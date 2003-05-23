Coronary Artery Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513823

Coronary Artery Disease

1st Edition

Genes, Drugs and the Agricultural Connection

Editors: Ole Faergeman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513823
Paperback ISBN: 9780444513960
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2003
Page Count: 196
Description

This book is less about coronary artery disease than it is about certain contexts that author believes are important for a better understanding of this disease and several others. The contexts are biological, clinical, managerial, social and historical, and each chapter is an inquiry into one or more of them. A theme common especially to the last chapters is that the balance between principle and diversity, or between Platonic idealism and Aristotelian empiricism, has been shifted too far in favour of the former, and that this imbalance is inimical to science, agriculture and clinical medicine. A major theme of this book is that we cannot rely on molecular biology and biotechnology to provide solutions to coronary artery disease. Instead, government must integrate health policy with policies for science, industry, urban planning and agriculture.

Table of Contents

Foreword (P.A. Poole-Wilson). Acknowledgements. Introduction. 1. Coronary artery disease before 1920. 2. Coronary artery disease 1920-2000. 3. Coronary artery disease after 2000: Epidemiologic transitions. 4. The cholesterol controversy. 5. Food and coronary artery disease. 6. The agricultural connection. 7. Diversity, complexity and human disease. 8. Biotechnology and the marriage of university and industry. 9. Medicalization. 10. Managing medicine. Conclusions. Appendix 1: A crash course in coronary artery disease. Appendix 2: A mini-course on fats. Index.

About the Editor

Ole Faergeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Preventive Cardiology, Department of Medicine & Cardiology, Aarhus Amtssygehus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark

