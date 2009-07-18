Corporate Governance
1st Edition
A practical guide for accountants
Description
This book will provide a user-friendly guide to current and emerging issues in corporate governance, especially for accountants and directors. The book explains terminology used in a jargon free way, and sets out to give you a practical guide to establishing a robust, yet workable governance framework for your enterprise.
The book also guides you through the process of dealing with the particular issues relating to listed companies, and to those with exposures in other countries which may bring other jurisdictions? governance requirements to bear.
The book is intended to appeal to accountants who are not professionals in corporate governance matters. It therefore aims to give them a user-friendly manual/guide to the issues of which they need to be aware. A quick reference guide. In addition the book provides a valuable update on the evolution of the concept of governance, and where the international trends appear to be going.
The author is a financial services and regulatory consultant. She is also Manager, Corporate Governance for an international life company, and also an examiner and moderator who lectures and writes extensively on a wide range of compliance and financial services matters.
The book is organised into the following sections.
Section 1: what is corporate governance? How has it evolved, and what are the emerging trends?
Section 2: a practical guide to establishing and implementing a robust governance framework
Key Features
- covers the concept of Corporate Governance from the point of view of accountants and directors and what these groups need to be aware of
- explains the sensible steps that should be taken to document and provide evidence of their compliance with the various legislation in place
- provides accountants with a practical, user-friendly manual to the governance issues which they need to be aware of.
Readership
Accountants
Table of Contents
Background issues; What is corporate governance?; Some concepts; corporate social responsibility; How has it evolved, and what are the emerging UK and international trends; Sarbanes Oxley; an overview of relevant guidance ; brief introductions to each of Turnbull: Cadbury: the Combined Code; Higgs;a practical guide to establishing a framework; The role of the company director [including nonexecs and also the role of the CoSec in supporting the Board];Directors and shareholders the balance of responsibilities and powers; Internal controls and risk management issues [Including audit and risk committees, whilstle-blowing provisions; examples of relevant subcommittees? remits, terms of reference; Disclosure and reporting responsibilities; Directors' remuneration.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 18th July 2009
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080942131
About the Author
Catherine Turner
Catherine is Group Compliance Officer for Maitland (www.maitlandgroup.com) and also
an Associate Lecturer in Financial Services at the Isle of Man College of Further Education.
Prior to her current position she was Head of Legal, Compliance and Risk - Global Fund Services, Bank of Bermuda (Isle of Man) Ltd. She has been in the financial services industry for 20 years. She has also held positions as Manager, Marketing and Product Development for an international financial services provider, and was a Policy Adviser to the Isle of Man Government Financial Supervision Commission specialising in the development of the regulatory framework for collective investment schemes. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, a Member of the Securities Institute, a Member of the Society of Financial Advisers and an Associate of the Life Insurance Association by Diploma.She lectures internationally on subjects including fund management, regulation and compliance, insider dealing, investor protection regimes, and mortgage lending, and is Associate Lecturer, Financial Services at the Isle of Man College of Further Education. She has been engaged by the Africa Centre for Investment Analysis to deliver a 3-day course in November 2003 covering Insider Dealing Regimes, Investor Protection Regimes and International Funds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Compliance Officer, Maitland, UK