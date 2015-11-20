Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444583, 9780323444590

Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 12-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Shavelle
eBook ISBN: 9780323444590
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444583
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th November 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coronary artery disease continues to be a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States and throughout the world. This issue of the Heart Failure Clinics provides a contemporary and concise, yet extensive, review on all aspects of the management of patients with coronary artery disease. Topics include but are not limited to: Epidemiology, Traditional and Novel Risk Factors in Coronary Artery Disease; Acute Coronary Syndromes: Unstable Angina and Non–ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction; Calcium Scoring and Cardiac Computed Tomography; Coronary Artery Disease and Diabetes Mellitus; Cardiac Syndrome X; and Revascularization Options: Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444590
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444583

About the Authors

David Shavelle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.