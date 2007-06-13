Corporate Governance and Regulatory Impact on Mergers and Acquisitions
1st Edition
Research and Analysis on Activity Worldwide Since 1990
1 Understanding mergers and acquisitions: Corporate Governance and Regulatory Issues, G. Gregoriou and L. Renneboog; 2 The effect of merger laws on merger activity: International evidence, A. Bris, C. Cabolis and V. Janowski; 3 The governance motive in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, S. Rossi and P. Volpin; 4 Corporate governance convergence through cross-border mergers: the case of Aventis, A. Bris and C. Cabolis; 5 Whither Hostility? W. Bratton; 6 Corporate governance and acquisitions: Acquirer wealth effects in the Netherlands,A. de Jong, M. van der Poel and M. Wolfswinkel; 7 EU takeover regulation and the one-share-one-vote controversy, A. Khachaturyan and J. McCahery; 8 Opportunities in the M&A aftermarket: squeezing out and selling out, C. Van der Elst and L. Van den Steen, 9 Valuation Methods and German Merger Practice, W. Breuer, M. Jonas and K. Mark; 10 Share buy-backs, institutional investors and corporate control, P. Ali
Corporate Governance and regulatory presssures have been much in the news lately. How they affect the bottom line of corporations has been difficult to quantify, and research is just beginning to be published that addresses this crucial question. This book is the first collection for new research about the impact of takeover regulation and corporate governance on M&A financial results. It will be essential reading to any M&A specialist, an investment banker, a hedge fund manager, a private equity director, or a venture capitalist. Also a must read for financial analysts who follow M&A targets. The book presents research from around the world so it provides a global perspective on this important topic.
The first and only book of research on takeover regulation and corporate governance affecting M&A results Stands out from all the "How to" books on M&A and M&A disaster books because it provides solid high-quality research on what works and how different decisions affect company and shareholder value *Research provides a guideline for decisionmakers in investment banks, private equity companies, and for financial analysts
Academics and researchers in Finance; MBA and MScFinance students; quantitative analysts and M&A practitioners with quantitative skills such as financial analysts, investment bankers, portfolio managers.
304 pages
- 304
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 13th June 2007
Academic Press
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549323
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741424
Greg N. Gregoriou Author
A native of Montreal, Professor Greg N. Gregoriou obtained his joint Ph.D. in finance at the University of Quebec at Montreal which merges the resources of Montreal's four major universities McGill, Concordia, UQAM and HEC. Professor Gregoriou is Professor of Finance at State University of New York (Plattsburgh) and has taught a variety of finance courses such as Alternative Investments, International Finance, Money and Capital Markets, Portfolio Management, and Corporate Finance. He has also lectured at the University of Vermont, Universidad de Navarra and at the University of Quebec at Montreal.
Professor Gregoriou has published 50 books, 65 refereed publications in peer-reviewed journals and 24 book chapters since his arrival at SUNY Plattsburgh in August 2003. Professor Gregoriou's books have been published by McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Elsevier-Butterworth/Heinemann, Taylor and Francis/CRC Press, Palgrave-MacMillan and Risk Books. Four of his books have been translated into Chinese and Russian. His academic articles have appeared in well-known peer-reviewed journals such as the Review of Asset Pricing Studies, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Futures Markets, European Journal of Operational Research, Annals of Operations Research, Computers and Operations Research, etc.
Professor Gregoriou is the derivatives editor and editorial board member for the Journal of Asset Management as well as editorial board member for the Journal of Wealth Management, the Journal of Risk Management in Financial Institutions, Market Integrity, IEB International Journal of Finance, and the Brazilian Business Review. Professor Gregoriou's interests focus on hedge funds, funds of funds, commodity trading advisors, managed futures, venture capital and private equity. He has also been quoted several times in the New York Times, Barron's, the Financial Times of London, Le Temps (Geneva), Les Echos (Paris) and L'Observateur de Monaco. He has done consulting work for numerous clients and investment firms in Montreal. He is a part-time lecturer in finance at McGill University, an advisory member of the Markets and Services Research Centre at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup (Australia), a senior advisor to the Ferrell Asset Management Group in Singapore and a research associate with the University of Quebec at Montreal's CDP Capital Chair in Portfolio Management. He is on the advisory board of the Research Center for Operations and Productivity Management at the University of Science and Technology (Management School) in Hefei, Anhui, China.
School of Business and Economics, State University of New York, Plattsburgh, NY, USA
Luc Renneboog Author
Professor of Corporate Finance, Tilburg University, The Netherlands, and Research Fellow at the Center for Economic Research and the European Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI), Brussels