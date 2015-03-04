Corrosion Engineering

Prof. Branko N. Popov is among the world’s highly cited researchers for the year 2014, based on the Thomson Reuters (http://highlycited.com) report. Highly Cited Researchers 2014 represents some of world’s leading scientific minds. Over three thousand researchers earned the distinction by writing the greatest numbers of reports officially designated by Essential Science Indicators as Highly Cited Papers-ranking among the top 1% most cited for their subject field and year of publication, earning them the mark of exceptional impact.

Prof. Popov's current position at University of South Carolina is Carolina Distinguished Professor and Director of the Centre for Electrochemical Engineering. He has established at USC an internationally recognized research program in corrosion and electrochemical engineering. In the last four years, his work at University of South Carolina led to research grants of $10M from the government and industry. During his seventeen years of service at USC and as the Director of the Centre for Electrochemical engineering, his research group has published 220 peer-reviewed articles, 52 proceeding volume articles, and 13 book chapters. His research group presented more than 220 conference papers on the National and International Conferences organized globally.