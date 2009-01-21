Corrosion control in the aerospace industry has always been important, but is becoming more so with the ageing of the aircraft fleet. Corrosion control in the aerospace industry provides a comprehensive review of the subject with real-world perspectives and approaches to corrosion control and prevention.



Part one discusses the fundamentals of corrosion and the cost of corrosion with chapters on such topics as corrosion and the threat to aircraft structural integrity and the effect of corrosion on aluminium alloys. Part two then reviews corrosion monitoring, evaluation and prediction including non-destructive evaluation of corrosion, integrated health and corrosion monitoring systems, modelling of corrosion and fatigue on aircraft structures and corrosion control in space launch vehicles. Finally, Part three covers corrosion protection and prevention, including chapters which discuss coating removal techniques, novel corrosion schemes, greases and their role in corrosion control and business strategies in fleet maintenance.



With its distinguished editor and team of expert contributors, Corrosion control in the aerospace industry is a standard reference for everyone involved in the maintenance and daily operation of aircraft, as well as those concerned with aircraft safety, designers of aircraft, materials scientists and corrosion experts.