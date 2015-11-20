Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 12-1

Coronary artery disease continues to be a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States and throughout the world. This issue of the Heart Failure Clinics provides a contemporary and concise, yet extensive, review on all aspects of the management of patients with coronary artery disease. Topics include but are not limited to: Epidemiology, Traditional and Novel Risk Factors in Coronary Artery Disease; Acute Coronary Syndromes: Unstable Angina and Non–ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction; Calcium Scoring and Cardiac Computed Tomography; Coronary Artery Disease and Diabetes Mellitus; Cardiac Syndrome X; and Revascularization Options: Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention.