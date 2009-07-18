This book will provide a user-friendly guide to current and emerging issues in corporate governance, especially for accountants and directors. The book explains terminology used in a jargon free way, and sets out to give you a practical guide to establishing a robust, yet workable governance framework for your enterprise.

The book also guides you through the process of dealing with the particular issues relating to listed companies, and to those with exposures in other countries which may bring other jurisdictions? governance requirements to bear.

The book is intended to appeal to accountants who are not professionals in corporate governance matters. It therefore aims to give them a user-friendly manual/guide to the issues of which they need to be aware. A quick reference guide. In addition the book provides a valuable update on the evolution of the concept of governance, and where the international trends appear to be going.

The author is a financial services and regulatory consultant. She is also Manager, Corporate Governance for an international life company, and also an examiner and moderator who lectures and writes extensively on a wide range of compliance and financial services matters.

The book is organised into the following sections.

Section 1: what is corporate governance? How has it evolved, and what are the emerging trends?

Section 2: a practical guide to establishing and implementing a robust governance framework