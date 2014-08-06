Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323659, 9780323323642

Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: David Shavelle
eBook ISBN: 9780323323642
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323659
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th August 2014
Description

Coronary artery disease is the number one killer in the United States, affecting more than 13 million Americans each year. This issue of Cardiology Clinics comprehensively examines the epidemiology, traditional and novel risk factors, and management of coronary artery syndromes; invasive and noninvasive testing; CT angiography; medically refractory angina; diabetes and coronary artery disease, revascularization options, and Syndrome X.

English
© Elsevier 2014
Elsevier
9780323323642
9780323323659

About the Authors

David Shavelle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

