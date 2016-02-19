Correspondence Analysis in the Social Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121045708, 9780080885742

Correspondence Analysis in the Social Sciences

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Greenacre Jörg Blasius
eBook ISBN: 9780080885742
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121045708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 1994
Page Count: 370
Description

Correspondence Analysis in the Social Sciences gives a comprehensive description of this method of data visualization as well as numerous applications to a wide range of social science data. Various theoretical aspects are presented in a language accessible to both social scientists and statisticians and a wide variety of applications are given which demonstrate the versatility of the method to interpret tabular data in a unique graphical way.

Readership

Postgraduate students in psychology, sociology, business, and statistics.

Table of Contents

General Introduction:

M. Greenacre, Correspondence Analysis and its Interpretation.

J. Blasius, Correspondence Analysis in Social Science Research.

J. Blasius and M. Greenacre, Computation of Correspondence Analysis.

P.G.M. van der Heijden, A. Mooijaart, and Y. Takane, Correspondence Analysis and Contingency Table Models.

U. Bickenholt and Y. Takane, Linear Constraints in Correspondence Analysis.

The BMS (K.M. van Meter, M.-A. Schiltz, P. Cibois, and L. Mounier), Correspondence Analysis: A History and French Sociological Perspective. Generalizations to Multivariate Data:

M. Greenacre, Multiple and Joint Correspondence Analysis.

L. Lebart, Complementary Use of Correspondence Analysis and Cluster Analysis.

W.J. Heiser and J.J. Meulman, Homogeneity Analysis: Exploring the Distribution of Variables and their Nonlinear Relationships.

J. Rovan, Visualizing Solutions in more than Two Dimensions.

Analysis of Longitudinal Data:

B. Martens, Analyzing Event History Data by Cluster Analysis and Multiple Correspondence Analysis: An example using data about work and occupations of scientists and engineers.

V. Thiessen, H. Rohlinger, and J. Blasius, The Significance of Minor Changes in Panel Data: A correspondence analysis of the division of household tasks.

T. Muller-Schneider, The Visualization of Structural Change by Means of Correspondence Analysis.

Further Applications of Correspondence Analysis in Social Science Research:

H. Giegler and H. Klein, Correspondence Analysis of Textual Data from Personal Advertisements.

U. Wuggenig and P. Mnich, Explorations in Social Spaces: Gender, Age, Class Fractions and Photographical Choices of Objects.

H.M.J.J. (Dirk) Snelders and M.J.W. Stokmans, Product Perception and Preference in Consumer Decision-making. References. Index.

About the Editor

Michael Greenacre

Michael J. Greenacre is Professor of Statistics at the University of South Africa. He has been involved with the theoretical development and practical applications of correspondence analysis in the USA, UK, South Africa and Germany. Previous publications include Theory and Applications of Correspondence Analysis (Academic Press, 1984) and Correspondence Analysis in Practice (Academic Press, 1993).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Africa, Pretoria

Jörg Blasius

Jorg Blasius is Researcher at the Zentralarchiv fur empirische Sozialforschung at the University of Cologne. His primary research interests are multivariate exploratory analysis, urban research, life-styles and methods of empirical social research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Zentralarchiv fur empirische Sozialforschung

Reviews

@qu:"This volume is particularly noteworthy for the chapters stressing computations and historical perspectives. There are many interesting data sets as well as detailed analyses." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN STATISTICAL ASSOCIATION

Ratings and Reviews

