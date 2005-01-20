Corrosion in Reinforced Concrete Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737686, 9781845690434

Corrosion in Reinforced Concrete Structures

1st Edition

Editors: H Böhni
eBook ISBN: 9781845690434
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737686
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th January 2005
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Corrosion in reinforced concrete: Processes and mechanisms; Monitoring of corrosion in reinforced concrete structures; Numerical modelling of corrosion in concrete structures; Influence of concrete composition; Stainless steel reinforcement in concrete structures; Surface treatment and coatings for corrosion protection; Corrosion inhibitors for reinforced concrete; Electrochemical techniques for corrosion protection and maintenance.

Description

Reinforced concrete has the potential to be very durable and capable of withstanding a variety of adverse environmental conditions. However, failures in the structures do still occur as a result of premature reinforcement corrosion. In this authoritative book the fundamental aspects of this complex process are analysed; focusing on corrosion of the reinforcing steel, and looking particularly, at new scientific and technological developments.

Monitoring techniques, including the newly developed online-monitoring, are examined, as well as the numerical methods used to simulate corrosion and perform parameter studies. The influence of composition and microstructure of concrete on corrosion behaviour is explored. The second half of the book, which deals with corrosion prevention methods, starts with a discussion on stainless steels as reinforcement materials. There are comprehensive reviews of the use of surface treatments and coatings, of the application of corrosion inhibitors and of the application of electrochemical techniques. In each case the necessary scientific fundamentals are explained and practical instances of use are looked at. This is an invaluable guide for engineers, materials scientists and researchers in the field of structural concrete.

Key Features

  • Fundamental aspects of corrosion in concrete are analysed in detail
  • Explores how to minimise the effects of corrosion in concrete
  • Invaluable guide for engineers, materials scientists and researchers in the field of structural concrete

Readership

Engineers, materials scientists and researchers in the field of structural concrete

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690434
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737686

Reviews

…a remarkable manual through its very comprehensive statement about the subject., Iasi Polytechnic Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H Böhni Editor

Professor H. Böhni worked at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ), until his retirement in 2002.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland

