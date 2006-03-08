Corporate Governance
1st Edition
How To Add Value To Your Company: A Practical Implementation Guide
Description
Aimed at the senior managers of SMEs who are looking to sell all or part of the business. This book shows how to implement Corporate Governance procedures to add both perceived and real value to a business. Implementing CG procedures before sale of the business is likely to add a premium to the price, increase the pool of buyers at the asking price and bring a business to the top of the acquisition shopping list.
The book is in two sections. The first addresses the basic theory underpinning Corporate Governance to help the reader understand and decide which compliance issues are immediately useful to their business, and which can wait. Prioritisation is key. The second section explains the Code, section by section. It indicates clearly what is being asked for with a “translation” into plain English. It explains what needs to be done and provides a series of check-lists.
CG standards are here to stay and the demands are rising. This book is a guide to voluntarily adopting CG to demonstrate the pedigree and worth of any business – and to let that business stand out from the rest.
Key Features
- Shows how to maximise the sale value of Small and Medium Enterprise
- Illustrates which actions to prioritise
- Provides a plain English translation of the Code and checklists to aid compliance
Readership
Accountants, Senior Managers and Directors of ambitious small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), or unlisted companies, particularly those planning to sell all or part of the business, or undergo flotation in the medium term.
Table of Contents
Enhancing Value; No CG Recognition; Why No CG? Basic Concepts; Applied Concepts; Director’s Duties; Who Are The Other Stakeholders?; The Key Areas Addressed by CG; The ACCEPTS™ Method; Basic Steps; The Board; The Chairman and Chief Executive; Board Balance; Board Appointments; Board Information; Board Performance Evaluation; Board Re-Election; Board Rewards; Accountability; Relations With Shareholders: Dialogue, Constructive Use of the AGM; What To Do Now;
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 8th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476889
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750669245
About the Author
Alex Knell
Thomas Alexander Knell, Company Secretary, The Automation Partnership Group PLC. (this is an unquoted PLC, with ambitions!).
Experienced Company Secretary, Financial and Management Accountant with specialist expertise in financial modelling in a variety of complex technical environments. Unique blend of management skills, having a detailed understanding of both financial management and the expertise to exploit IT systems to commercial advantage, combined with well developed marketing skills. Self-motivated, profit-driven and results-orientated, combining strong management skills with technical expertise. High level of commercial awareness. Creative approach to problem-solving. Has developed a reputation for “trouble-shooting” - being recognized for ability to rapidly grasp and analyse issues, formulate action plans, and manage the implementation of change. Can demonstrate a proven track-record of implementing improved business systems in a variety of environments, and delivering increased performance. Sound knowledge of business and financial planning. Very experienced manager with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, with excellent team leadership and interpersonal skills. Successful negotiator, used to Board level negotiations - both internally and with external consultants.
Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCIMA)
Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ACIS)
Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM)
Affiliations and Expertise
Company Secretary, The Automation Partnership Group PLC, Cambridgeshire, UK