Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 32-3

Coronary artery disease is the number one killer in the United States, affecting more than 13 million Americans each year. This issue of Cardiology Clinics comprehensively examines the epidemiology, traditional and novel risk factors, and management of coronary artery syndromes; invasive and noninvasive testing; CT angiography; medically refractory angina; diabetes and coronary artery disease, revascularization options, and Syndrome X.