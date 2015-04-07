Corporate Security Management
1st Edition
Challenges, Risks, and Strategies
Description
Corporate Security Management provides practical advice on efficiently and effectively protecting an organization's processes, tangible and intangible assets, and people.
The book merges business and security perspectives to help transform this often conflicted relationship into a successful and sustainable partnership. It combines security doctrine, business priorities, and best practices to uniquely answer the Who, What, Where, Why, When and How of corporate security.
Corporate Security Management explores the diverse structures of security organizations in different industries. It shows the crucial corporate security competencies needed and demonstrates how they blend with the competencies of the entire organization. This book shows how to identify, understand, evaluate and anticipate the specific risks that threaten enterprises and how to design successful protection strategies against them. It guides readers in developing a systematic approach to assessing, analyzing, planning, quantifying, administrating, and measuring the security function.
Key Features
- Addresses the often opposing objectives between the security department and the rest of the business concerning risk, protection, outsourcing, and more
- Shows security managers how to develop business acumen in a corporate security environment
- Analyzes the management and communication skills needed for the corporate security manager
- Focuses on simplicity, logic and creativity instead of security technology
- Shows the true challenges of performing security in a profit-oriented environment, suggesting ways to successfully overcome them
- Illustrates the numerous security approaches and requirements in a wide variety of industries
- Includes case studies, glossary, chapter objectives, discussion questions and exercises
Readership
1) Physical and Information Corporate Security Managers, Supervisors, Executives, and other Practitioners. 2) Security Management students
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Introduction
- Section 1. What: Define
- Chapter 1. About Security
- Security and Its Essence
- Basic Principles of Security
- Glossary of Corporate Security Terms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 2. Corporations and the Place of Corporate Security
- Corporations
- Key Corporate Partners of Security
- About Corporate Security: The Profession and Its Challenges
- Glossary of Corporate Terms and Abbreviations
- Section 2. Who: Arrange
- Chapter 3. The People
- Chief Security Officer Competences
- Security Team
- Private Security Industry
- People Management and Leadership
- Section 3. How: Organize
- Chapter 4. Managing a Security Organization
- Security Models According to Industry
- Security Management Styles
- Key Success Factors in Managing Security Processes
- Corporate Security Setup
- Chapter 5. Incorporating Security Elements
- Information and Intelligence
- Security Governance
- People
- Physical Elements
- Technology (Electronic Systems)
- Communication
- Control
- Section 4. Why: Understand
- Chapter 6. Internal Risks
- Overview of Internal Risks
- Reputational Risks
- Embezzlement, Theft, and Fraud
- Acts of Protest
- Sexual Harassment and Mobbing
- Substance Abuse and Gambling
- Inadequate Security Resilience
- Chapter 7. External Risks
- Overview of External Risks
- Global Issues versus Corporate Security
- Crime
- Cybercrime and High-Tech Crimes
- External Frauds
- Corporate Exposure to Terrorism
- Natural Factors
- Specific Risks to People
- Data Leakage
- Emergency Situations
- Section 5. Where: Allocate
- Chapter 8. Physical Security
- Facility Security
- Security of Events
- Chapter 9. Product
- Supply Chain
- Retail Loss Prevention
- Chapter 10. Human Capital
- Human Resources
- Security of Corporate Travelers and Expatriates
- Chapter 11. Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability
- Confidentiality: Basic Information Security Principles
- Integrity: Combating Fraud
- Internal Investigations
- Availability: BCM and Disaster Recovery
- Section 6. When: Measure
- Chapter 12. Analysis, Assessments, Planning, Control, and Administration
- Threat Analysis
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Security Planning
- Security Metrics/KPI
- Trainings and Exercises
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 7th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029350
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029343
About the Author
Marko Cabric
Marko Cabric is a globally operating freelance security manager, consultant, lecturer and author based in Tel Aviv, Israel and Belgrade, Serbia. He has more than 20 years of top-ranking security experience from Europe, Middle East and Africa including the Israeli military and homeland security and as a corporate security manager in several industries. Marko manages, teaches, consults, and trains corporate security clients and business teams on various security matters such as corporate security management, physical security, supply chain security, fraud prevention and investigations, crisis management, business continuity, disaster recovery, and information security. He has established corporate security programs for numerous multinational corporations, especially throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of training curriculum for Protect – Israeli Training Solutions, Tel Aviv, Israel
Reviews
"...an excellent resource for security managers from multiple industries with information that can be useful to any number of people from risk managers to human resource specialists to corporate security directors." --Security Management
"...a comprehensive and detailed reference resource for security managers in various industries...Sprinkled throughout the volume are highly useful templates for conducting threat, risk, and vulnerability assessments…" --Journal of Counterterrorism & Homeland Security International
"...welcome and worth its price...a well-written, responsible and clear setting out of what the corporate security manager's job is, and how to do it." --Professional Security Magazine Online