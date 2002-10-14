Corrosion of Austenitic Stainless Steels
1st Edition
Mechanism, Mitigation and Monitoring
Table of Contents
Introduction to austenitic stainless steels; Uniform corrosion of austenitic stainless steels; Pitting corrosion; Crevice corrosion; Sensitization and testing for intergranular corrosion; Metallurgical influences on stress corrosion cracking; Stress corrosion cracking of austenitic stainless steel weldments; Applications of fracture mechanics in stress corrosion cracking and introduction to life prediction approaches; Microbiologically influenced corrosion; Corrosion of austenitic stainless steel in liquid sodium; High temperature corrosion of austenitic stainless steel; Corrosion detection and monitoring in austenitic stainless steels using non-destructive testing and evaluation techniques; Corrosion related failures of austenitic stainless steel components; Surface modification for corrosion protection of austenitic stainless steels; General guidelines for corrosion control.
Description
This comprehensive study covers all types of corrosion of austenitic stainless steel. It also covers methods for detecting corrosion and investigating corrosion-related failure, together with guidelines for improving corrosion protection of steels.
Key Features
- Details all types of corrosion of austenitic stainless steel
- Covers methods for detecting corrosion and investigating corrosion-related failure
- Outlines guidelines for improving corrosion protection of steels
Readership
All those concerned with corrosion research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 14th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094018
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855736139
About the Editors
H S Khatak Editor
B Raj Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, India