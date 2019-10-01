Corrosion Atlas Case Studies
1st Edition
2019 Edition
Table of Contents
User Guide for the Corrosion Atlas Case Studies
Classification of the Case Studies
Phenomena Index
Systems Index
Contributors
Industry Cross Reference Guide
Section A: General Information
Part I: General Aspects of Corrosion, Corrosion Control, and Corrosion Prevention
Part II: Corrosion Topics
Part III: Corrosion in Water-Bearing Systems
Glossary of Terms
Qualifications and Compositions of Stainless Steel
Section B: Case Studies
Carbon Steels
Stainless Steels and Non-Ferrous Materials
Section C: Supplementary Information
Corrosion Bibliography
Description
Corrosion engineers today spend enormous amounts of time and money searching multiple detailed sources and variable industry-specific standards to locate known remedies to corrosion equipment problems. Corrosion Atlas Series is the first centralized collection of case studies containing challenges paired directly with solutions together in one location. The first release of content in the series, Corrosion Atlas Case Studies: 2019 Edition, gives engineers expedient daily corrosion solutions for common industrial equipment, no matter the industry. Providing a purely operational level view, this reference is designed as concise case studies categorized by material and includes content surrounding the phenomenon, component appearance supported by a color image, time of service, conditions where the corrosion occurred, cause, and suggested remedies within each case study. Additional reference listings for deeper understanding beyond the practical elements are also included as well as a glossary and technical cross-referencing to be utilized across many industries. Rounding out with an introductory foundational layer of corrosion principles critical to all engineers, Corrosion Atlas 2019 Case Studies: 2019 Edition delivers the daily tool required for engineers today to solve their equipment’s corrosion problems.
Key Features
- Helps readers quickly solve equipment failure with easy-to-find remedies organized by essential elements, such as material, system, part, cause, environment and phenomenon
- Gives users what they need to solve fundamental corrosion elements on all major industrial components, no matter the industry
- Identifies failures by appearance, with color figures within each case study
Readership
Materials engineers and materials science specialists, Metallurgists, Chemical engineers, Corrosion engineers, petroleum engineers, materials science specialists, graduate-level chemical engineering students, researchers in the field of corrosion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187609
About the Editors
Fuad Khoshnaw Editor
Fuad Khoshnaw is currently a Senior Lecturer at the School of Engineering and Sustainable Development at De Montfort University. His main research interests are in mechanics of materials, corrosion engineering and protection, surface treatment and coatings. He was previously a professor in the faculty of engineering at Koya University as well as Dean of the engineering faculty. Dr. Khoshnaw has published over 30 papers focusing on corrosion, welding, fatigue, and fracture mechanics. He is active on editorial boards, international committees, and association conferences. He earned a BSc, MSc and PhD in Metallurgical Engineering, from Baghdad Technical University, and a PhD in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering from Loughborough University, United Kingdom. Dr. Khoshnaw has also earned a CEng. from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) in the United Kingdom.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering and Sustainable Development, Faculty of Engineering, De Montfort University, UK
Rolf Gubner Editor
Rolf is developing a new company focusing on Corrosion Management and Asset Reliability Engineering services and will be the first qualified NACE International IMPACT Plus Navigator in Australia. Until recently, he was professor of corrosion at the Curtin Corrosion Center in Western Australia for over 10 years and the university’s inaugural Chevron-Woodside chair in corrosion engineering from 2008 to 2014. Rolf attracted research funding and drives industrial research while providing subject matter expertise, supervision of research staff and students, and delivers postgraduate courses in corrosion. Rolf has received research valued at over AU $8.6 million secured at the university. He was also responsible for creating and delivering the first Australian Graduate Diploma in Corrosion Engineering, which is delivered fully online. Previously, he was an Industrial Process Section Leader at the Swedish Research Corrosion and Metals Research Institute. He is active in many associations, particularly NACE and is currently the NACE International Asia and Pacific Area Chair and active on the NACE Policy Committee through 2019. In 2020 to 23 he will be serving on the NACE International Board of Directors as representative of the East Asia and Pacific Area Director. He has published in over 80 journals and earned a Bachelor of Science (with Honors) in chemical engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Germany and studied at the University of Portsmouth in the UK for his PhD in Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Corrosion Consultant and NACE International Asia and Pacific Area Chair, Western Australia