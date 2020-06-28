COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712958

Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Editors: Andy Molloy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712958
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andy Molloy, will discuss Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities. This issue is one of four selected each year by long time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Correction of severe hallux valgus with metatarsus adductus; Treatment of stage IV flatfoot; Reconstruction of severe ankle and pilon fracture malunions; Multiplanar deformity correction using patient specific guides; Managing severe malunited calcaneus fractures; Correction of the neglected clubfoot in the adolescent and adult patient; Surgical strategies in Hereditary Sensory Motor neuropathy; An approach to managing midfoot Charcot deformities; My algorithm for treating hindfoot and ankle Charcot deformity; Strategies for salvage arthrodesis following failed total ankle replacement; among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323712958

About the Editors

Andy Molloy

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Department of Musculoskeletal Biology, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.