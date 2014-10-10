Corporate Planning
1st Edition
The Human Factor
Aimed at practitioners of corporate planning organisational development and personnel managers generally, together with students of management. The book sets out to draw together two streams of thought and literature, one dealing with human behaviour and the other with corporate planning and analysis. It shows how corporate planning may be made more effective by giving proper attention to the 'human factor' - and also offers a great deal of insight to those concerned with the personnel function which stresses the importance of their skills to 'planning' process. The book demonstrates how a considered blend of analysis and behavioural skills can bring a more effective approach to planning
Table of Contents
(partial) The human factor in management
Corporate planning
The individual and the firm
Creativity
Motivation: The manager and planning
Organisation and management style
Organisation development
Coping with change
Objectives
Making sense of the environment
Planning corporate strategy
Getting the right approach to planning
Avoiding mistakes in planning
Monitoring and controlling
The multinational enterprise
Manpower planning
Participation - the social need
Corporate planning and union involvement
Index
298
- 298
English
- English
© Pergamon 1979
- © Pergamon 1979
10th October 2014
- 10th October 2014
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483299259
- 9781483299259
M. J. Langham
Hay/MSL, Manchester, UK
David E. Hussey
Harbridge Consulting Group, London, UK