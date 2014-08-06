Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Authors: David Shavelle
eBook ISBN: 9780323323642
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323659
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th August 2014
Description
Coronary artery disease is the number one killer in the United States, affecting more than 13 million Americans each year. This issue of Cardiology Clinics comprehensively examines the epidemiology, traditional and novel risk factors, and management of coronary artery syndromes; invasive and noninvasive testing; CT angiography; medically refractory angina; diabetes and coronary artery disease, revascularization options, and Syndrome X.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 6th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323642
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323659
About the Authors
David Shavelle Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.