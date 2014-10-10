Corporate Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224756, 9781483299259

Corporate Planning

1st Edition

The Human Factor

Authors: M. J. Langham David E. Hussey
eBook ISBN: 9781483299259
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 298
Aimed at practitioners of corporate planning organisational development and personnel managers generally, together with students of management. The book sets out to draw together two streams of thought and literature, one dealing with human behaviour and the other with corporate planning and analysis. It shows how corporate planning may be made more effective by giving proper attention to the 'human factor' - and also offers a great deal of insight to those concerned with the personnel function which stresses the importance of their skills to 'planning' process. The book demonstrates how a considered blend of analysis and behavioural skills can bring a more effective approach to planning

Table of Contents

(partial) The human factor in management

Corporate planning

The individual and the firm

Creativity

Motivation: The manager and planning

Organisation and management style

Organisation development

Coping with change

Objectives

Making sense of the environment

Planning corporate strategy

Getting the right approach to planning

Avoiding mistakes in planning

Monitoring and controlling

The multinational enterprise

Manpower planning

Participation - the social need

Corporate planning and union involvement

Index

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299259

About the Author

M. J. Langham

Affiliations and Expertise

Hay/MSL, Manchester, UK

David E. Hussey

Affiliations and Expertise

Harbridge Consulting Group, London, UK

