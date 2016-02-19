Corrosion Inhibitors, 2nd Edition

This volume describes more than 1,100 corrosion inhibitors and rust preventives that are currently available for industrial usage. The data included represent selections from manufacturers' descriptions made at no cost to, or influence from, the makers or distributors of these materials. Only the most recent information has been included. It is believed that all of the products listed here are currently available, which will be of interest to readers concerned with product discontinuances. This book should be a valuable guide to those interested in products to help alleviate corrosion.

Products are presented by company. Also included is a Trade Name Index and Suppliers' Addresses. The book lists the following product information: ò Company name and product category. ò Trade name and product numbers. ò Product description: a description of the product, and its use.