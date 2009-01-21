Corrosion Control in the Aerospace Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693459, 9781845695538

Corrosion Control in the Aerospace Industry

1st Edition

Editors: Samuel Benavides
eBook ISBN: 9781845695538
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693459
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st January 2009
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
260.00
221.00
263.64
224.09
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Corrosion in the aerospace industry. Part 1 Corrosion fundamentals and cost of corrosion: Assessing the cost of corrosion to the aerospace industry; Corrosion and the threat to aircraft structural integrity; Effect of corrosion on the mechanical behaviour of aircraft aluminum alloys. Part 2 Corrosion monitoring, evaluation and prediction: Nondestructive evaluation of corrosion in the aerospace industry; Corrosion prediction in the aerospace industry; Integrated health and corrosion monitoring systems in the aerospace industry; Corrosion and fatigue modelling of aircraft structures. Part 3 Corrosion protection and prevention: Corrosion control in space launch vehicles; Coating removal techniques in the aerospace industry; Novel corrosion schemes for the aerospace industry; Greases and their role in corrosion control in the aerospace industry; Business strategies for corrosion control in fleet maintenance.

Description

Corrosion control in the aerospace industry has always been important, but is becoming more so with the ageing of the aircraft fleet. Corrosion control in the aerospace industry provides a comprehensive review of the subject with real-world perspectives and approaches to corrosion control and prevention.

Part one discusses the fundamentals of corrosion and the cost of corrosion with chapters on such topics as corrosion and the threat to aircraft structural integrity and the effect of corrosion on aluminium alloys. Part two then reviews corrosion monitoring, evaluation and prediction including non-destructive evaluation of corrosion, integrated health and corrosion monitoring systems, modelling of corrosion and fatigue on aircraft structures and corrosion control in space launch vehicles. Finally, Part three covers corrosion protection and prevention, including chapters which discuss coating removal techniques, novel corrosion schemes, greases and their role in corrosion control and business strategies in fleet maintenance.

With its distinguished editor and team of expert contributors, Corrosion control in the aerospace industry is a standard reference for everyone involved in the maintenance and daily operation of aircraft, as well as those concerned with aircraft safety, designers of aircraft, materials scientists and corrosion experts.

Key Features

  • Discusses the fundamentals of corrosion and the cost of corrosion to the aerospace industry
  • Examines the threat corrosion poses to aircraft structural integrity and the effect of corrosion on the mechanical behaviour of aircraft
  • Reviews methods for corrosion monitoring, evaluation and prediction examining both current practices and future trends

Readership

Everyone involved in the maintenance and daily operation of aircraft, aircraft safety, designers of aircraft, materials scientists and corrosion experts

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845695538
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845693459

Reviews

...makes for a diverse, all embracing and near complete presentation of the subject. …includes numerous studies which are well-supported by photographic evidence, data tables and numerous graphs., The Aeronautical Journal (Royal Aeronautical Society)
...undoubtedly a book written by professionals for professionals, which should find a place in our technical libraries., The Aeronautical Journal (Royal Aeronautical Society)
Rich in details and analysis, this book provides a comprehensive review of this contemporary challenge with real-world perspectives and approaches to corrosion control and prevention., Materials Today

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Samuel Benavides Editor

Samuel Benavides is a Senior Materials Engineer with the Aging Aircraft Branch of the US Coast Guard.

Affiliations and Expertise

US Coast Guard, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.