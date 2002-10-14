Corrosion of Austenitic Stainless Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855736139, 9780857094018

Corrosion of Austenitic Stainless Steels

1st Edition

Mechanism, Mitigation and Monitoring

Editors: H S Khatak B Raj
eBook ISBN: 9780857094018
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855736139
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th October 2002
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Introduction to austenitic stainless steels; Uniform corrosion of austenitic stainless steels; Pitting corrosion; Crevice corrosion; Sensitization and testing for intergranular corrosion; Metallurgical influences on stress corrosion cracking; Stress corrosion cracking of austenitic stainless steel weldments; Applications of fracture mechanics in stress corrosion cracking and introduction to life prediction approaches; Microbiologically influenced corrosion; Corrosion of austenitic stainless steel in liquid sodium; High temperature corrosion of austenitic stainless steel; Corrosion detection and monitoring in austenitic stainless steels using non-destructive testing and evaluation techniques; Corrosion related failures of austenitic stainless steel components; Surface modification for corrosion protection of austenitic stainless steels; General guidelines for corrosion control.

Description

This comprehensive study covers all types of corrosion of austenitic stainless steel. It also covers methods for detecting corrosion and investigating corrosion-related failure, together with guidelines for improving corrosion protection of steels.

Key Features

  • Details all types of corrosion of austenitic stainless steel
  • Covers methods for detecting corrosion and investigating corrosion-related failure
  • Outlines guidelines for improving corrosion protection of steels

Readership

All those concerned with corrosion research

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857094018
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855736139

