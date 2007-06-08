Corrosion by Carbon and Nitrogen, Volume 41
1st Edition
Metal Dusting, Carburisation and Nitridation
Table of Contents
Metal dusting; The metal dusting corrosion of steels with varying concentrations of chromium; Microprocesses of metal dusting on iron-nickel alloys and their dependence on the alloy composition; Metal dusting behaviour of welded ni-base alloys with different surface finish; Effect of H2S on metal dusting of iron; Occurrence of metal dusting – referring to failure cases; Protective behaviour of newly developed coatings against metal dusting; Metal dusting resistance of high chromium alloys; Study of the metal dusting behaviour of high-temperature alloys; Metal dusting of ferritic Fe-Al-M-C (M = Ti, V, Nb, Ta) alloys in CO-H2-H2O gas mixtures at 650 °C; a-Fe layer formation during metal dusting of iron in CO-H2-H2O gas mixtures; Coke formation during metal dusting of iron in CO-H2-H2O gas with high CO content; Morphologies and mechanisms of metal dusting on high alloy steels; Filamentous carbon formation caused by catalytic metal particles from iron oxide; Typical failures in pyrolysis coils for ethylene cracking; Thermodynamic characteristics and numerical modelling of internal nitridation of nickel base alloys; Nitridation in NH3-H2O-mixtures.
Description
Metal dusting is a form of corrosion involving the disintegration of metals and alloys into a dust of graphite and metal particles when exposed to a carburizing atmosphere. This important book reviews the factors affecting metal dusting and how it can be prevented in sectors such as the chemical and petrochemical industries and in the direct reduction of iron ores. It also considers the related corrosion phenomena of carburization and nitridation.
After an introductory chapter setting out the key processes involved in metal dusting, the book reviews how this corrosion process affects a range of metals such as iron and steel, as well as nickel-based and chromium-based high-temperature alloys. There are chapters on the effects of particular gas mixtures on the corrosion process and on the use of coatings to prevent metal dusting. Processes involved in carburization and nitridation are also described and discussed.
With its distinguished editors and team of contributors, Corrosion by carbon and nitrogen is a valuable reference for all those concerned with understanding and preventing these corrosion processes in various industries.
Key Features
- Reviews this corrosion process and how it affects the petrochemical and other industries
- Discusses the effect of particular gas mixtures on the corrosion process
Readership
All those concerned with understanding and preventing these corrosion processes in various industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 8th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693350
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692322
Reviews
…well written and provides initial knowledge of metal dusting., Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
H Grabke Author
Professor Dr H. C. Hans Grabke is former Head of the Department of Physical Chemistry at the Max Planck Institut für Eisenforschung in Dusseldorf, Germany.
M Schütze Author
Professor Dr-Ing. Michael Schütze is Director of Karl-Winnacker-Institut der DECHEMA (The Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) in Frankfurt, Germany. He is also President of the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC) and Chair of the EFC Working Party 3 (Corrosion by Hot Gases and Combustion Products).