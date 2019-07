Corrosion Atlas Case Studies

Rolf is developing a new company focusing on Corrosion Management and Asset Reliability Engineering services and will be the first qualified NACE International IMPACT Plus Navigator in Australia. Until recently, he was professor of corrosion at the Curtin Corrosion Center in Western Australia for over 10 years and the university’s inaugural Chevron-Woodside chair in corrosion engineering from 2008 to 2014. Rolf attracted research funding and drives industrial research while providing subject matter expertise, supervision of research staff and students, and delivers postgraduate courses in corrosion. Rolf has received research valued at over AU $8.6 million secured at the university. He was also responsible for creating and delivering the first Australian Graduate Diploma in Corrosion Engineering, which is delivered fully online. Previously, he was an Industrial Process Section Leader at the Swedish Research Corrosion and Metals Research Institute. He is active in many associations, particularly NACE and is currently the NACE International Asia and Pacific Area Chair and active on the NACE Policy Committee through 2019. In 2020 to 23 he will be serving on the NACE International Board of Directors as representative of the East Asia and Pacific Area Director. He has published in over 80 journals and earned a Bachelor of Science (with Honors) in chemical engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Germany and studied at the University of Portsmouth in the UK for his PhD in Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion.