Aimed at practitioners of corporate planning organisational development and personnel managers generally, together with students of management. The book sets out to draw together two streams of thought and literature, one dealing with human behaviour and the other with corporate planning and analysis. It shows how corporate planning may be made more effective by giving proper attention to the 'human factor' - and also offers a great deal of insight to those concerned with the personnel function which stresses the importance of their skills to 'planning' process. The book demonstrates how a considered blend of analysis and behavioural skills can bring a more effective approach to planning