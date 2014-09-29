Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy II, Volume 124

1. Retracing in Correlative Light Electron Microscopy - Where is My Object of Interest?

Lorna Hodgson, David Nam, Judith Mantell, Alin Achim and Paul Verkade

2. Fluorescing the Electron: Strategies in Correlative Experimental Design

Kimberley H. Gibson, Daniela Vorkel, Jana Meissner and Jean-Marc Verbavatz

3. Metallothioneins for Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy

Isabel Fernández de Castro, Laura Sanz-Sánchez and Cristina Risco

4. Correlative Light Microscopy and Electron Tomography to Study Von Willebrand Factor Exocytosis From Vascular Endothelial Cells

Marjon J. Mourik, Frank G. A. Faas, Karine M. Valentijn, Jack A. Valentijn, Jeroen C. Eikenboom and Abraham J. Koster

5. A Simple Procedure to Analyze Positions of Interest in Infectious Cell Cultures by Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy

Kazimierz Madela, Sebastian Banhart, Anja Zimmermann, Janett Piesker, Norbert Bannert and Michael Laue

6. Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy for a Free-Floating Spindle in

Xenopuslaevis Egg Extracts

Erin M. Tranfield, Xavier Heiligenstein, Ina Peristere and Claude Antony

7. Combining Wide-field Super-resolution Microscopy and Electron Tomography: Rendering Nanoscopic Correlative Arrays on Subcellular Architecture

Filip Braet, Delfine Cheng, Minh Huynh, Jeffrey Henriquez, Gerry Shami and Marko Lampe

8. Correlative Cryo-fluorescence and Cryo-soft X-Ray Tomography of Adherent Cells at European Synchrotrons

Raffaella Carzaniga, Marie-Charlotte Domart, Elizabeth Duke and Lucy M. Collinson

9. Critical Step-by-step Approaches Toward Correlative Fluorescence/Soft X-Ray Cryo-Microscopy of Adherent Mammalian Cells

Kyle C. Denta, Christoph Hagen and Kay Grünewald

10. Correlative Cryo-fluorescence Light Microscopy and Cryo-electron Tomography of Streptomyces

Roman I. Koning, Katherine Celler, Joost Willemse, Erik Bos, Gilles P. van Wezel and Abraham J. Koster

11. Immuno Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy on Tokuyasu Cryosections

Viola M.J Oorschot, Tamar E Sztal, Robert J Bryson-Richardson and Georg Ramm

12. Step by Step Manipulation of the Cryocapsule with HPM High Pressure Freezers

Xavier Heiligenstein, Ilse Hurbain, Cédric Delevoye, Jean Salamero, Claude Antony and Graca Raposo

13. Live-cell CLEM of Sub-cellular Targets: An Optimized Procedure for Polymer Based Imaging Substrates

Benjamin S. Padman and Georg Ramm

14. Correlative Fluorescence- and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy of Quantum Dot Labeled Proteins on Whole Cells in Liquid

Diana B. Peckys, Vera Bandmann and Niels de Jonge

15. The Use of a Laser for Correlating Light and Electron Microscopic Images in Thick Tissue Specimens

Derron Bishop, Ivana Nikic, Martin Kerschensteiner and Thomas Misgeld

16. Correlative In Vivo 2-photon Imaging and Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscopy: 3D Analysis of Neuronal Ultrastructure

Bohumil Maco, Anthony Holtmaat, Anne Jorstad, Pascal Fua and Graham W. Knott

17. Integrated Light and Scanning Electron Microscopy of GFP-Expressing Cells

Christopher J. Peddie, Nalan Liv, Jacob P. Hoogenboom and Lucy M. Collinson

18. Correlation of the Same Fields Imaged in the TEM, Confocal, LM and MicroCT by Image Registration: From Specimen Preparation to Displaying a Final Composite Image

Douglas R. Keene, Sara L. Tufa, Melissa H. Wong, Nicholas R. Smith, Lynn Y. Sakai and William A. Horton