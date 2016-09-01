Coronaviruses, Volume 96
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: John Ziebuhr
eBook ISBN: 9780128051153
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047361
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2016
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents
- In Memoriam
- Preface
- Chapter One: Supramolecular Architecture of the Coronavirus Particle
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Virion Structure and Durability
- 3 Viral Proteins in Assembly and Fusion
- 4 Evolution of the Structural Proteins
- Chapter Two: Coronavirus Spike Protein and Tropism Changes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure of the Coronavirus S Protein
- 3 Spike–Receptor Interactions
- 4 S Protein Proteolytic Cleavage and Conformational Changes
- 5 Tropism Changes Associated with S Protein Mutations
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: The Nonstructural Proteins Directing Coronavirus RNA Synthesis and Processing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Coronavirus nsp7–10: Small but Critical Regulatory Subunits?
- 3 Coronavirus nsp12: A Multidomain RNA Polymerase
- 4 Coronavirus nsp13: A Multifunctional and Highly Conserved Helicase Subunit
- 5 The Coronavirus Capping Machinery: nsp10–13–14–16
- 6 Coronavirus nsp14 ExoN: Key to a Unique Mismatch Repair Mechanism That Promotes Fidelity
- 7 Coronavirus nsp15: A Remarkable Endoribonuclease with Elusive Functions
- 8 Summary and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Coronavirus cis-Acting RNA Elements
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Coronavirus Genome Replication and Transcription
- 3 Coronavirus cis-Acting RNA Elements
- 4 RNA Elements Involved in Coronavirus Genome Packaging
- 5 Possible Roles of Cellular Proteins in Coronavirus Replication
- 6 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Viral and Cellular mRNA Translation in Coronavirus-Infected Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanisms and Control of Translation of Coronavirus mRNAs
- 3 Host and Viral Factors That Regulate Coronavirus mRNA Translation
- 4 Coronavirus-Mediated Control of Host Translation
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Feline Coronaviruses: Pathogenesis of Feline Infectious Peritonitis
- Abstract
- 1 Feline Coronaviruses
- 2 Infection with Feline Coronaviruses
- 3 Molecular Pathogenesis of FIP
- 4 Reverse Genetics of Feline Coronaviruses
- 5 Perspectives
- Chapter Seven: Interaction of SARS and MERS Coronaviruses with the Antiviral Interferon Response
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Coronavirus Genome
- 3 The Type I IFN System
- 4 Antiviral Action of IFNs Against Human Coronaviruses
- 5 Evasion Strategies of Coronaviruses
- 6 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Molecular Basis of Coronavirus Virulence and Vaccine Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Subunit, Inactivated, and Vectored Vaccines
- 3 Live-Attenuated Vaccines
- 4 Vaccine Biosafety
- 5 Coronavirus Antiviral Selection
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Coronaviruses, the latest volume in the Advances in Virus Research series first published in 1953, covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the field. This series is a valuable resource for virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pathologists, and plant researchers.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in virus research
- Provides comprehensive reviews for general and specialist use
- Presents the first and longest-running review series in virology
Readership
Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students, microbiologists and infectious diseases specialists
Details
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Ziebuhr Serial Volume Editor
Professor John Ziebuhr works at the Institute of Medical Virology at Justus Liebig University Giessen.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Medical Virology, Justus Liebig University Giessen, Giessen, Germany
