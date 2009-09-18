Correction of Multiplanar Deformity of the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712179

Correction of Multiplanar Deformity of the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 14-3

1st Edition

Authors: Anish Kadakia
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712179
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2009
Description

Multiplanar deformities are one of the most difficult deformities to correct in orthopedics. Correction of deformity in the foot and ankle is particularly complex and must address the alignment of the foot, prior surgical interventions, arthrosis, neuropathy, musculotendinous abnormalities, instability, and skin ulceration. The goals are to provide a plantigrade foot that allows for shoewear and a stable platform for ambulation. In the past few years that have been significant advancements in the understanding and treatment of these conditions. This issue will provide the reader with a thorough review of all that is new on this interesting and difficult subject.

English
© Saunders 2009
Saunders
9781437712179

Anish Kadakia Author

Staff Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgery, Illinois Bone and Joint Institue; Clinical Educator, Orthopedic Surgery, University Of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

