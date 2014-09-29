Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy II, Volume 124
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Retracing in Correlative Light Electron Microscopy - Where is My Object of Interest?
Lorna Hodgson, David Nam, Judith Mantell, Alin Achim and Paul Verkade
2. Fluorescing the Electron: Strategies in Correlative Experimental Design
Kimberley H. Gibson, Daniela Vorkel, Jana Meissner and Jean-Marc Verbavatz
3. Metallothioneins for Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy
Isabel Fernández de Castro, Laura Sanz-Sánchez and Cristina Risco
4. Correlative Light Microscopy and Electron Tomography to Study Von Willebrand Factor Exocytosis From Vascular Endothelial Cells
Marjon J. Mourik, Frank G. A. Faas, Karine M. Valentijn, Jack A. Valentijn, Jeroen C. Eikenboom and Abraham J. Koster
5. A Simple Procedure to Analyze Positions of Interest in Infectious Cell Cultures by Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy
Kazimierz Madela, Sebastian Banhart, Anja Zimmermann, Janett Piesker, Norbert Bannert and Michael Laue
6. Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy for a Free-Floating Spindle in
Xenopuslaevis Egg Extracts
Erin M. Tranfield, Xavier Heiligenstein, Ina Peristere and Claude Antony
7. Combining Wide-field Super-resolution Microscopy and Electron Tomography: Rendering Nanoscopic Correlative Arrays on Subcellular Architecture
Filip Braet, Delfine Cheng, Minh Huynh, Jeffrey Henriquez, Gerry Shami and Marko Lampe
8. Correlative Cryo-fluorescence and Cryo-soft X-Ray Tomography of Adherent Cells at European Synchrotrons
Raffaella Carzaniga, Marie-Charlotte Domart, Elizabeth Duke and Lucy M. Collinson
9. Critical Step-by-step Approaches Toward Correlative Fluorescence/Soft X-Ray Cryo-Microscopy of Adherent Mammalian Cells
Kyle C. Denta, Christoph Hagen and Kay Grünewald
10. Correlative Cryo-fluorescence Light Microscopy and Cryo-electron Tomography of Streptomyces
Roman I. Koning, Katherine Celler, Joost Willemse, Erik Bos, Gilles P. van Wezel and Abraham J. Koster
11. Immuno Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy on Tokuyasu Cryosections
Viola M.J Oorschot, Tamar E Sztal, Robert J Bryson-Richardson and Georg Ramm
12. Step by Step Manipulation of the Cryocapsule with HPM High Pressure Freezers
Xavier Heiligenstein, Ilse Hurbain, Cédric Delevoye, Jean Salamero, Claude Antony and Graca Raposo
13. Live-cell CLEM of Sub-cellular Targets: An Optimized Procedure for Polymer Based Imaging Substrates
Benjamin S. Padman and Georg Ramm
14. Correlative Fluorescence- and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy of Quantum Dot Labeled Proteins on Whole Cells in Liquid
Diana B. Peckys, Vera Bandmann and Niels de Jonge
15. The Use of a Laser for Correlating Light and Electron Microscopic Images in Thick Tissue Specimens
Derron Bishop, Ivana Nikic, Martin Kerschensteiner and Thomas Misgeld
16. Correlative In Vivo 2-photon Imaging and Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscopy: 3D Analysis of Neuronal Ultrastructure
Bohumil Maco, Anthony Holtmaat, Anne Jorstad, Pascal Fua and Graham W. Knott
17. Integrated Light and Scanning Electron Microscopy of GFP-Expressing Cells
Christopher J. Peddie, Nalan Liv, Jacob P. Hoogenboom and Lucy M. Collinson
18. Correlation of the Same Fields Imaged in the TEM, Confocal, LM and MicroCT by Image Registration: From Specimen Preparation to Displaying a Final Composite Image
Douglas R. Keene, Sara L. Tufa, Melissa H. Wong, Nicholas R. Smith, Lynn Y. Sakai and William A. Horton
Description
This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at methods for analyzing correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM). With CLEM, people try to combine the advantages of both worlds, i.e. the dynamics information obtained by light microscopy and the ultrastructure as provided by electron microscopy. This volume contains the latest techniques on correlative microscopy showing that combining two imaging modalities provides more than each technique alone. Most importantly it includes the essential protocols, including tips, tricks and images for you to repeat these exciting techniques in your own lab. With cutting-edge material, this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers for years to come.
Key Features
- Covers sections on model systems and functional studies, imaging-based approaches and emerging studies
- Chapters are written by experts in the field
- Cutting-edge material
- Second of two volumes dedicated to Correlative Light and Electron microscopy (CLEM)
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 29th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013212
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010754
Reviews
"...focused on three key topics relevant for CLEM experiments: the development of probes; the processing and registration of light and electron microscopic images; and the automated registration of data collected by both imaging modalities." --Anticancer Research, February 2015
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Thomas Muller-Reichert Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Thomas Müller-Reichert is interested in how the microtubule cytoskeleton is modulated within cells to fulfill functions in meiosis, mitosis and abscission. The Müller-Reichert lab is mainly applying correlative light microscopy and electron tomography to study the 3D organization of microtubules in the early embryo of the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and in tissue culture cells. He got his PhD degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich and moved afterwards to the EMBL in Heidelberg (Germany) for a post-doc with Dr. Tony Hyman. He was a visiting scientist with Dr. Kent McDonald (UC Berkeley, USA) and set up the electron microscope facility at the newly founded Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG). Since 2010 he is head of the Core Facility Cellular Imaging (CFCI) of the Medical Faculty Carl Gustav Carus of the TU Dresden (Germany).
Together with Dr. Paul Verkade he has developed a rapid transfer system for high-pressure freezing used for Correlative Light and Electron Microcopy. He has organized a number microscopy conferences and taught in several (CL)EM courses. He edited an MCB volume on the Electron Microscopy of Model Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Core Facility Cellular Imaging, Faculty of Medicine Carl Gustav Carus, Dresden, Germany
Paul Verkade Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Paul Verkade’s research focuses on the sorting mechanisms in intracellular transport pathways. His main tools are microscopy techniques, with an emphasis on electron microscopy (EM) in which field he has published over 50 papers. He has studied and got his PhD degree at the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands. After his post-doc time at the EMBL, Heidelberg, Germany in the group of Kai Simons and setting up a new EM lab at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology in Dresden, Germany he moved to the University of Bristol, UK in 2006. Here he set up a new EM unit as part of the Wolfson Bioimaging Facility, a fully integrated light and electron microscopy centre.
To support his transport studies, part of his research is to develop techniques and tools for the use of Correlative Light Electron Microscopy (CLEM). Amongst other things he has developed the Rapid Transfer System for the EMPACT2 high-pressure freezer together with Leica Microsystems. This allows for the combination of time-resolved CLEM with optimal preservation of ultrastructure for EM.
Dr. Verkade is chair of the Electron Microscopy section of the Royal Microscopical Society (RMS) and of the Cryo Microscopy Group, affiliated to the RMS. He has organised and taught on a large number of courses and workshops on subjects such as high-pressure freezing, Correlative Light Electron Microscopy, and immuno EM. He is also the principle organiser of the EMBO practical course on CLEM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wolfson Bioimaging Facility, Schools of Biochemistry and Physiology & Pharmacology, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK