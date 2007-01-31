Corporate Literacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342618, 9781780631561

Corporate Literacy

1st Edition

Discovering the Senses of the Organisation

Authors: Anne Kauhanen-Simanainen
eBook ISBN: 9781780631561
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342809
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342618
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2007
Page Count: 184
Description

This book introduces a new facet for information and knowledge management: Corporate Literacy refers to the comprehensive literacy that companies and communities need in the networked, fast changing and complex environment. The views relating to organisations and information are changing along with the changes in the operating and information environment. The concept of literacy is also expanding. It cannot anymore be observed only from an individual point of view but the attention has to be transferred to communal skills. Based of these shared skills the organisation is able to build its own information architecture and to offer its information resources for use. This book will tell the reader how Corporate Literacy is created and what kind of a strategy can be used to develop it. The book includes information architecture of a literate organisation and new roles of information professionals.

Key Features

  • Provides a new concept and facet to the field of information and knowledge management
  • Integrates increasingly expanding information and media literacy skills to organisational literacy skills, to cover a range of different aspects
  • Connects the usability of the information architecture and information resources to the corporate literacy

Readership

Information and Knowledge managers

Table of Contents

Corporate Literacy: Why is it needed? Corporate Literacy in practice; Information skills and roles; Managing and leading Corporate Literacy; Corporate Literacy in different contexts; Not seeking new lands, but seeing with new eyes.

About the Author

Anne Kauhanen-Simanainen

Anne Kauhanen-Simanainen is Project Director and Owner of CIM Communication & Information Management, Helsinki, Finland. She has 20 years experience as an information architect, consultant and writer. She has worked for companies, governmental and research institutions and universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

CIM Communication & Information Management, Finland

