magnesium alloys as well as corrosion and prevention principles. Part two reviews surface treatment and conversion. Beginning with an overview of surface cleaning and pre-conditioning, the book goes on to discuss the use of surface processing and alloying, laser treatments, chemical conversion and electrochemical anodization to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium alloys. Coatings are then the focus of part three, including varied plating techniques, cold spray coatings, gel and electroless electrophoresis coatings. Finally, the book concludes in part four with a selection of case studies investigating the application of preventative techniques for both automotive and medical applications.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Corrosion prevention of magnesium alloys is a key reference tool for all those working with magnesium and its alloys, including scientists, engineers, metallurgists, aerospace and automotive professionals, and academics interested in this field.

Key Features

  • Chapters provide an overview of surface cleaning and pre-conditioning
  • Examines processes to improve the corrosion resistance of magnesium alloys, including laser treatments and chemical conversion and electrochemical anodization
  • Discusses cold spray, sol-gel and electrophoretic coatings

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students in the fields of materials science and engineering and surface engineering; Corrosion engineers; Engineers and professionals in the automotive, aerospace industries

Details

No. of pages:
582
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857098962
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857094377

About the Editors

Guang-Ling Song Editor

Guang-Ling Song is currently a Research Scientist in ORNL National Lab, USA after 5 years working for General Motors Global Research and Development. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland, Australia, known internationally for his research in the field of corrosion and corrosion protection.

Affiliations and Expertise

General Motors R&D Center, USA and University of Queensland, Australia

