Coronary Microvascular Obstruction in Acute Myocardial Infarction
1st Edition
From Mechanisms to Treatment
Description
Coronary Microvascular Obstruction in Acute Myocardial Infarction: From Mechanisms to Treatment provides a comprehensive understanding of the phenomenon of coronary microvascular obstruction (CMVO) that is the main limitation of reperfusion therapies in ST-elevation myocardial infarction. It provides in-depth coverage of the phenomenon of CMVO which heavily affects prognosis by increasing the risk of death and heart failure at follow-up. A first of its kind reference dedicated solely to this topic, it is appropriate for a wide audience, from researchers, to those who aid in the management, prevention and treatment of CMVO.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth coverage of coronary microvascular obstruction (CMVO), spanning research, management, prevention and treatment
- Includes the most up-to-date information on CMVO as presented from top experts around the word
- Provides access to a companion website with extra material, including tables, additional references and instructional videos
- Gives extensive coverage on how to measure CMVO, including in-depth indexes that can be used to detect and quantify the phenomenon
Readership
Researchers and those involved in the prevention and treatment of CMVO including cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, intensive care cardiologists, family doctors, and medical students
Table of Contents
1. Pathogenesis of STEMI
2. Reperfusion therapy in STEMI
3. Epidemiology of CMVO
4. Individual predisposition to CMVO
5. Role of distal embolization in CMVO
6. Role of ischemia reperfusion injury in CMVO
7. Angiography and ECG for the assessment of CMVO
8. Invasive assessment of CMVO
9. Imaging modalities for the assessment of CMVO
10. Intracoronary imaging for assessing the risk of CMVO
11. A comprehensive prognostic assessment of STEMI by cardiac MRI
12. Prognosis of CMVO
13. Prevention of CMVO by addressing the individual susceptibility
14. Prevention of CMVO by addressing distal embolization
15. Prevention of CMVO by addressing ischemia reperfusion injury
16. Why did all trials on reperfusion injury treatment fail in humans?
17. A multi target and multi timing strategy for the management of CMVO
18. Temporal evolution of CMVO
19. Long term management after CMVO complicating STEMI reperfusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 10th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128125281
About the Editor
Giampaolo Niccoli
Giampaolo Niccoli is a university researcher of cardiology and faculty of medicine and surgery at the Catholic University of Sacred Heart in Rome Italy. His main areas of research include atherosclerosis and coronary plaque instability, microvascular obstruction (MVO) after primary PCI, ischemic preconditioning, inflammatory response to the drug-eluting stents, and interventional cardiology
He is a fellow of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and member of several working groups of the ESC. He has acted as faculty in national and international meetings (SIC, GISE, ESC, Japanese Circulation society, Euro-PCR, CRT and TCT). He has been the presenter of more than 200 oral abstracts and/or posters in national and international meetings and is the co-author of 258 publications. He is the recipient of the “Best manuscript published in international journals during year 2006”: SIC Meeting, Rome 2006; the “Young investigator award”: ESC, Vienna 2007; the “Young Leadership Recognition Program”: Washington DC, 2011; and the “Bubble and squeak of the best graded abstracts”: EuroPCR, Parigi 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Researcher, Cardiology, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Rome Office, Catholic University of Sacred Heart, Rome, Italy
Ingo Eitel
Ingo Eitel studied medicine at the University of Würzburg and trained interventional cardiology at the University Heart Center in Leipzig, Germany and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging at the Stephenson CMR centre Stephenson CMR Centre at the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta, Department of Cardiac Sciences, University Calgary, Canada. He obtained the board certification in internal medicine, cardiology, intensive care medicine and cardiac magnetic magnetic resonance imaging and currently works as director and Professor of Cardiology at the University Heart Center in Lübeck. The main research areas of Professor Eitel include acute coronary syndrome, reperfusion injury, cardioprotection, cardiogenic shock, interventional cardiology, CMR and Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. He is currently the chair of the working group cardiac magnetic resonance imaging of the German society of cardiology and also member of several working groups of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Dr. Eitel has acted as faculty in national and international meetings and presented of more than 100 oral abstracts and/or posters in national and international meetings. He has published over 200 publications and has won several research awards including the Andreas Grüntzig award for interventional cardiology of the German Society of Cardiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, Interventional Cardiologist and Researcher, University Heart Center Lübeck, Department of Cardiology, Angiology and Intensive care medicine, Lübeck, Germany