Coronary Artery Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 38-4

This issue of Cardiology Clinics will cover Coronary Artery Disease. Curated by Dr. Alberto Polimeni, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series editorial board: Jamil A. Aboulhosn, David M. Shavelle, Terrence D. Welch, and Audrey H. Wu. The volume will include articles on: High sensitivity troponins in acute coronary syndromes, High bleeding risk patient with CAD, Complete revascularization in chronic coronary syndrome, Patient selection for protected PCI, Clinical applications of echo strain imaging in coronary artery disease, Mechanical circulatory support for cardiogenic shock, Impact of NO donors on atherogenesis and atherosclerosis progression, Non-invasive Imaging risk stratification for CAD, Antithrombotic therapy for patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, No-Reflow phenomenon, Coronary physiology assessment for the diagnosis and treatment of CAD, Bioresorbable coronary scaffold technologies, Non-coding RNAs in coronary artery disease, New advances in the treatment of severe coronary artery calcifications, and Refractory angina pectoris.