Corrosion Prevention and Control in Water Treatment and Supply Systems
1st Edition
Authors: J.E. Singley
eBook ISBN: 9780815516668
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815510314
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1985
Page Count: 325
Description
A guide to preventing and monitoring corrosion within municipal water systems. Includes case histories and reviews of monitoring, detection, prevention, and control techniques.
Readership
Municipal drinking water facilities.
Table of Contents
Part I û Guidance Manual for Corrosion Control Acknowledgements Acronyms Frequently Used Units and Other Terms
- Purpose
- Introduction
- Definition of Corrosion and Basic Theory Definition Basic Theory Characteristics of Water that Affect Corrosivity Biological Characteristics
- Materials Used in Distribution Systems
- Recognizing The Types of Corrosion
- Corrosion Monitoring and Treatment Indirect Methods Direct Methods
- Corrosion Control Proper Selection of System Materials and Adequate System Design Modification of Water Quality Use of Inhibitors Cathodic Protection Linings, Coatings and Paints Regulatory Concerns in the Selection of Products Used for Corrosion Control
- Case Histories Pinellas County Water System Mandarin Utilities Middlesex Water Company Small Hospital System Boston Metropolitan Area Water System Galvanized Pipe and the Effects of Copper Greenwood, South Carolina
- Costs of Corrosion Control Monitoring Costs Control Costs Glossary Additional Source Materials
Part II û Review of Monitoring, Detection, Prevention and Control Techniques
- Introduction Background Objectives
- Corrosion and Water Chemistry Background General Aspects of Corrosion and Leaching in Potable Water Types of Corrosion Corrosion Indices General Corrosion Bibliography Corrosion Indices Bibliography
- Materials Used in the Water Works Industry Pipes and Piping Storage Tanks References
- Corrosion Characteristics of Materials Used In The Water Works Industry Iron-Based Materials Corrosion of Copper in Potable Water Systems Corrosion of Lead in the Water Works Industry Corrosion of Aluminum in the Water Works Industry Asbestos-Cement Pipe Performance in the Water Works Industry Concrete Pipe Plastic Pipe References
- Corrosion Monitoring and Detection Specimen Exposure Testing Electrochemical Test Methods Chemical Analyses for Corrosion Products References
- Corrosion Prevention and Control Mechanically Applied Pipe Lining and Coatings Tank Linings and Coatings Corrosion Inhibitors Economics Case Histories References
- Considerations for Corrosion Control Regulations Reference
- Recommendations
- Introduction Information Technology The Information Age Information Expectations Managing Knowledge Judging a Company Industry Characteristics Equipment vs Type of Plant Operation Payroll Spectrum Shop Loading Data Gathering Functions and Equipment On-Line Systems Conclusion
- Apparel Computer Overview Introduction History of Computers Development of Computers in the Apparel Industry Computer Applications Payroll Personnel Accounting Research and Development Engineering Distribution Quality Control Purchasing Manufacturing Production Control Merchandising Customer Service Marketing The Computer System as a Functional Integrator Order Processing Style Adoption Computer Trends in the Apparel Industry Summary
- Organization Functions and Information Flow General Organization Functions Information Functions Tracking Data Movement Functions of Control for Profits Zones of Control Management Control Data
- Corporate Goals General Strategic Versus Operational Planning Mission Statement Corporate Philosophy Divisional Mission Statements Menswear Group, Slacks and Jeans Division, Manufacturing Operational Planning and Establishing Objectives Annual Plans-A Planning Schedule Example Planning and the Dynamics of ôChangeö Operations Planning-General Operations Planning-Establishing Objectives Objectives Summarizing Objectives
- Corporate Marketing Strategy Introduction Strategy Audits Marketing Response Competitive ôSourcingö (Manufacturing Options) ôInternalö Sourcing ôExternalö Sourcing Sourcing Summary Marketing and Sourcing Integration
- Preseason Planning (Merchandising/Line Planning) Introduction Establishing a Plan The Implications of Uncertainty Change and Flexibility Style Variations Cost More to Make Functional Emphases Shift Style Demands More Conflicts Arise Organization and Objectives
- Merchandising Planning, Forecasting and Controls Introduction Time-Phased Merchandising Plan Product Identification Product Development Product Line Sales Preparation The Need for Discipline Preseason Forecasting and Forecast Control Master Scheduling and Controls
- Materials Scheduliing and Utilization Introduction Material Standards Control Material Requirements Planning MRP System Organization Material Utilization-The Basis for Production Inventory Control
- Production Control-Initiating Cutting Introduction Preparing a Production Order Apparel Production Orders
- Production and Cut Planning Introduction Role of Production Planning Planning Markers Marker Objectives Ply Heights Manual Examples of Ply Height Calculation
- Plant Loading and Cost Control Introduction Preparing Bundle Lists Coupon Tickets Routing Sequences Work Flow Route Definition Reporting from the Plant Floor Reporting Time Reporting Production Monitoring Work Flow Production and Work-in-Process Report Interpreting Workflow Reports Conclusion
- Payroll Introduction Payroll Data Input Payroll Computations Source-to-Gross Pay Gross-to-Net Pay Data Base Files Created Payroll Journal Individual Operator Records Performance Efficiency Operator Performance Efficiency Operation Performance Efficiency Style Performance Efficiency Operator and Operation Cross Reference File Absenteeism Lateness and Absence Reports Absenteeism Analysis Off-Standard Activities and Excesses Off-Standard Activities Off-Standard Time Loss Report Fixed Time Loss Labor Costs Direct Labor Indirect Labor Statistics Labor Cost Analysis Production Status Cost of Producing Styles Assembling Direct Labor Costs by Style Cost Prorated to Styles Material Costs per Style High and Low Operator Performance Report
- Customer Service Introduction General Requirements Order Processing Order Entry Reports and Activity Customer Order Coding Finished Goods Allocation Allocation Reports and Activity Sales Accounting Invoicing Accounts Receivable and Credit Management Cash Application Conclusion
- Summary-Computer Controls General Inventory Management and Order Entry Financial System Manufacturing MRP/MPS Integrated Business System Summary Impact of Single Unit Processing on Systems Single or Low Unit Spreading Systems Single Unit Garment Sewing Cut/Sew Single Unit System Summary Planning Production Preseason Planning/Product Development Production Control Systems Setting Up the New System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1985
- Published:
- 31st December 1985
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516668
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815510314
About the Author
J.E. Singley
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.