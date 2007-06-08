Corrosion by Carbon and Nitrogen, Volume 41

Metal dusting is a form of corrosion involving the disintegration of metals and alloys into a dust of graphite and metal particles when exposed to a carburizing atmosphere. This important book reviews the factors affecting metal dusting and how it can be prevented in sectors such as the chemical and petrochemical industries and in the direct reduction of iron ores. It also considers the related corrosion phenomena of carburization and nitridation.



After an introductory chapter setting out the key processes involved in metal dusting, the book reviews how this corrosion process affects a range of metals such as iron and steel, as well as nickel-based and chromium-based high-temperature alloys. There are chapters on the effects of particular gas mixtures on the corrosion process and on the use of coatings to prevent metal dusting. Processes involved in carburization and nitridation are also described and discussed.



With its distinguished editors and team of contributors, Corrosion by carbon and nitrogen is a valuable reference for all those concerned with understanding and preventing these corrosion processes in various industries.