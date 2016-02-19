Corrosion Inhibitors, 2nd Edition
1st Edition
An Industrial Guide
Description
This volume describes more than 1,100 corrosion inhibitors and rust preventives that are currently available for industrial usage. The data included represent selections from manufacturers' descriptions made at no cost to, or influence from, the makers or distributors of these materials. Only the most recent information has been included. It is believed that all of the products listed here are currently available, which will be of interest to readers concerned with product discontinuances. This book should be a valuable guide to those interested in products to help alleviate corrosion.
Products are presented by company. Also included is a Trade Name Index and Suppliers' Addresses. The book lists the following product information: ò Company name and product category. ò Trade name and product numbers. ò Product description: a description of the product, and its use.
Readership
Coatings industry.
Table of Contents
Abatron, Inc. to Ashland Industrial Products, Inc. Baroid Drilling Fluids, Inc. to Butler Engineering Associates, Inc. Calgon Corp. to Crown Technology, Inc. Davison Chemical Division to ITW Devcon Corp. Jetco Chemicals, Inc. to The Lubrizol Corp. Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Inc. to Northern Instruments Corp.. Parker+Amchem to R.T. Vanderbilt Co., Inc. Watcon, Inc. to Witco Corp. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1993
- Published:
- 31st December 1993
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516644
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513308
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer