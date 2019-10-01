Corrosion of Aluminium
2nd Edition
Description
Corrosion of Aluminium, Second Edition, highlights the practical and general aspects of the corrosion of aluminium alloys. Chapters help readers new to the topic understand the metallurgical, chemical and physical features of aluminium alloys. Author Christian Vargel adopts a practitioner styled approach that is based on the expertise he has gained during a 40-year career in aluminium corrosion. The book assesses the corrosion resistance of aluminium, a key metric recognized as one of the main conditions for the development of many uses of aluminium in transport, construction, power transmission, and more.
Key Features
- Features 600 bibliographic references, providing a comprehensive guide to over 100 years of related study
- Includes numerous illustrations to enhance study
- Presents practical applications across many industries
- Provides an accessible reference for both beginners and experts
Readership
Engineers/technicians in the aluminium transformer industry; Students and professors studying materials science, mechanical engineering and structural engineering
Table of Contents
- Aluminium and its alloys
2. Aluminium corrosion
3. Atmospheric corrosion of aluminium
4. Corrosion in water
5. The action of inorganic products
6. The action of organic products
7. The effect of different environments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080999258
About the Author
Christian Vargel
Professor Christian Vargel is a consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France.He has over fifty years experience in corrosion of aluminium and metallurgy of aluminium. He was chief engineer at the Pechiney Group -- the European leader of production of aluminium -- where he primarily focused on corrosion of aluminium alloys, from a practical perspective. He surveyed and appraised numerous cases of in-service aluminium corrosion: building, transport, territory equipment, electrical and applications, and renewable energies, such as solar, OTEC, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France