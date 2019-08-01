Coronary Calcium
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Understanding of Its Biology, Use in Screening, and Interventional Management
Description
Coronary Calcium: A Comprehensive Understanding of Its Biology, Use in Screening, and Interventional Management provides a comprehensive update on the current understanding of the significance of coronary artery calcification, showing the connection to the development of advanced atherosclerosis that will lead to better risk evaluations. Coverage includes information on the basic science behind the development of coronary calcium in atherosclerotic lesions, the pathology of calcified coronary lesions in humans, its differential development by race, and its relationship to plaque progression. Computed tomography is also covered to show the significance of coronary calcium for risk prediction and the potential role of various pharmacologic interventions.
Each chapter contains summaries with salient and important points, making this book perfect for researchers and physicians interested in the field of vascular calcification.
Key Features
- Provides an easy-to-read update on the current understanding of coronary calcium from a pathologic perspective
- Offers cutting-edge knowledge on the future of coronary calcium screening and authoritative opinions from experts
- Delivers relevant information for the evaluation of patients who may have coronary artery disease using coronary calcium as evaluated by CT in risk stratification and treatment
Readership
Researchers and physicians interested in the field of vascular calcification with assumed knowledge of basic medicine and vascular biology. Support text for courses which focus on risk stratification for patients at risk for coronary artery disease
Table of Contents
Introduction: Book overview, authors and highlight of each chapter and guide for readers how most effectively to use this book.
Chapter 1: Types and Pathology of Vascular Calcification: Vascular calcification can be classified into 2 distinct forms depending on its location within the intima (intimal calcification) or in the vascular medial layer. Medial calcification mostly affects the peripheral arteries of the lower extremities, resulting in the loss of elasticity, and is routinely observed in patients with peripheral vascular disease. The chapter will briefly touch on the basic pathologies of intimal and medial calcification.
Chapter 2: Calcification and Atherosclerosis Progression: The chapter will focus on the relationship between the specific types of calcification and their relationship to different plaque types and draw implications for risk prediction using these data.
Chapter 3: Basic Molecular Mechanisms of Vascular Calcification: The chapter will discuss our current understand of how vascular calcification occurs providing an overview of the most important mechanisms.
Chapter 4: CT and Calcification: Understanding its Role in Risk Prediction: CT is the most important non-invasive modality to detect vascular calcification and as such it is used in risk prediction. This chapter will discuss the data underlying its use in risk prediction and give clinically relevant recommendation for its use in patients as risk for CAD. We will discuss the emerging role for different types of CT calcification patterns and whether these can be useful in monitoring patients.
Chapter 5: Intravascular Imaging and Coronary Calcification: Chapter will review the most common intravascular imaging modalities and how they can be used to identify coronary calcium. Moreover, we will discuss the meaning of identifying different types of calcium in the arterial wall for the success of coronary interventions. We will also discuss the role of interventional technologies specifically designed to deal with coronary calcium.
Chapter 6: Influence of Race and Other Risk Factors such as Diabetes and Renal Failure on Coronary Calcification: The chapter will review the role of risk factors and race on the development of coronary calcium and briefly discuss the mechanisms underlying each risk factor. Moreover, implications of these findings for evaluating patients will be made.
Chapter 7: Vascular Calcification in Response to Pharmacologic Intervention: We will discuss the role of pharmacologic therapies on the development of vascular calcification.
Chapter 8: Clinical Perspective: This chapter will integrate knowledge presented in the previous chapters to make clinically relevant recommendation for physicians about how to use vascular calcification as a risk predictor.
Chapter 9: Imaging of Vascular Calcification: Where Are We Headed? This chapter will discuss the role of future imaging technologies to risk stratify patients at risk for CAD and whether in the future more aggressive imaging might become an essential evaluation for patients in the clinic.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163894
About the Editor
Aloke Finn
In January 2016, Dr. Finn joined CVPath as its Medical Director and Chief of Research, and head of the Institute’s basic and translational research laboratory. At that time, he was also appointed Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland, where he serves (part-time) as a cardiologist and interventional cardiologist. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed research articles, editorials, and reviews. He is an editorial board member of Coronary Artery Disease and of Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology. Dr. Finn came to CVPath from Emory University in Atlanta where, from 2007 through 2015, he was Assistant Professor of Medicine and directed a basic and translational research laboratory with work funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association. His research interests are in the area of vascular biology, particularly human vascular disease. He has focused in particular on 1) the molecular mechanisms by which mTOR inhibitors delay endothelial recovery and function after vascular injury; 2) the role of alternative macrophage phenotypes in human atherosclerosis; and 3) mechanisms by which the macrophage scavenger receptor CD163 controls tissue regeneration after vascular injury. He obtained his MD from Vanderbilt University in 2000. During medical school, he received a Howard Hughes Medical Student Research Fellowship and studied vascular gene therapy under David Dichek at the University of California at San Francisco. Dr. Finn did his internal medicine, cardiology and interventional cardiology training at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, including two years of vascular biology research with Drs. Herman Gold and Rakesh Jain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Chief of Research, CVPath