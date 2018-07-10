Coronary Microvascular Obstruction in Acute Myocardial Infarction

Giampaolo Niccoli is a university researcher of cardiology and faculty of medicine and surgery at the Catholic University of Sacred Heart in Rome Italy. His main areas of research include atherosclerosis and coronary plaque instability, microvascular obstruction (MVO) after primary PCI, ischemic preconditioning, inflammatory response to the drug-eluting stents, and interventional cardiology

He is a fellow of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and member of several working groups of the ESC. He has acted as faculty in national and international meetings (SIC, GISE, ESC, Japanese Circulation society, Euro-PCR, CRT and TCT). He has been the presenter of more than 200 oral abstracts and/or posters in national and international meetings and is the co-author of 258 publications. He is the recipient of the “Best manuscript published in international journals during year 2006”: SIC Meeting, Rome 2006; the “Young investigator award”: ESC, Vienna 2007; the “Young Leadership Recognition Program”: Washington DC, 2011; and the “Bubble and squeak of the best graded abstracts”: EuroPCR, Parigi 2010.