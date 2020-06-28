Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-2

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andy Molloy, will discuss Correction of Severe Foot and Ankle Deformities. This issue is one of four selected each year by long time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Correction of severe hallux valgus with metatarsus adductus; Treatment of stage IV flatfoot; Reconstruction of severe ankle and pilon fracture malunions; Multiplanar deformity correction using patient specific guides; Managing severe malunited calcaneus fractures; Correction of the neglected clubfoot in the adolescent and adult patient; Surgical strategies in Hereditary Sensory Motor neuropathy; An approach to managing midfoot Charcot deformities; My algorithm for treating hindfoot and ankle Charcot deformity; Strategies for salvage arthrodesis following failed total ankle replacement; among others.