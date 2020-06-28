Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andy Molloy, will discuss Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities. This issue is one of four selected each year by long time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Correction of severe hallux valgus with metatarsus adductus; Treatment of stage IV flatfoot; Reconstruction of severe ankle and pilon fracture malunions; Multiplanar deformity correction using patient specific guides; Managing severe malunited calcaneus fractures; Correction of the neglected clubfoot in the adolescent and adult patient; Surgical strategies in Hereditary Sensory Motor neuropathy; An approach to managing midfoot Charcot deformities; My algorithm for treating hindfoot and ankle Charcot deformity; Strategies for salvage arthrodesis following failed total ankle replacement; among others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323712958
About the Editors
Andy Molloy
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Department of Musculoskeletal Biology, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.