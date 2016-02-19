Corrosion Inhibitors, 2nd Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513308, 9780815516644

Corrosion Inhibitors, 2nd Edition

1st Edition

An Industrial Guide

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815516644
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513308
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume describes more than 1,100 corrosion inhibitors and rust preventives that are currently available for industrial usage. The data included represent selections from manufacturers' descriptions made at no cost to, or influence from, the makers or distributors of these materials. Only the most recent information has been included. It is believed that all of the products listed here are currently available, which will be of interest to readers concerned with product discontinuances. This book should be a valuable guide to those interested in products to help alleviate corrosion.

Products are presented by company. Also included is a Trade Name Index and Suppliers' Addresses. The book lists the following product information: ò Company name and product category. ò Trade name and product numbers. ò Product description: a description of the product, and its use.

Readership

Coatings industry.

Table of Contents

Abatron, Inc. to Ashland Industrial Products, Inc. Baroid Drilling Fluids, Inc. to Butler Engineering Associates, Inc. Calgon Corp. to Crown Technology, Inc. Davison Chemical Division to ITW Devcon Corp. Jetco Chemicals, Inc. to The Lubrizol Corp. Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Inc. to Northern Instruments Corp.. Parker+Amchem to R.T. Vanderbilt Co., Inc. Watcon, Inc. to Witco Corp. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1993
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516644
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513308

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.