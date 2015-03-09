Coronary Artery Disease and the Myocardial Ischemic Cascade, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2
1st Edition
Description
State of the Art CT and MR Imaging of Coronary Artery Disease and the Myocardial Ischemic Cascade is covered extensively in this issue of Radiologic Clinics. Articles will include: Imaging Coronary Artery Disease and the Myocardial Ischemic Cascade; CT Imaging of Coronary Artery Plaque; Coronary CT Angiography in Clinical Practice; Beyond Stenosis Detection: CT Approaches for Determining the Functional Relevance of Coronary Artery Disease; CT Assessment of Coronary Artery Disease; Cardiac CT for the Evaluation of the Acute Chest Pain Syndrome; Current State of the Art Cardiovascular MRI Techniques for Assessment of Ischemic Heart Disease; Global and Regional Functional Assessment of Ischemic Heart Disease with Cardiac MRI; MRI of the Coronary Vasculature: Imaging the Lumen, Wall and Beyond; Delayed Enhanced Viability Imaging: Techniques and Clinical Applications; Tissue Characterization of the Left Ventricular Myocardium: State of the Art Techniques and Emerging Clinical Utility; Stress Cardiac MRI: the Role of Stress Functional Assessment and Perfusion Imaging in the Evaluation of Ischemic Heart Disease, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 9th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356886
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323356657
About the Authors
U. Schoepf Author
Affiliations and Expertise
MUSC Heart & Vascular Center Charleston, SC