Corrosion Engineering
1st Edition
Principles and Solved Problems
Description
Corrosion Engineering: Principles and Solved Problems covers corrosion engineering through an extensive theoretical description of the principles of corrosion theory, passivity and corrosion prevention strategies and design of corrosion protection systems. The book is updated with results published in papers and reviews in the last twenty years. Solved corrosion case studies, corrosion analysis and solved corrosion problems in the book are presented to help the reader to understand the corrosion fundamental principles from thermodynamics and electrochemical kinetics, the mechanism that triggers the corrosion processes at the metal interface and how to control or inhibit the corrosion rates. The book covers the multidisciplinary nature of corrosion engineering through topics from electrochemistry, thermodynamics, mechanical, bioengineering and civil engineering.
Key Features
- Addresses the corrosion theory, passivity, material selections and designs
- Covers extensively the corrosion engineering protection strategies
- Contains over 500 solved problems, diagrams, case studies and end of chapter problems
- Could be used as a text in advanced/graduate corrosion courses as well self-study reference for corrosion engineers
Readership
Graduate students who take corrosion engineering courses in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, chemistry and materials science courses. Also intended for practicing corrosion engineers, chemical engineers, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, materials scientists and energy engineers.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgment
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Evaluation of Corrosion
- Abstract
- 1.1 Significance and Cost of Corrosion
- 1.2 Definition
- 1.3 Conditions for the Initiation of Corrosion
- 1.4 Electrochemical Polarization
- 1.5 Passivity
- 1.6 Types of Corrosion
- 1.7 Brief Description of Different Types of Corrosion
- 1.8 Corrosion Rate Determination
- Chapter 2: Thermodynamics in the Electrochemical Reactions of Corrosion
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Electrochemical Corrosion
- 2.3 Thermodynamics of Corrosion Processes
- 2.4 Equilibrium Electrode Potentials
- 2.5 Electrochemical Half-Cells and Electrode Potentials
- 2.6 Electromotive Force Series
- 2.7 Determination of Electrochemical/Corrosion Reaction Direction by Gibbs Energy
- 2.8 Reference Electrodes of Importance in Corrosion Processes
- 2.9 Measurement of Reversible Cell Potential with Liquid Junction Potential
- 2.10 Measurement of Corrosion Potential
- 2.11 Construction of Pourbaix Diagrams
- 2.12 Case Studies
- Exercises
- Chapter 3: Electrochemical Kinetics of Corrosion
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Ohmic Polarization
- 3.3 Electrochemical Polarization
- 3.4 Concentration Polarization
- 3.5 Relevance of Electrochemical Kinetics to Corrosion
- 3.6 Construction of Evans Diagrams
- 3.7 Effects of Polarization Behavior on the Corrosion Rate
- 3.8 Effects of Mass Transfer on Electrode Kinetics
- Exercises
- Chapter 4: Passivity
- Abstract
- 4.1 Active-Passive Corrosion Behavior
- 4.2 Applications of Potentiostatic Polarization Measurements
- 4.3 Galvanostatic Anode Polarization
- 4.4 Fundamentals of Passivity
- 4.5 Factors Affecting Passivation
- 4.6 Methods for Spontaneous Passivation of Metals
- 4.7 Alloy Evaluation
- 4.8 Anodic Protection
- 4.9 Composition and Structure of Iron Passive Films
- Exercises
- Chapter 5: Basics of Corrosion Measurements
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Polarization Resistance
- 5.3 Calculation of Corrosion Rates from Polarization Data-Stern and Geary Equation
- 5.4 Electrochemical Techniques to Measure Polarization Resistance
- 5.5 Applications of Linear Polarization Technique—Estimation of Corrosion Rates
- 5.6 Corrosion Potential Measurements as a Function of Time (OCP vs. Time)
- 5.7 Tafel Extrapolation Method
- 5.8 Potentiodynamic Polarization Measurements
- 5.9 Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy
- 5.10 Advantages and Limitations of EIS
- 5.11 Recent Corrosion Research
- Exercises
- Chapter 6: Galvanic Corrosion
- Abstract
- 6.1 Definition of Galvanic Corrosion
- 6.2 Galvanic Series
- 6.3 Experimental Measurements
- 6.4 Prevention of Galvanic Corrosion
- 6.5 Theoretical Aspects
- 6.6 Testing Methods in Galvanic Corrosion
- 6.7 Automotive Applications
- 6.8 Galvanic Corrosion in Concrete Structures
- 6.9 Refrigeration
- 6.10 Dental Applications
- 6.11 Corrosion of Microstructures
- 6.12 Galvanic Coatings
- 6.13 Numerical Modeling of Galvanic Corrosion Couples
- Exercises
- Chapter 7: Pitting and Crevice Corrosion
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Critical Pitting Potential and Evaluation of Pitting Corrosion
- 7.3 Mechanism of Pitting Corrosion
- 7.4 Effect of Temperature
- 7.5 Effects of Alloy Composition on Pitting Corrosion
- 7.6 Inhibition of Pitting Corrosion
- 7.7 Crevice Corrosion
- 7.8 Filiform Corrosion
- 7.9 Prevention
- Exercises
- Chapter 8: Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen-Induced Cracking
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Hydrogen Evolution Reaction
- 8.3 Hydrogen-Induced Damage
- 8.4 Preventing Hydrogen Damage in Metals
- Exercises
- Chapter 9: Stress Corrosion Cracking
- Abstract
- 9.1 Definition and Characteristics of Stress Corrosion Cracking
- 9.2 Testing Methods
- 9.3 Fracture Mechanics Testing
- 9.4 Examples of Stress Corrosion Cracking
- 9.5 SCC Models
- 9.6 Metallurgy of Stress Corrosion Cracking
- 9.7 Electrochemical Effects
- 9.8 Hydrogen Embrittlement
- 9.9 Corrosion Fatigue Cracking
- 9.10 Prevention of Stress Corrosion Cracking
- Exercises
- Chapter 10: Atmospheric Corrosion
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Atmospheric Classification
- 10.3 Electrochemical Mechanism
- 10.4 Factors Affecting Atmospheric Corrosion
- 10.5 Atmospheric Corrosion of Selected Metals
- 10.6 Classification of Atmospheric Corrosion
- 10.7 Role of Pollutants
- Chapter 11: High-Temperature Corrosion
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 High-Temperature Corrosion Thermodynamics
- 11.3 Pilling-Bedworth Ratio
- 11.4 Formation of Oxide Layers at High Temperature
- 11.5 Electrochemical Nature of Oxidation Processes
- 11.6 Oxidation Kinetics
- 11.7 Hot Corrosion
- 11.8 Methods of Protecting Against Hot Corrosion and High-Temperature Corrosion
- Exercises
- Chapter 12: Corrosion of Structural Concrete
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Corrosion Mechanism of Reinforcement in Concrete
- 12.3 Electrochemical Techniques for Corrosion Evaluation of Reinforcement in Concrete
- 12.4 Chloride-Induced Damage
- 12.5 Corrosion Control of Reinforcing Steel
- 12.6 Inhibitors
- 12.7 Sacrificial Zinc Coatings
- 12.8 Concrete Permeability
- Chapter 13: Organic Coatings
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Classification of Organic Coatings
- 13.3 Pigments
- 13.4 Solvents, Additives, and Fillers
- 13.5 Surface Preparation
- 13.6 Application
- 13.7 Exposure Testing
- 13.8 Electrochemical Techniques
- 13.9 Evaluation Methods
- 13.10 Chemical and Physical Aging of Organic Coatings
- Chapter 14: Corrosion Inhibitors
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Types of Inhibitors
- Chapter 15: Cathodic Protection
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Fundamentals
- 15.3 Cathodic Protection Criteria
- 15.4 Field Data and Design Aspects
- 15.5 Monitoring Methods
- 15.6 Design of Cathodic Protection Systems
- 15.7 Computer-Aided Design of Cathodic Protection
- Exercises
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 2: Thermodynamics in the Electrochemical Reactions of Corrosion
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 3: Electrochemical Kinetics of Corrosion
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 4: Passivity
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 5: Basics of Corrosion Measurements
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 6: Galvanic Corrosion
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 7: Pitting and Crevice Corrosion
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 8: Hydrogen Permeation and Hydrogen-Induced Cracking
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 9: Stress Corrosion Cracking
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 11: High-Temperature Corrosion
- Solutions Guide: Chapter 15: Cathodic Protection
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 4th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444627278
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444627223
About the Author
Branko Popov
Prof. Branko N. Popov is among the world’s highly cited researchers for the year 2014, based on the Thomson Reuters (http://highlycited.com) report. Highly Cited Researchers 2014 represents some of world’s leading scientific minds. Over three thousand researchers earned the distinction by writing the greatest numbers of reports officially designated by Essential Science Indicators as Highly Cited Papers-ranking among the top 1% most cited for their subject field and year of publication, earning them the mark of exceptional impact.
Prof. Popov's current position at University of South Carolina is Carolina Distinguished Professor and Director of the Centre for Electrochemical Engineering. He has established at USC an internationally recognized research program in corrosion and electrochemical engineering. In the last four years, his work at University of South Carolina led to research grants of $10M from the government and industry. During his seventeen years of service at USC and as the Director of the Centre for Electrochemical engineering, his research group has published 220 peer-reviewed articles, 52 proceeding volume articles, and 13 book chapters. His research group presented more than 220 conference papers on the National and International Conferences organized globally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Carolina Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Electrochemical Engineering, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, USA